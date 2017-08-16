R&B Money/Atlantic Records and multi-Grammy nominated R&B artist Tank releases the new video for his single “When We” today. Premiering via VIBE.com, this sexy new video features the singer’s fiancee Zena Foster as she leaves a note on his car to meet him at an undisclosed location for a sexy good time. Disoriented and confused, Tank makes his way down a dimly-lit hallway as various S&M women occupy the rooms, tempting and teasing him. The clip pushes the envelope and gives fans a peek into what his new album SAVAGE has to offer. Watch the sexy clip below:

Recently Tank announced that he is embarking on a 14-city “SAVAGE Tour,” in support of his new album. The tour kicks off on September 5 at the City Winery in Nashville and wraps on September 27 in Pittsburgh at The Rex Theater. The tour will be stopping in New York, Boston, Little Rock, Memphis among others, where he will perform fan favorites like hits like “Please Don’t Go,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” “You Don’t Know,” and “Maybe I Deserve” as well as new songs off the album.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased via Tank’s website.