Connect with us

Stefflon Don – Hurtin’ Me Ft. French Montana

stefflon-don-french-montana-hurtin

R&B Music Videos

Stefflon Don – Hurtin’ Me Ft. French Montana

Published on

UK singer/rapper Stefflon Don continue to garner new fans and rise up the star ladder. Her latest offering, “Hurtin’ Me,” spotlights her gritty, grime-based bars and Jamaican patois-tinged vocals.

Trading vocals with rapper French Montana, in the supporting visual, Stefflon is heartbroken as she recollects the good things from a past relationship.

Produced by Rymez (Jeremih, Lil Yachty, Sean Paul), “Hurtin’ Me” is the perfect reflection of Stefflon’s multi-cultural background and influences from her upbringing in Jamaica, London & Holland.

Stefflon Don released her debut mixtape ‘Real Ting’ in November. Six months later she has continued to build with recent collaborations including the likes of Raye, Giggs, Charli XCX, Lil Yachty and the international success of her recent Demi Lovato & Jax Jones collaboration ‘Instruction.’

More About: French Montana | Stefflon Don

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5.2KFollowers
Advertisement Marenikae – Remember
Advertisement

Trending

ty-dolla-ign-ft-damian-marley-skrillex

Music

Ty Dolla $ign – So Am I Ft. Damian Marley & Skrillex
stefflon-don-french-montana-hurtin

R&B Music Videos

Stefflon Don – Hurtin’ Me Ft. French Montana
alicia-keys-elle-brasil-1

News

Alicia Keys Slay on Covers of Elle Brazil
Advertisement
To Top