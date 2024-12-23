Selena Gomez has captivated audiences around the globe with her enchanting voice and relatable lyrics, emerging as one of the most influential pop icons of her generation. From her early days in the spotlight to her evolution as a solo artist, Gomez has consistently delivered hits that resonate with fans of all ages. Whether it’s the catchy hooks of her upbeat anthems or the heartfelt emotion in her ballads, each song tells a story that connects deeply with listeners.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 most popular Selena Gomez songs of all time, a curated list that showcases her incredible range and artistry. From the infectious rhythms of “Come & Get It” to the introspective vibes of “Lose You to Love Me,” these tracks have not only topped charts but also defined moments in pop culture. Join us as we celebrate the musical legacy of Selena Gomez, diving into the melodies and lyrics that have made her a household name. Get ready to relive the magic and discover why Selena continues to inspire millions with her unforgettable music!

1. “Come & Get It” (2013)

Released in 2013, “Come & Get It” marked a bold new chapter in Selena Gomez’s career, signaling her transition from a teen star to a more mature, confident artist. The track is a vibrant pop anthem that blends Western and Indian influences, delivering a sound that’s as catchy as it is sultry. With its irresistible beat, hypnotic rhythm, and infectious chorus, “Come & Get It” immediately draws listeners in. The song’s lyrics center on self-assurance, desire, and confidence, inviting anyone listening to embrace their own power and passion. Gomez’s delivery is equally magnetic, with a voice that oozes both vulnerability and strength, perfectly complementing the song’s theme of unapologetic desire. The upbeat tempo and rhythmic percussion create a lively atmosphere, while the music video amplifies this energy, featuring stunning visuals and bold choreography. The setting evokes a sense of celebration and empowerment, reinforcing the song’s message. As one of Selena’s first major solo hits, “Come & Get It” solidified her as a serious contender in the pop music scene, garnering global success and widespread praise. Its infectious hook and sultry vibe made it a staple at parties, clubs, and dance floors everywhere. The song was a commercial success, topping charts and earning numerous accolades. It was a bold statement of intent, showcasing not only Selena’s growth as an artist but also her ability to bring together diverse musical influences to create something fresh and exciting. “Come & Get It” remains one of Selena Gomez’s signature songs, a testament to her musical evolution and her ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

2. “Lose You to Love Me” (2019)

“Lose You to Love Me,” released in 2019 as the lead single from her album Rare, is an introspective ballad that beautifully captures the pain and growth that comes with heartbreak. Selena Gomez delivers a raw and emotional performance, revealing her vulnerability and showcasing a depth in her vocals that had previously been hidden behind the pop gloss of her earlier hits. The stripped-back production—a delicate piano arrangement paired with subtle electronic elements—perfectly complements the song’s themes of loss, self-discovery, and healing. Lyrically, “Lose You to Love Me” speaks to the journey of letting go of someone who no longer serves you, ultimately finding the strength to love yourself again. Gomez’s voice is hauntingly powerful as she sings, “I needed to lose you to love me,” capturing the bittersweet essence of moving on from a relationship that wasn’t right. The song’s vulnerability and authenticity make it deeply relatable to anyone who has faced heartbreak or struggled with letting go of someone they loved. The song’s success was immediate—”Lose You to Love Me” topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Selena’s first-ever number one hit in the United States. It also garnered widespread critical acclaim for its emotional depth and honest portrayal of a painful, yet empowering, personal journey. The accompanying music video, which features a minimalist black-and-white aesthetic, visually amplifies the song’s somber yet empowering tone. “Lose You to Love Me” remains one of Selena Gomez’s most powerful tracks, marking a pivotal moment in her musical career and offering listeners an intimate glimpse into her personal growth and resilience.

