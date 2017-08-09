The controversy surrounding Usher’s herpes scandal continues to unfold with more people making claims that the superstar R&B artist gave them the STD.

A 19-year-old woman is suing Usher alleging that he exposed her to genital herpes, insisting he chose her out of a crowd at one of his concerts, got her contact, went to her hotel and had sex with her without disclosing he allegedly had genital herpes. Quantasia Sharpton made the announcement on Monday with celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom.

Sharpton is the only claimant to file suit using her real name. The other two people on the lawsuit filed anonymously, as Jane and John Doe. Yes, we said “John Doe,” a man is also included in the suit. In addition, Bloom claims she was contacted by others and may file additional lawsuits.

According to TMZ, before Sharpton filed her STD lawsuit, she took to social media to advertise her need to get some cash. Writing under the username “Angel Valentino” via Facebook, a week before her claims, she posted, “I need some money.” Also, early Monday morning, she wrote, “Enjoying my last couple of hours as a regular girl,” which insinuates that coming forward will put her in the spotlight.

As for why she uses aliases online … Quantasia says, “I go by Angel cause my name is clearly ghetto and hard to pronounce.”

West Coast rapper The Game is one of the few celebrities giving his two-cents on the herpes allegations. “Most of the people out here talking sh*t and all that sh*t, they probably got herpes too,” The Game told TMZ while out at Los Angeles strip club Ace of Diamonds. “It is what it is. I ain’t saying Usher got this, or he got that, but get off his nuts, literally.”

Usher’s wife, Grace Miguel, who’s been married to Usher for two years, is also reportedly sticking by her man. Sources tell TMZ that she isn’t giving the lawsuits any merit. According to sources, Miguel thinks the herpes controversy is an attack on her husband because he has a history with the first woman who sued him. She was a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Foster, and attended their 2007 wedding. Usher believes she has a thing against him and has for a long time.

Usher has yet to comment on the allegations publicly, and according to Sandarose.com, the R&B star does not have the herpes STD, and he is quietly building a defamation case against all the people who filed suits.

Lastly, Usher’s insurance company, New York Marine and General, filed documents to drop the R&B singer’s coverage. In the court filing, the insurance company said it is not obligated to defend him in a lawsuit filed in Georgia. The insurance company also claimed Usher withheld his alleged herpes status from them, as well as his alleged sexual partners. The insurance company’s suit may force Usher to speak publicly about the controversy.

The NY Daily News reports that the insurance company will remain on Usher’s Georgia lawsuit until an L.A. Superior Court judge hands down a ruling.

The herpes saga surrounding Usher launched after a New Orleans R&B singer filed a lawsuit based on a report published on Radar Online. Documentation for the alleged claims in databases of the L.A. Superior Court and Pacer seems to be non-existent. Gossip website TMZ.com did not post the documents because they could not verify the authenticity of the court papers posted on Radar Online’s website.

Damn shame if this was all a setup!