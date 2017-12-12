Jennifer Hudson – Burden Down

R&B/Soul singer Jennifer Hudson releases the heartfelt new song and music video for “Burden Down,” a record that sees her highlighting her pain and struggles.

In the clip, the powerhouse songstress sits at a grand piano in an open warehouse and delivers the emotionally-charged, expressive, and vulnerable vocals.

“I’m a river, I keep running on,” she sings. “I’m a pillow, you got used to leaning on / Underneath it, there’s a person, I’m a woman, and I’m hurting / Cause I feel like I’m holding up the world.”

It’s unclear if “Burden Down” will appear on an upcoming project or if Hudson created the record to bring light to her current personal struggles.

As previously reported, the Grammy and Oscar winner recently had a nasty split from ex-fiance David Otunga after a 10-year relationship. J-Hud filed a protective order against Otunga, citing, her “actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.” She also claimed Otunga displayed “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards her – allegations he vehemently denied.

Since then, Hudson promised to remove the protective order if Otunga vowed to leave their home for good. She also gave Otunga temporary custodial rights to their eight-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr. because of her hectic work schedule, which includes filming ‘The Voice’ UK and USA. She serves as a coach on both series.