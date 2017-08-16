Mila J Drops Sensual Single “Touch Me”

Mila J follows up her Ty Dolla $ign-assisted offering, Be My Lover, with the brand new single, “Touch Me.” The erotic record will appear in the upcoming film, ‘Til Death Do Us Part.

On the intimate song, Mila soulfully rides the beat as she coos about her man taking the lead in their sexual romp. “The way you touch me, baby / Grips on my neck, I won’t refuse / Wonder what’s next / It’s all up to you,” she sings.

“‘Touch Me’ has this intimate, stripped-down vibe to it that’s very sexy,” Mila told Billboard. “But [it’s] still classy and mature.”

The record will be featured in a love scene in “‘Til Death Do Us Part.”

“The movie is helping and empowering women who might be in domestic violence situations to be strong enough to walk away,” Mila adds about why she joined the project. “I wanted to be a part of a project that’s empowering women to stand up for themselves.”

“‘Til Death Do Us Part” stars Taye Diggs, Malik Yoba, Annie Ilonzeh, and Robinne Lee, and is due out Sept. 29.

Mila recently released the projects, MILAULONGTIME and Dopamine.