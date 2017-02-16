Photos: Trey Songz’s Q&A and Sneak Peek Session For “Tremaine The Playboy”

Earlier this week, Mr. Steal Your Girl aka Trey Songz attended an intimate Q&A session at the YouTube space in New York City to support his upcoming dating series, “Tremaine The Playboy.” Hosted by Power 105’s Angela Yee, eventgoers also got a sneak peak of the pending show.

“Tremaine The Playboy,” hosted by Steelo Brim & Draya Michele, will cover the eligible bachelor’s journey as he searches for real love. Throughout the series, the man who “invented sex” will mingle with models like Kayla Nicole, Holly Joso, Neeandra Brooks and many more on a conquest to find his perfect match.

“I’m here looking for love,” Trey states in the trailer. “Hopefully I find the love of my life.”

Over his solid career, Trey has given fans timeless music ranging from love to heartache, party anthems to bedroom classics but like everyone else, he would love someone to share it all with.

