K. Michelle Announces “The People I Used To Know Tour”

K. Michelle will support her latest studio album, The People I Used To Know, with a tour of the same name. The trek will launch on February 9, 2018 in Providence, RI and make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas before commencing on March 3 in Oakland, CA. Tickets will be available for purchase starting December 22nd at 10AM local time.

‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know’ follows 2016’s ‘More Issues Than Vogue’ and produced the singles “Kim K,” “Either Way,” featuring Chris Brown, “Birthday,” “F*ck Your Man,” and “Make This Song Cry.”

The project is lauded as one of K. Michelle’s “most intimate projects yet, as she dives deeper into her personal journey and those who have impacted it along the way.” Jeremih also appears on the project via the song “Takes Two” and Princess Nokia on “Princess Nokia Outro.”

“The People I Used To Know Tour” Dates: For more information, please visit http://www.thekmichelle.com/tour.

2/9/18 Providence, RI The Strand

2/10/18 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

2/14/17 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

2/15/18 Richmond, VA The National

2/16/18 Norfolk, VA The Norva

2/17/18 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

2/18/18 Detroit, MI Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel

2/20/18 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

2/21/18 Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/23/18 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

2/24/18 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

2/25/18 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

2/27/18 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

2/28/18 Houston, TX House of Blues

3/1/18 Dallas, TX House of Blues

3/2/18 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

3/4/18 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

3/6/18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

3/7/18 San Diego, CA The Music Box

3/8/18 Oakland, CA The Historic Bal Theatre