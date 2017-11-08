K. Michelle Releases Sexy Video For “Birthday” Single

“It’s your birthday, baby what you wanna do… got some pretty bitches coming through,” K. Michelle announces in the sexy music video for her single, “Birthday.”

In the clip, the voluptuous songstress throws a party and invites a laundry list of beautiful women and a few men for a night of touching and rubbing. In between, the singer/actor shows off her bootylicious figure and performs the seductive lyrics on stage.

“Birthday” is lifted from K. Michelle’s much-anticipated upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know,’ due out December 5th. Other singles from the project are “Either Way,” featuring Chris Brown, and “Make This Song Cry.”

The 21-track LP is pegged as one of K. Michelle’s “most intimate projects yet, as she dives deeper into her personal journey and those who have impacted it along the way.”

‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know’ follows up her 2016 offering, ‘More Issues Than Vogue,’ which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 and #1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

Watch the sexy video for “Birthday” below: