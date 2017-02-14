Mila J Releases New Mixtape for Valentine’s Day, ‘Milaulongtime’

Mila J’s first project of 2017 is a Valentine’s Day gift for fans in the form of a mixtape called Milaulongtime, a 7-track set filled with Mila’s signature femme fatale swag.

Mila has you covered on the project; she give us Trap, R&B bangers,even the not-so-romantic “Fuckboy” for those who aren’t harboring the most loving spirits towards their baes today.

“I wanted to make all my fans, dj’s, radio pd’s and everyone else that has supported the Mila J movement my Valentine this year!!! Love all of you guys…hope to see you soon!!! XOXO,” Mila wrote.

