The era of Jennifer Hudson, 36, and professional wrestler David Otunga is over!

After a ten year relationship, the couple has called it quits, and to add fuel to the fire, J-Hud also filed and received a protective order against Otunga.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for Jennifer told People in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Further details of why Hudson was granted the order have not yet been revealed, but Otunga has hit back at the way his former fiancee has gone about things in a statement via his attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo.

Labeling the protective order “meritless,” Rizzo claimed that Hudson decided to go down that route in a bid to get custody of her and Otunga’s son, after it “became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world.”

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award-winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim,” the statement continued. “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Otunga popped the question to Hudson in September 2008, after less than a year of dating, and the pair welcomed son David Daniel Otunga Jr. into the world in August 2009.

Hudson has yet to respond to her ex’s statement.