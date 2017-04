Mila J’s good for dropping a surprise project or two, and today’s no different; today (April 7th), she shares her new album titled Dopamine.

Made up of a solid 13 tracks, Dopamine follows her MILAULONGTIME mixtape and features slow jams and bangers in the style of her carefree brand of female empowerment.

Stream snippets below and cop Dopamine on iTunes:

