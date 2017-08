In early 2016, Delaware artist Mylezia made major buzz with her reworking of Bryson Tiller’s “Exchange.”

Now the songstress is back with a new cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” where she offers up her signature, sexy vibe accompanied by harmonies as she echos SZA’s man-sharing lyrics.

Stream below:

Also check out her originals “Lost In Love” and “Number 1.”

@Mylezia