Following his single “When We” and the announcement of a new album Savage, we finally know a release date for R&B star Tank’s new opus.

The R&B Money/Atlantic Records artist and multi-Grammy nominated start has announced the project is set to be released on September 29th. The 11-track LP features appearances by Candice Boyd, J. Valentine, Ludacris, and labelmate Trey Songz as well as production from Da Internz, Harmony Samuels, and Cardiak.

In addition, Tank has also released the title track “Savage” for fans to enjoy. Stream below:

In addition to all of this: Tank will also be embarking on the 15 city “SAVAGE Tour,” in support of the new album. The tour kicks off on September 5 at the City Winery in Nashville and culminating on September 27 in Pittsburgh at the Rex Theater. See dates below and visit Tank’s website to purchase tickets.