When it comes to rock and roll, few bands have left as indelible a mark as The Faces. Bursting onto the scene in the early 1970s, this British ensemble captivated audiences with their raucous sound, infectious energy, and a flair for songwriting that blended rock, blues, and elements of folk. Fronted by the charismatic Rod Stewart, alongside the legendary Ronnie Wood, the band became synonymous with the free-spirited vibe of the era.

Their music is a celebration of life, love, and the wild nights that define youth. From anthemic choruses to soulful ballads, The Faces carved out a unique niche that continues to resonate with fans old and new. In this article, we’ll take a nostalgic journey through their discography to unveil the top 10 most popular Faces songs of all time. Each track tells a story, showcasing the band’s signature sound and the chemistry that made them one of rock’s most beloved acts. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering their music, prepare to be swept away by the timeless tunes that have solidified The Faces’ place in rock history!

1. Stay With Me (1971)

“Stay With Me,” arguably The Faces’ most iconic track, was released in 1971 and has remained a staple of rock music ever since. The song perfectly captures the essence of youthful desire and the bittersweet nature of fleeting romance. With its infectious chorus and Rod Stewart’s signature raspy vocals, it paints a vivid picture of a passionate night, brimming with longing and unspoken emotions. The song’s energy is driven by Ronnie Wood’s electrifying guitar riffs and the band’s tight rhythm section, creating a raw, unfiltered sound that was synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll in the early ’70s. The infectious, sing-along chorus, with the iconic line “Stay with me, stay with me,” perfectly encapsulates the feeling of not wanting a beautiful night to end. It’s a cry for intimacy, but also for time to stop, as the fleeting nature of relationships is ever present. The unpolished, almost reckless quality of the band’s performance adds to the authenticity of the song, making it feel more like a live jam than a studio recording. This rawness makes “Stay With Me” resonate with listeners on a deeper level, as it taps into the universal human experience of longing for something, someone, or some moment to last forever. The track’s timeless appeal, paired with its upbeat tempo and irresistible melody, ensures that it remains a favorite at rock parties and gatherings. Whether played on the radio, in live performances, or simply remembered in nostalgic moments, “Stay With Me” is a powerful reminder of those nights when we wished time would stand still. It’s a rock anthem that celebrates youthful passion, joy, and the fleeting beauty of the present.

2. Ooh La La (1973)

Released in 1973, “Ooh La La” represents a more reflective and melancholic side of The Faces, highlighting the inevitable passage of time and the inevitability of change. The song’s poignant lyrics are wrapped in a catchy, sing-along melody that instantly evokes nostalgia and a sense of bittersweet acceptance. Lead singer Ronnie Lane, known for his tender and heartfelt vocal delivery, brings a sense of vulnerability to the track, making it one of the band’s most emotionally resonant songs. The lyrics reflect themes of growing up, experiencing loss, and coming to terms with the changes that life throws our way. With the line “I wish that I knew what I know now,” Lane captures the universal regret that often accompanies the passage of youth. Musically, “Ooh La La” is a departure from the band’s usual hard rock sound, opting for a more laid-back and almost wistful vibe. The acoustic guitar strums, combined with the soft percussion, create a warm, almost nostalgic atmosphere. The simplicity of the arrangement allows the song’s emotional weight to shine through, and the infectious chorus encourages listeners to embrace the simple pleasures of life. The track resonates with listeners who can relate to the feeling of growing older and reflecting on the past. In many ways, “Ooh La La” serves as a celebration of life’s smaller, quieter moments, reminding us that the best things in life are often the simplest. This song’s charm lies not only in its infectious melody but also in its ability to evoke deep emotions, making it a timeless piece in The Faces’ catalog.

3. Maggie May (1971)

While technically a Rod Stewart solo hit, “Maggie May” is inextricably tied to The Faces’ legacy, and its release in 1971 remains one of the defining moments in rock history. This song tells the story of a young man’s experience with an older woman, and its blend of folk, rock, and soulful elements creates a sound that’s both timeless and distinctly unique. Rod Stewart’s raspy, soulful voice conveys both the youthful exuberance and heartache of the story, capturing the emotional rollercoaster that comes with infatuation and the loss of innocence. The song’s unmistakable mandolin riff, played by Ray Jackson, adds an unforgettable layer to the track, giving it an element of folk music while still maintaining a strong rock edge. Stewart’s confessions of being “too young to understand” Maggie May’s world add a layer of naïve yet heartfelt emotion that makes the song so relatable. The band’s laid-back but tight performance gives the track an earthy, organic feel, with Ronnie Wood’s subtle guitar playing and the rhythm section of bassist Ronnie Lane and drummer Kenny Jones creating a perfect backdrop for Stewart’s vocals. “Maggie May” resonated with a wide audience, its themes of love, lust, and loss universally understood, helping it become one of the most iconic songs of the era. It was also a crossover hit, reaching mainstream success while remaining true to the band’s rock roots. The enduring appeal of “Maggie May” is undeniable, and it continues to be a beloved classic that epitomizes the raw emotion and candid storytelling that made The Faces—and Stewart’s solo work—so timeless.

