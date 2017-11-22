Chrisette Michele Drops Lyric Video For “No Chorus”; Announces Album Title & Release Date

Grammy award-winning R&B artist Chrisette Michele follows up her empowering releases “Strong Black Woman” and “Black Lives Matter,” with the new single “No Chorus.”

Over hard-hitting 808s, backed back smooth chords, Chrisette delivers chanting vocals about injustice and the way things are in today’s society.

“This is how they wanted us, wanted us / Eye for eye, unjust, injustice,” Chrisette chants. “God forbid I’m different / Oh sh*t I’m irreverent.”

“I can’t believe I’m already 3 releases in to my upcoming album “Out of Control,” Chrisette says via Instagram as she announces the title of her upcoming album. “It’s such a liberating and invigorating experience to share. These offerings sum up the way I’ve been feeling over the last 9 months. I want to thank my fans and supporters for all of the emails, calls and messages sharing how my music has helped you heal. I hear you. “Out of Control” drops this Spring for YOU! 4/13/18.”

Chrisette recently revealed her personal struggles following the backlash after performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, insisting she contemplated suicide, battled with alcohol and prescription drugs, had a miscarriage, and was dropped from her record label.

Watch the lyric video for “No Chorus” below: