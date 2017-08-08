New mom and ‘Power’ actress Naturi Naughton has teamed up with AJ Crimson Beauty as the first ever brand ambassador for the cosmetics company. To launch the partnership, the company and Naughton will introduce “Celebrate You,” a three piece lip gloss collection comprised of bold colors created for confident and daring women.

“I have always been a fan of Naturi from her singing debut as one-third of the widely known R&B trio, 3LW, to her outstanding portrayal as Lil’ Kim in the Notorious B.I.G. biopic, Notorious, and more recently her role as Tasha on the Starz drama, Power,” said AJ Crimson, CEO & Founder of AJ Crimson Beauty. “Naturi is a phenomenal talent that embodies the message we stand for as a brand – to uplift and celebrate women of all ethnicities while encouraging them to embrace their unique beauty and realize their boundless potential.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with AJ Crimson on this signature lip gloss collection. I think it’s so important – especially now that I have a little girl of my own – to remind women to celebrate themselves in all their many hues and shades,” adds Naturi. “As a child and even during my time as a professional singer people, mocked my complexion, lips, and so much more. It weighed me down, but I’m glad we’re living in a time when we can make sure all girls know how beautiful they are and that they should be celebrated.”

The collection, available in three shades (“She’s Everything,” “Ooh…I’m Cute” and “Power Play”) and priced at $22 each, will be available at AJ Crimson Boutique (LA), ajcrimson.com, and other fine retailers beginning Thursday, August 17th.

Last Month (July 2017), Naughton and longtime boyfriend, Ben, welcomed their first child together.

“This is the best experience of my life,” Naughton stated. “Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!”