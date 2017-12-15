Jennifer Hudson Accuses Ex David Otunga of Leaking Negative Stories; He Counters

Looks like Jennifer Hudson and ex-fiance David Otunga have reignited their verbal and legal sparring match.

Last month, a rep for J-Hud confirmed the couple’s split after a 10-year relationship, citing it was “in the best interest of their son,” eight-year-old David Daniel Otunga, Jr., and during the process, she obtained an emergency restraining order against Otunga. Hudson also filed court papers accusing Otunga of displaying “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards her, allegations that he vehemently denied.

Hudson has since agreed to drop the restraining order and named Otunga as the primary caregiver of David Jr., as part of a temporary custody deal.

Now, Hudson is accusing her ex-fiance of leaking negative stories about her in the media, and she filed an emergency motion to bar Otunga and his associates from talking about the couple’s custody battle in public.

According to The Blast, Hudson claims Otunga told people he won sole custody of their son, but she insists she only dropped the restraining order after he agreed to leave their home. She also alleges David is trying to make her look bad in public and his remarks are affecting their son and her career.

The Oscar and Grammy winner wants her Ex to be held in contempt and has demanded he release a statement retracting his claims about custody and other negative stories about her. She insists a confidentiality agreement was signed in August, but David is reportedly questioning the authenticity of the signature.

In contrary, Otunga has accused Hudson of violating the gag order by also public shaming him. In his documents, obtained by The Blast, David accuses the singer of poking fun at their relationship in a December 4th episode of NBC’s The Voice. He also accuses Hudson of bashing him in a recent video posted on Instagram.

Otunga is also asking the judge to slap Hudson, who just released the somber music video, “Burden Down,” with contempt for violating the gag order.

The couple became engaged in September 2008, after less than a year of dating, and they welcomed their son in August 2009.