Stefflon Don – Hurtin’ Me Ft. French Montana

UK singer/rapper Stefflon Don continue to garner new fans and rise up the star ladder. Her latest offering, “Hurtin’ Me,” spotlights her gritty, grime-based bars and Jamaican patois-tinged vocals.

Trading vocals with rapper French Montana, in the supporting visual, Stefflon is heartbroken as she recollects the good things from a past relationship.

Produced by Rymez (Jeremih, Lil Yachty, Sean Paul), “Hurtin’ Me” is the perfect reflection of Stefflon’s multi-cultural background and influences from her upbringing in Jamaica, London & Holland.

Stefflon Don released her debut mixtape ‘Real Ting’ in November. Six months later she has continued to build with recent collaborations including the likes of Raye, Giggs, Charli XCX, Lil Yachty and the international success of her recent Demi Lovato & Jax Jones collaboration ‘Instruction.’