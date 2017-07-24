Looks like Usher’s controversial herpes claims are getting worst.

A woman who sued the R&B superstar for $10 million is now upping the suit to $20 million after an STD test result confirmed she had contracted the virus. The woman had previously claimed she was only “exposed” to the virus.

In the updated docs, the woman says she was devastated when she got the results on Saturday. She says she went to get tested immediately after hearing reports Usher admitted in docs he has herpes simplex 2.

As previously reported, the woman filed documents as Jane Doe claiming that she had multiple sexual encounters with Usher. In her words, she hooked up with the music star on April 16 at her home in Atlanta, where she claims she gave him head before he smashed with a condom. She then cites another sexual encounter 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room but claims Usher didn’t use a condom.

The woman wants at least $20 million for emotional harm, medical bills, and punitive damages.

Usher has yet to comment on the herpes scandal.