Stevie Nicks is not just a singer-songwriter; she’s a legend, a poet, and the ultimate queen of rock and roll. With her ethereal voice, mystical stage presence, and timeless lyrics, Nicks has captivated audiences for decades. From her groundbreaking work with Fleetwood Mac to her stellar solo career, she has crafted a catalog of songs that have become the soundtrack to millions of lives worldwide.

Her music is more than just a collection of melodies—it’s an experience. Each song tells a story, weaving tales of love, heartbreak, resilience, and self-discovery. Whether you’re a devoted fan or a new listener, you can’t help but be enchanted by her artistry. With a career spanning over five decades, picking the top 10 Stevie Nicks songs of all time is no easy feat. Yet, some tracks have risen above the rest, becoming timeless anthems that define her legacy.

In this article, we’ll dive into the magic of Stevie Nicks and count down the 10 most popular songs that have solidified her place in music history. From haunting ballads to empowering rock anthems, these tracks showcase the essence of a true musical icon. Let’s take a journey through Stevie’s spellbinding world!

1. “Edge of Seventeen” (1981)

“Edge of Seventeen,” released as part of Stevie Nicks’ debut solo album Bella Donna, became one of her most iconic tracks, and for good reason. The song is a profound expression of grief and resilience, reflecting the tragic deaths of John Lennon and Nicks’ uncle. With its unforgettable opening guitar riff, the track immediately captivates, setting the stage for the raw emotion that follows. Nicks’ ethereal voice soars, imbued with a sense of loss but also an undeniable strength. The song’s poignant lyrics speak to the heartache of losing someone and the complicated, ongoing process of dealing with that loss. The title of the song comes from a moment when Nicks misheard “age of seventeen” as “edge of seventeen,” adding an enigmatic layer to the track. The combination of Nicks’ raspy vocals, the driving rhythm, and the haunting melody makes “Edge of Seventeen” both a powerful anthem and a deeply personal reflection on the fragility of life. Over time, it has become a timeless classic, one that has resonated with listeners across generations and remains an essential piece of Stevie Nicks’ solo career. The song stands as a testament to her ability to capture complex emotions and transform them into unforgettable music.

2. “Dreams” (1977)

Released as part of Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album Rumours in 1977, “Dreams” is one of Stevie Nicks’ most beloved songs. Written by Nicks during the turbulent period of her breakup with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham, the song captures the emotional depth of heartbreak and the complicated feelings that often accompany the end of a relationship. The track is a beautiful blend of dreamy instrumentation and Nicks’ evocative, soulful voice, creating a sound that feels both ethereal and grounded. The lyrics—particularly the iconic line, “Thunder only happens when it’s raining”—are simple yet deeply poetic, perfectly capturing the emotional weight of the song. “Dreams” speaks to the bittersweet realization that sometimes relationships end, not because of a lack of love, but because of the changing tides of life. The song’s introspective nature resonates with listeners, offering comfort and understanding to those navigating their own heartbreaks. Not only did “Dreams” become Fleetwood Mac’s only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, but it has also stood the test of time. The song’s resurgence in 2020 as part of a viral TikTok trend only solidified its enduring place in music history, proving its timeless appeal and emotional relevance.

3. “Rhiannon” (1975)

“Rhiannon,” one of Fleetwood Mac’s signature songs, made its debut on the band’s self-titled album in 1975. Written by Stevie Nicks, the song is inspired by Welsh mythology and tells the story of a goddess-like figure named Rhiannon, who embodies beauty, mystery, and freedom. Nicks’ powerful vocals perfectly bring this enigmatic character to life, infusing the song with an ethereal energy that makes it impossible to forget. From the very first note, “Rhiannon” captivates with its mystical atmosphere and hypnotic rhythm, drawing listeners into a world of mythology and intrigue. Nicks’ stage performances of the song became legendary, as she would often embody the spirit of Rhiannon with her flowing shawls and charismatic presence, creating a mesmerizing experience for her audience. The song’s imagery—of a woman who is both a free spirit and a figure of intrigue—resonated with listeners and elevated the track to legendary status. Over time, “Rhiannon” became a staple of Fleetwood Mac’s live shows, with fans eagerly anticipating Nicks’ dramatic renditions. It remains one of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring and beloved songs, showcasing Nicks’ talent for combining rich storytelling with evocative, mystical melodies.

4. “Landslide” (1975)

“Landslide,” a beautifully introspective ballad from Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled album, is one of Stevie Nicks’ most personal and universally relatable songs. Written during a time when Nicks was facing a crossroads in both her personal and professional life, the song reflects on themes of change, growth, and the passage of time. Accompanied only by Lindsey Buckingham’s delicate acoustic guitar, the simplicity of the arrangement allows the emotional weight of the lyrics to take center stage. Nicks’ tender vocals convey a sense of vulnerability and reflection, making “Landslide” a deeply moving experience for anyone who has faced moments of uncertainty or transformation. The song’s lyrics, particularly the lines, “Well, I’ve been afraid of changin’ / ‘Cause I built my life around you,” speak to the fear of losing stability and the desire to hold onto the past while recognizing the inevitability of change. “Landslide” has become a timeless anthem for self-discovery and the bittersweet nature of personal evolution. It resonates deeply with listeners who have experienced loss, growth, and the beauty of change. The song’s simple yet profound message, paired with Nicks’ emotive delivery, has made “Landslide” one of her most enduring and beloved tracks.

5. “Stand Back” (1983)

“Stand Back,” released as the lead single from Stevie Nicks’ second solo album The Wild Heart in 1983, is a high-energy, dance-rock anthem that showcases Nicks’ versatility as an artist. Inspired by Prince’s “Little Red Corvette,” the song’s infectious rhythm, catchy synth lines, and Nicks’ unmistakable voice create a vibrant, electrifying sound. The track immediately grabs your attention with its pulsating beat and commanding energy, setting the stage for an empowering lyrical message. In “Stand Back,” Nicks sings about taking control, embracing independence, and standing strong in the face of adversity. It’s an anthem of confidence and self-assurance, and the song’s bold, upbeat vibe makes it perfect for dancing and celebrating personal empowerment. Prince, who had a significant influence on the track, also contributed uncredited synthesizer work, adding a funky edge to the song’s overall sound. “Stand Back” was a commercial success, proving that Nicks could not only create deeply emotional ballads but also deliver high-energy hits that made people want to move. With its infectious rhythm, compelling lyrics, and electrifying energy, “Stand Back” remains one of Nicks’ most iconic songs and is a testament to her ability to push musical boundaries while staying true to her unique voice.

6. “Sara” (1979)

“Sara,” released on Fleetwood Mac’s 1979 album Tusk, is one of Stevie Nicks’ most enigmatic and personal songs. Clocking in at over six minutes, the track is a mesmerizing, hypnotic journey through layers of emotion, imagery, and symbolism. Nicks has often described “Sara” as one of her most meaningful creations, as it touches on themes of love, loss, and the emotional complexities of relationships. The song’s haunting melody, combined with its intricate instrumentation, creates an almost dreamlike atmosphere that perfectly matches the song’s introspective lyrics. “Sara” is known for its mysterious, cryptic lyrics, which have sparked much speculation over the years. While Nicks has explained some of the song’s personal significance, it remains open to interpretation, with fans finding their own meanings in the words. The track is a perfect example of Nicks’ storytelling prowess, as she weaves together imagery of personal loss, romantic longing, and emotional healing. It’s a deeply reflective piece that feels both intimate and universal, as it captures the complex emotions that arise from navigating love and heartache. “Sara” remains one of the most cherished tracks in Fleetwood Mac’s catalog, with its haunting beauty and emotional depth ensuring its lasting impact.

