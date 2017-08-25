RIPAaliyah: MAC Cosmetics Announces Makeup Collections Inspired by Late R&B Singer and Nicki Minaj

Soon, you’ll be able to replicate Aaliyah’s alluring beauty.

Nearly 16 years after her untimely passing, Aaliyah is being commemorated by MAC Cosmetics with her own line, and it was all spearheaded b her devoted fans.

After a petition garnered over 26,000 signatures on Change.org, that’s all that was needed for the cosmetics retailer to hop on board.

The company wrote on an IG post, “Aaliyah is truly one in a million–an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all,” said M.A.C in a statement. “Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018.”

Along with Aaliyah, Nicki Minajl will also get her own MAC makeup line. Minaj has endorsed the brand before, but now she’ll have her own collection.

She captioned with the picture below on an IG post, “Guess who’s back with M·A·C? Cant wait to reveal this exciting news I’m working on for 2018!!! It’s a first of its kind partnership for me and the OG M·A·C. Until then- I’m giving you a little tease with two lipsticks I created, coming out globally in September #MACxNickiMinaj #NickiNudes @maccosmetics Shot by @mario_sorrenti”

The M.A.C Aaliyah collection will launch in summer 2018.