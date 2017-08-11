Raunchy R&B quartet Pretty Ricky visited “The Breakfast Club” this morning (August 11) in support of the group’s reunion.

The group scored hits such as “Grind On Me” and “Your Body” in the early-mid 00s, now Pleasure P, Spectacular, Slick’ Em, and Baby Blue have a new single called “Good Girlz.”

On the morning radio show, the fellas dished on their new single, their break-up a decade ago and recent reunion, as well as rumors they may be joining the cast of “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami.”

They also addressed the more scandalous happenings of their lives, from Spectacular’s underwear tape to Baby Blue’s sexual allegations, Slick’Em’s sex tape and STD rumors, and Pleasure P’s child molestation allegations.

Watch the lengthy 45-minute clip below: