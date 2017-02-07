Trey Songz is VH1’s newest eligible bachelor…in a reality show web-series, that is.

Coming soon is “Tremaine the Playboy,” a VH1 web series based on the crooner’s journey to find “love” in a spoof-like show like “For The Love of Ray J” or “Flavor Of Love.”

In the trailer for the series (which is hosted by Draya Michelle and Steelo Brim) Songz tells the women, “I’m here looking for love,” Mr. Steal Your Girl explains in the trailer. “Hopefully I find the love of my life.”

The series looks like it will be full of drama and sexy moments as Trey dates his way through many women who are all vying for his affections. One of the contestants is played by singer Kreesha Turner, who, in the clip is in bed with Trey before throwing a sweater over the camera.

Watch the trailer below:

Amber Rose will interview Trey about being in the series as part of VH1’s “14 Days of Love,” the network’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

Head to TremaineThePlayboy.com for more information.