7. “Gold Dust Woman” (1977)

“Gold Dust Woman,” a standout track from Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album, is a haunting, dark, and powerful exploration of heartbreak, self-destruction, and the emotional toll of fame. With its eerie, atmospheric instrumentation and Stevie Nicks’ haunting, almost otherworldly vocals, the song creates a sense of isolation and despair. The lyrics, which are rich in metaphor and imagery, tell the story of a woman caught in the grip of her own emotional turmoil. “Gold Dust Woman” speaks to the feeling of being lost and consumed by one’s own struggles, whether they are personal demons or the pressure of living up to external expectations. The song’s hypnotic beat and Nicks’ raw, almost pleading vocal delivery give it an intensity that is hard to shake off. It’s one of Nicks’ most powerful songs, capturing the internal battle that many people face when grappling with addiction, fame, or heartbreak. The track’s dark energy is balanced by its profound beauty, and it stands as a testament to Nicks’ ability to channel personal pain into art. “Gold Dust Woman” is a song that resonates deeply with anyone who has felt the weight of inner conflict, making it one of the most enduring tracks in Fleetwood Mac’s extensive catalog.

8. “Gypsy” (1982)

“Gypsy,” from Fleetwood Mac’s 1982 album Mirage, is a nostalgic and wistful reflection on Stevie Nicks’ life before fame. The song captures her longing for the simpler, freer days before she became a household name, evoking a sense of nostalgia for a time when life felt more carefree. With its shimmering arrangement and dreamy atmosphere, “Gypsy” feels like a reflection on youth, freedom, and the search for a sense of belonging. Nicks’ voice, filled with both longing and warmth, carries the emotion of someone looking back on their past with a mixture of fondness and regret. The lyrics speak to the idea of finding one’s true self amidst the chaos of fame and success. “Gypsy” is also a celebration of the strength and resilience that comes with navigating the ups and downs of life, offering a sense of empowerment even as it reflects on personal longing. The track has a timeless quality to it, resonating with anyone who has ever wished for the simplicity of life before things became complicated. “Gypsy” remains one of Fleetwood Mac’s most beloved songs, and its introspective nature continues to connect with listeners across generations.

9. “Bella Donna” (1981)

The title track from Stevie Nicks’ 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna is a haunting, mystical ballad that encapsulates everything fans love about Nicks’ unique style. The song’s lush instrumentation and poetic lyrics create a sense of mystery and allure, while Nicks’ ethereal voice weaves a tale of love, destiny, and spirituality. “Bella Donna” explores themes of self-discovery and personal transformation, with the title itself serving as a symbol of both power and vulnerability. Nicks’ voice, dripping with emotion, conveys a sense of deep longing and connection, drawing the listener into a world where love and destiny intertwine. The song is imbued with a haunting, almost magical quality, as if it exists in a space between reality and fantasy. “Bella Donna” showcases Nicks’ ability to create songs that are both deeply personal and universally relatable, tapping into emotions that are both raw and mystical. Its mesmerizing melody and thought-provoking lyrics make it one of the standout tracks of Nicks’ solo career. “Bella Donna” remains a cornerstone of Nicks’ musical legacy, a song that perfectly captures her distinctive sound and storytelling ability.

10. “Seven Wonders” (1987)

“Seven Wonders,” from Fleetwood Mac’s Tango in the Night album, is a vibrant and uplifting track that showcases Stevie Nicks’ ability to combine pop sensibilities with her signature mystical storytelling. The song’s infectious melody and catchy rhythm create an energetic, feel-good atmosphere, while Nicks’ unmistakable voice brings a sense of wonder and adventure to the lyrics. “Seven Wonders” speaks to the idea of embarking on a journey of discovery, both outwardly in the world and inwardly within oneself. The lyrics touch on themes of love, exploration, and the quest for meaning, with Nicks singing about the search for something greater and the beauty of the unknown. Although the song leans more towards a pop-oriented sound compared to some of Nicks’ other work, it retains the mystique and depth that define her artistry. The track’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus made it a commercial hit, and it remains one of the most beloved songs from Tango in the Night. “Seven Wonders” perfectly captures Nicks’ ability to blend the personal with the universal, creating a song that is both fun and deeply meaningful at the same time.