Video: Jordan King – Do That

Video: Jordan King – Do That

After shaking up the UK R&B scene with his 2016 EP The Night Shift, UK R&B sensation Jordan King releases visuals for his latest track “Do That.”

The fun summer vibe we hear on the track is surely reflected in the visuals. Co-directed by King himself, we are treated to the link up of the summer complete with a BBQ, red cups, a DJ, and even King sitting playfully in a basketball net. Reminiscent of the laid-back, feel good vibes we all remember from DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s much loved video “Summertime,” Jordan King has certainly provided the sit back and unwind anthem of this summer.

“I wanted to make a ‘song people could party to’ whilst still giving them that authentic R&B vibe,” King said.

“Do That” is first of many tracks to come from his sophomore EP Broken.

