Lalah Hathaway Adds More Dates to “The Honestly” Headlining Tour

A month ago, Lalah Hathaway announced her 2018 ‘The Honestly’ headlining tour, and today, she reveals additional stops.

The trek will launch on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in St. Louis, Missouri and make stops in major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. before wrapping on Feb. 11 in Atlanta, Georgia. A few days later, the R&B songstress will kick off the second leg of the tour on Feb. 15, and continue her journey of sharing honestly with fans across the country.

‘The Honestly’ tour will support the five-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter’s eighth studio album, Honestly, which arrived on November 3, 2017.

‘The Honestly’ additional tour dates (see previous dates here):

The new “Honestly” tour schedule include

Thursday, Feb. 15 – House of Blues – New Orleans, Louisiana

Friday, Feb. 16 – Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Sunday, Feb. 18 – Tower Theater – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tuesday, Feb. 20 – House of Blues – Dallas, Texas

Thursday, Feb. 22 – Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, Texas

Friday, Feb. 23 – Arena Theatre – Houston, Texas

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Avalon – Los Angeles, California

Thursday, March 1 – The Historic BAL Theatre – San Francisco, California

A full list of tour dates can be found at www.lalahhathaway.com/tour.

Lalah will also continue her #IWantToOpenForLalah competition, which empowers local musicians by giving them a chance to open for her on The Honestly Tour. The full contest details are available via LalahHathaway.com. The competition closes on Sunday Dec 10, 2017.