PJ Morton – Religion (Remix) Ft. Lecrae

PJ Morton unwraps a music video for the official remix of “Religion,” which now features rhymes from Gospel rapper Lecrae.

In the accompanying music video, shot in New Orleans and directed by Dustbrand Films, PJ sets up shop in an empty house and delivers his thought-provoking lyrics while playing a Wurlitzer electric piano.

“Don’t always make the best decisions / Not saying you don’t have good intentions,” he sings. “I know that you are only human / But you blame your God, when it’s your own fault.”

The Maroon 5 band member received a jumpstart from Lecrae, who kicked off the gloomy visual with a healthy dose of hindsight rhymes.

“You love to point out all the wrongs, right? / That’s a day job / That’s a long night,” he raps. “But it’s your life / What’s the point that I’m missing? / Tell me the point of your mission.”

The original version of “Religion” appears on PJ’s fourth studio album, Gumbo, released earlier this year (April 2017). The project earned him 2 Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Song for “First Began” and Best R&B Album.

Check out the video for “Religion” below: