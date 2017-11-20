Mary J. Blige, Bruno Mars, SZA, More Lead 49th NAACP Image Awards Nominations

The nominations have been announced for the 49th NAACP Image Awards, and in the music category, several R&B stars are front-runners.

R&B/Soul veteran Mary J. Blige and Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z lead all nominations with five nods each. Bruno Mars, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar follow closely with four each while Charlie Wilson and Ledisi both secure three nominations.

The One-Hour Live Red Carpet Pre-Show and Two-Hour LIVE TV special will air on TV One on Monday, January 15, 2018, which is also Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The NAACP is thrilled for another great collaboration with TV One to create a momentous evening of entertainment culminating a day of volunteer service, citizen action, and celebration on the national holiday honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as recognizing this year’s nominees for their hard work, perseverance and achievements in our community,” stated Leon W. Russell, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors. “As the nation commemorates the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination on April 4, 1968, we are reminded of the ageless principles of non-violence, truth and justice, humility, and service that he taught all Americans.”

“The NAACP Image Awards is the ultimate platform for artists and individuals of color who advocate for social justice to share their voices with millions, and to be recognized and celebrated,” stated Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP. “At a moment where there seems to be one tragic event after another in America, the NAACP Image Awards continues to be a beacon of light to the diversity reflected in television, music, film and literature that brings everyone together.”

The NAACP Image Awards is the preeminent multi-cultural awards show celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

NAACP members vote on the NAACP Image Awards winners from nominees in television, music, literature, and film. To become a member of the leading civil rights organization in the nation and immediately cast your vote go to www.naacp.org.