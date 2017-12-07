





































R&B artist Miguel recently celebrated the release of his fourth studio album, War & Leisure, with a live performance and Q&A session on The Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, CA. Hosted by Big Boy, the singer/songwriter performed a selection of his new songs including “Sky Walker,” “Told You So,” and “Come Through and Chill,” as well as fan favorites such as “Adorn,” and “Waves.”

While answering questions live, Miguel says the new project was inspired by what’s what is happening in our world right now. “We’re all fighting our own war and our own battles to stay in the right headspace,” he says. “Looking for our own frequency to stay positive, to be productive, to keep dreaming, to have hope, to inspire ourselves and inspire the people around us. Figuring out how to do that is the war. The leisure is when we find it.”

Miguel also added that like his other projects, he had the flexibility to take any stance, insisting that’s why fans love his music. “This time around I felt more at ease because now it’s not an exercise in trying to show you who I am, it’s just an exercise in sharing who I’ve been, to be consistent with you,” he says. He also says everything for him is about being purposeful, finding a balance, and acknowledging that we are in a weird place and time where we can’t continue to do things mindlessly.

In related news, Miguel teamed with Travis Scott to perform their collaborative single, “Sky Walker” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday (Dec. 5).

Watch their energetic performance below: