Jennifer Hudson Agrees to Ex Having Temporary Primary Custody Of Their Son

Looks like Jennifer Hudson and ex-fiance David Otunga are trying to make peace.

The couple ended their 10-year relationship recently with J-Hud filing a protective order against Otunga, citing, her “actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.” Hudson also claimed Otunga displayed “aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards her – allegations he vehemently denied.

Well, it looks like Hudson and Otunga are now playing nice for the sake of their eight-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Hudson gave David permission to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their son last week. At the time, the order of protection was still in place, barring David from spending time alone with their child without Jennifer’s written approval.

According to TheBlast.com, J-Hud voluntarily dropped the restraining order during a court hearing on Monday in Chicago, Illinois as long as Otunga stay clear of their family home. During the hearing, she also has agreed to name Otunga as the primary caregiver for their son as part of a temporary custody deal.

J-Hud is said to have given Otunga temporary custodial rights because of her hectic work schedule, which includes filming ‘The Voice’ UK and USA. She serves as a coach on both series.

Anyone else think that order of protection was fishy?