Chrisette Michele Drops “Black Lives Matter” Single; Critics React

Grammy award-winning R&B artist Chrisette Michele follows up her empowering release, “Strong Black Woman,” with the new single “Black Lives Matter.” The record is a sweet, sultry gem that shows off the singer/songwriter’s lush vocals and hypnotizing melodies.

“Every word I say ain’t a war / All that I believe ain’t for grabs,” she sings. “It’s okay to be who you are / It it serves you, stay where you’re at.”

She continued: “If you hear the truth from my lips / It’s okay to never admit / I will speak the life I have learned / Hopefully the love is returned.”

That love Chrisette sings about seems far-fetched, even if she continues to release good music. To many, “Black Lives Matter” seems to be asking for forgiveness, but critics are not here for it, and some deem it disrespectful to even create a song with such a title after she is said to have sold her soul to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Chrisette recently revealed her personal struggles following the performance, insisting she contemplated suicide, battled with alcohol and prescription drugs, had a miscarriage, and was dropped from her record label.

We feel sorry for Chrisette, especially considering we played an intricate role in breaking her as an artist, but anyone will tell you, if you make the bed, you will have to sleep in it.

Watch the lyric video for “Black Lives Matter” below and continue scrolling after to see some feedback, Leave your own as well.

For us, we will continue to support the music!

Chrisette!!! This song! It touched me to my core and I have a lump in my throat…so deep, so heartfelt…stand with my black! My black matters! #BlackLivesMatter Thank you for this song! Too late coon. Go get some more butter biscuits from Trump and his galley. SMH Warrior often stand along. Crafted wonderfully dear Chrisette Michelle Love this! U still got it girl. Let them haters stay mad and u continue pressin forward.

Chrisette Michelle has a new song called Black Lives Matter. All of #BlackTwitter sees through your mess gurl #YouAreCanceled pic.twitter.com/1NqxLoJYyp — Ms Black & Ms Bougie (@MsBlkNMsBougie) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle put out a single called “Black Lives Matter” sis we traded you for Post Malone like two summers ago pic.twitter.com/pWbCGKwYuL — iLL Scott (@DeLaLuckee) November 14, 2017

When Chrisette Michelle try to come back Us… pic.twitter.com/n2yhQRDcCg — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 14, 2017

The producers face when Chrisette Michelle was recording “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/e7SjASetlL — Mature Gambino (@Mickens__) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle really sold her soul for a check, down talk black people. Now she all pro-black b/c the other side don’t want her pic.twitter.com/yKciCAeoR5 — Chelsea (@CharmsInterlude) November 14, 2017

This is Chrisette Michelle at this point: pic.twitter.com/MygxJzhNuP — Kynady (@K_V_Williamson) November 14, 2017