4. Cindy Incidentally (1973)

Released in 1973, “Cindy Incidentally” is a charming and whimsical track that combines humor with a sense of melancholy, showcasing The Faces’ unique ability to balance lighthearted fun with deeper emotional undercurrents. The song tells the story of a man who has fallen for a woman, Cindy, but is unsure if the relationship will blossom or fade away like so many others. With its jangly guitars and upbeat tempo, “Cindy Incidentally” has an infectious quality that invites listeners to tap their feet and sing along. The playful lyrics are filled with witty, self-deprecating humor, which reflects the band’s knack for turning life’s awkward and humorous moments into musical storytelling. Yet, beneath the humor lies an undercurrent of regret and vulnerability, as the protagonist wonders if the fleeting relationship will truly amount to anything. The contrasting upbeat instrumentation, with its twangy guitars and vibrant rhythm, masks the song’s deeper, more introspective meaning, much like the fleeting nature of many relationships. Rod Stewart’s charismatic vocals shine as he adds his usual flair to the delivery, bringing a sense of personality and charm to the song. “Cindy Incidentally” is also a reflection of The Faces’ distinctive sound, mixing rock with elements of folk and country, giving the song a timeless, carefree quality. The track stands as a shining example of the band’s ability to infuse rock music with humor and vulnerability, making it a fan favorite and an essential part of The Faces’ discography. It’s a reminder that life, much like relationships, can often be a mix of joy, confusion, and fleeting moments of connection.

5. You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (1973)

“You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything,” released in 1973, is a joyous celebration of love and devotion that stands out as one of The Faces’ most uplifting and spirited tracks. The song’s infectious rhythm and catchy chorus create an irresistible urge to dance, sing, and revel in the pure joy of life. The playful lyrics capture the essence of unconditional love, as the protagonist expresses his willingness to do anything for the one he loves. Rod Stewart’s charismatic delivery shines through, as he pours his heart into the performance, making every line sound heartfelt and genuine. The song is filled with an energy that feels almost contagious, as if the band is having just as much fun performing it as the listener does while hearing it. Stewart’s vocal delivery is lighthearted and playful, adding a layer of charm and personality that resonates with audiences. The Faces’ tight, energetic instrumentation drives the track forward with an infectious groove, while Ronnie Wood’s guitar work and the rhythm section of Ronnie Lane and Kenny Jones provide the perfect foundation for the song’s uplifting spirit. The lyrics themselves are full of devotion, with the narrator pledging to do whatever it takes to make his love happy, whether it be dancing, singing, or anything else that will bring joy to the relationship. This sense of devotion and playfulness makes the song a perfect anthem for anyone who’s ever been swept off their feet by love. “You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything” is a testament to the band’s ability to create music that not only moves you physically but emotionally as well, making it a timeless anthem of pure, unbridled affection and joy.

6. (I Know) I’m Losing You (1971)

The Faces’ cover of “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” originally by The Temptations, released in 1971, brings a gritty rock edge to this soulful classic, giving it a raw, emotional energy that’s uniquely their own. While The Temptations’ original version is a slow-burning, soulful ballad, The Faces take the song and inject it with their signature blend of rock and roll swagger, driving guitars, and passionate vocals. The song’s emotional weight is palpable, with Stewart’s vocals conveying the heartbreak and desperation of knowing that a relationship is slipping away. The urgency in his voice, combined with the fast-paced rhythm section and Ronnie Wood’s scorching guitar work, creates a sense of emotional tension that is both powerful and relatable. The Faces’ version is more upbeat than the original, but the emotional impact remains intact, with the band delivering the song’s poignant message with force and conviction. The track is also a showcase of the band’s musicianship, with the instrumental break allowing each member to shine. The rhythm section of Lane and Jones provides a tight, driving foundation, while Wood and Stewart deliver blistering guitar and vocal solos, respectively. The song captures the essence of the emotional turmoil that comes with the end of a relationship, as well as the sense of resignation that follows. “(I Know) I’m Losing You” stands as a testament to The Faces’ ability to take a classic soul tune and make it their own, blending their raw rock sound with the original’s emotional depth and soulful roots. The result is a powerful, heartfelt rendition that has become one of the standout tracks in their catalog.