3. “Good for You” (2015)

Released in 2015, “Good for You” marked a significant shift in Selena Gomez’s musical career, introducing a more mature, sultry sound that showcased her growth as an artist. Featuring rapper A$AP Rocky, this track blends elements of R&B and pop to create a smooth, seductive vibe that highlights Gomez’s vocal versatility. The song’s lyrics speak to a sense of empowerment and desire, as Gomez sings about being the best version of herself for someone special, while also maintaining a strong sense of independence. Her voice is at its most confident and seductive, with a whispery delivery that perfectly matches the track’s laid-back, sultry beat. “Good for You” is about self-assurance and embracing your sensuality, but also about recognizing your worth and not losing yourself in a relationship. The song’s minimalist production and understated instrumentation create a smooth, atmospheric feel, drawing listeners into the world of the song. The accompanying music video further emphasizes this theme of confidence and allure, with Gomez showcasing striking looks and powerful imagery, offering a glimpse into her new, more mature public persona. The song’s success was immediate, topping charts worldwide and earning widespread praise for its blend of modern R&B with Gomez’s unique pop style. “Good for You” redefined her image and marked her as a serious force in contemporary pop music. It also solidified Selena Gomez as an artist who could evolve and experiment with different musical styles, setting the stage for the more introspective and experimental sounds found in her later work. “Good for You” remains one of her standout tracks, showcasing her artistic transformation and vocal growth.

4. “Same Old Love” (2015)

“Same Old Love,” a track from Selena Gomez’s Revival album, dives into the emotional complexity of love, exploring the exhaustion and frustration that comes with being stuck in a repetitive and unfulfilling relationship. With its catchy chorus, rhythmic beats, and moody undertones, the song blends pop elements with a touch of melancholy, creating a track that feels both uplifting and reflective. Gomez’s vocal delivery is emotive and expressive, capturing the longing and emotional fatigue of trying to break free from a love that has lost its spark. The lyrics reflect the universal experience of being trapped in a cycle of repetition, where you keep going through the motions, but the connection is no longer meaningful. “Same Old Love” resonates with listeners who have experienced the weariness of trying to make a relationship work when both people are no longer invested. The song’s minimalist production allows Gomez’s voice to take center stage, enhancing the emotional weight of the lyrics. The track stands out for its ability to convey a complex emotional landscape while maintaining a sense of rhythm and catchiness that makes it a sing-along favorite. The accompanying music video features Gomez in a series of striking, surreal scenarios, further emphasizing the feeling of emotional entrapment. As part of Revival, “Same Old Love” helped solidify Selena Gomez’s place as a mature artist who could tackle deeper, more introspective themes. It remains a fan favorite, resonating with anyone who has felt trapped in a relationship that no longer serves them. With this track, Gomez showed her ability to turn personal experiences into universally relatable pop anthems.

5. “Back to You” (2018)

“Back to You,” featured on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, is an emotional ballad about the intense longing and nostalgia that comes with wanting to reconnect with a past love. The song blends upbeat rhythms with melancholic lyrics, creating a bittersweet anthem that captures the internal conflict of desiring someone you can’t fully have. Gomez’s heartfelt vocals are at the forefront of this track, effectively conveying the emotional weight of longing and unresolved feelings. The lyrics explore the cyclical nature of love, where you constantly find yourself drawn back to someone, despite knowing the relationship might not be the healthiest choice. “Back to You” speaks to the complexity of relationships and the deep emotional pull that sometimes leads people to revisit past loves, even when they know it’s not the best thing for them. The track is both catchy and deeply personal, with a melody that sticks with you long after the song ends. The music video further amplifies the song’s emotional depth, featuring Gomez in a series of romantic yet painful scenes that visually depict the push and pull of a complicated love affair. “Back to You” was a standout track from the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, earning praise for its powerful lyrics and relatable themes. The song’s success also marked a turning point in Gomez’s career, proving her ability to tackle complex emotions and create music that resonates with listeners on a deeply personal level. It remains a fan favorite, encapsulating the feeling of wanting to turn back to someone even when you know it may not be the right thing to do.

