Singer and ‘Power’ Actress Naturi Naughton and Boyfriend Welcome First Child

Congrats are in order for R&B singer and actress Naturi Naughton. According to Us Weekly, The ‘Power’ cast member and longtime boyfriend, Ben, welcomed their first child on Wednesday, July 19.

Their new bundle of joy, a baby girl, arrived at 8:48 p.m. and weighed in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

“This is the best experience of my life,” Naughton stated. “Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!”

Naturi Naughton Shows Off Baby Bump In New Photoshoot

The former 3LW and Cheetah Girl member got pregnant while shooting season 4 of the hit STARZ original series ‘Power.’ Back in March, she confirmed the pregnancy to the world.

“I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” she said at the time. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

3LW Reunion: Adrienne Houghton Apologizes To Naturi Naughton on ‘The Real’ (Clip)

Power airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.