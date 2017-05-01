Beyonce Shares Photos From Wearable Art Gala

Over the weekend, Beyonce and family attended the Wearable Art Gala held at the at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday night (April 29).

The event was a fundraiser was for Bey’s mother Tina Knowles’ WACO (Where Art Can Occur) initiative, a project she curated with her husband, Richard Lawson. Along with Bey and her family (Jay Z, Solange, Blue), LeToya Luckett, Jay Z’s mom Gloria Carter, and Kelly Rowland and her husband also attended.

Bey wrote: “I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event. Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts. Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you.”