7. Sweet Lady Mary (1971)

“Sweet Lady Mary,” released in 1971, is a heartfelt tribute to love and admiration, showcasing The Faces’ ability to blend rock with moments of tenderness and emotion. The song is both romantic and wistful, featuring a captivating melody that draws listeners in with its lush instrumentation and rich harmonies. The lyrics evoke a sense of longing, as the narrator expresses his affection for a woman named Mary. There’s an earnestness to Stewart’s vocal delivery, which conveys both admiration and vulnerability. The track builds gradually, with its soft, piano-driven intro evolving into a fuller, more powerful arrangement as the song progresses. The guitars, while more subdued at the beginning, eventually come to the forefront, adding a layer of intensity to the emotions being expressed. The Faces’ knack for crafting moments of musical contrast is evident here, as the song moves seamlessly between moments of introspection and more powerful, sweeping sections. “Sweet Lady Mary” stands as a testament to the band’s versatility, demonstrating that they weren’t just about raucous rock anthems, but could also create beautiful, emotionally rich ballads. The track may not have achieved the same level of commercial success as some of their other hits, but it has remained a fan favorite and is often regarded as one of the hidden gems in their catalog. The blend of heartfelt lyrics, emotive vocals, and dynamic instrumentation make “Sweet Lady Mary” a standout track, showing the depth of The Faces’ musical and emotional range.

8. Pool Hall Richard (1973)

Released in 1973, “Pool Hall Richard” is an energetic and spirited anthem that perfectly captures the rebellious and carefree nature of The Faces. The song radiates an infectious energy, driven by a driving beat and catchy chorus that instantly makes you want to sing along. The track’s narrative tells the story of a character named Richard, who navigates the ups and downs of life with a no-nonsense attitude, seemingly unbothered by the challenges that come his way. With its upbeat tempo and infectious groove, “Pool Hall Richard” has the perfect ingredients for a sing-along, but it’s the raw, gritty delivery of the band that gives the track its edge. Rod Stewart’s delivery is as charismatic as ever, singing with an almost mischievous tone, which perfectly matches the playful, rebellious spirit of the song. The track features a sharp contrast between its high-energy instrumentation and its narrative about life’s struggles, showcasing the band’s ability to balance rock ‘n’ roll exuberance with a deeper, more reflective message. The jangly guitars and vibrant rhythm section, led by Ronnie Wood and Ronnie Lane, give the song its signature sound, making it stand out in The Faces’ catalog. “Pool Hall Richard” is a great example of how The Faces masterfully blend rock, humor, and storytelling into a track that feels both lighthearted and introspective. It’s a perfect encapsulation of the carefree attitude of the early ’70s, a time when the spirit of rebellion was alive and well. Fans of the band appreciate this track for its fun, catchy vibe, but it also reminds us of the complexity and unpredictability of life, making it an enduring favorite in The Faces’ discography.

9. Too Bad (1971)

“Too Bad,” released in 1971, is a raucous, high-energy celebration of life’s contradictions. The track is a quintessential rock anthem, capturing the essence of rock ‘n’ roll with its infectious hooks, energetic instrumentation, and a sense of carefree abandon. The song is packed with humor and grit, offering listeners a glimpse into the messy, unpredictable nature of life. With its fast-paced rhythm and loud, vibrant guitars, “Too Bad” is a perfect example of The Faces’ ability to create music that’s as fun as it is meaningful. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus mask the deeper message of life’s ups and downs, and it’s a reminder that everything, even the most difficult of times, is part of the ride. Rod Stewart’s energetic vocals convey both a sense of defiance and acceptance, capturing the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll with his trademark raspy delivery. The lyrics, while playful and humorous, also have a reflective quality, as they acknowledge that life isn’t always perfect, but that’s what makes it worth living. The Faces’ ability to seamlessly blend humor with heartache shines through in this track, as the song moves effortlessly from lighthearted moments to more reflective ones. The band’s tight instrumentation, with its rollicking piano and driving guitar work, creates a sound that’s both infectious and impactful. “Too Bad” stands out as one of The Faces’ most iconic songs, not just because of its energy and fun, but because of its ability to capture the chaotic, unpredictable nature of life, and the freedom that comes with embracing it all.

10. Flying (1971)

“Flying,” released in 1971, is one of The Faces’ most beautifully crafted and introspective tracks, showcasing the band’s versatility and ability to create music that’s both emotive and musically complex. The song opens with a dreamy melody that transports listeners into a reflective and almost surreal space. The haunting, ethereal quality of the track stands in stark contrast to many of the band’s other more raucous, upbeat songs, making it a hidden gem in their catalog. Rod Stewart’s emotive delivery captures the sense of longing and introspection that the lyrics convey, while the lush instrumentation builds to create an immersive soundscape that pulls the listener in. The track’s reflective lyrics invite us to escape into a world of imagination, where the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurred. The gentle, almost wistful piano intro is soon joined by delicate guitars and a soft rhythm section, creating a dreamy atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s lyrical content. As the song progresses, the instrumentation gradually intensifies, building in layers to create a sense of emotional depth and grandeur. The song’s slow, contemplative pace allows the lyrics to breathe and resonate, offering listeners a chance to reflect on their own lives and the emotions that come with it. “Flying” is a testament to The Faces’ ability to create moments of quiet beauty amidst the chaos and energy of their typical rock sound. The track may not have received the same commercial success as some of their other songs, but it has remained a beloved track among fans, standing out as a striking example of the band’s musical range and ability to connect with listeners on a deeper level. It’s a song that reminds us of the power of music to transport us to another world, a world of imagination, reflection, and emotional release.