6. “Hands to Myself” (2015)

“Hands to Myself,” released in 2015, is a fun and flirtatious track that perfectly encapsulates the intoxicating thrill of infatuation. With its infectious chorus and playful lyrics, the song takes listeners on a journey through the emotions of wanting someone you can’t have. Gomez’s delivery is confident and alluring, as she sings about trying to keep her hands to herself despite the overwhelming attraction she feels for someone. The song’s upbeat tempo and slick production create an energetic vibe, giving the track a bouncy, almost rebellious feel. The lyrics capture the excitement and urgency of infatuation, where every moment spent with the person you desire feels electrifying, but there’s also the sense that you’re trying to keep things under control. Gomez’s voice effortlessly conveys this tension, making the song feel both flirtatious and empowering. The music video enhances the song’s playful vibe, featuring Gomez in a series of glamorous, high-energy scenes where she embraces her charisma and confidence. “Hands to Myself” stands out for its catchy melody, confident lyrics, and infectious energy, making it a standout track from her Revival album. The song was a commercial success, charting high on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Gomez’s most popular hits. It’s a track that celebrates the excitement of attraction and the thrill of wanting someone, while also showcasing Selena Gomez’s ability to blend fun and empowerment in her music. “Hands to Myself” remains a fan favorite, embodying the feeling of being infatuated and the electric chemistry that comes with it.

7. “Rare” (2020)

“Rare,” the title track from Selena Gomez’s 2020 album, carries a powerful message of self-love and individuality. The song, which blends dreamy synths with a soft pop melody, is a celebration of recognizing your own worth and embracing what makes you unique. In a world that often pressures people to conform, “Rare” stands out as an empowering anthem for those who may have struggled with self-doubt or insecurity. Gomez’s vocals are tender yet strong, conveying a sense of quiet confidence and reassurance. The song’s lyrics highlight the importance of knowing that you are valuable and worthy of love, even when others fail to see it. “Rare” speaks to the idea that, in relationships, it’s crucial to recognize your own self-worth and not settle for anything less than what you deserve. The chorus, “You’re rare, you’re rare,” acts as both a personal affirmation and a call to others to appreciate their own unique qualities. The song’s production is ethereal, with shimmering synths and a gentle beat that create an atmosphere of calm and positivity. Its message of self-empowerment was not only a personal reflection for Gomez but also served as an inspiration for many of her fans. The accompanying music video enhances the song’s themes of self-worth and individuality, featuring visuals that focus on Gomez’s natural beauty and confidence. “Rare” became one of the standout tracks of the album, resonating with listeners for its uplifting message and catchy melody. It solidified Selena Gomez’s ability to deliver songs that are both sonically pleasing and deeply meaningful, making it one of her most significant releases to date.

8. “It Ain’t Me” (2017)

“It Ain’t Me,” a collaboration with DJ Marshmello, was released in 2017 and became a global hit for its fusion of electronic beats with Selena Gomez’s signature pop vocals. The song captures the experience of realizing that you can no longer be part of someone’s life because of their toxic behaviors, despite your deep emotional connection to them. The narrative centers around moving on from a troubled relationship, with Gomez singing about the painful realization that, although she once was deeply involved, she is no longer the person who can save her lover. The infectious beat, combined with Marshmello’s slick production, creates a perfect backdrop for the song’s bittersweet message. The electronic elements give the track a modern, almost cinematic feel, while Gomez’s emotive voice adds depth to the lyrics, making the song feel both catchy and deeply emotional. “It Ain’t Me” stands out as one of Gomez’s most introspective songs, combining upbeat production with a somber reflection on the end of a relationship. The song was a commercial success, topping charts and earning millions of streams worldwide, thanks to its relatable themes and danceable rhythm. The accompanying music video enhances the emotional weight of the song, depicting a journey of letting go and reclaiming personal space after a toxic relationship. “It Ain’t Me” was also notable for its seamless blend of electronic and pop influences, expanding Selena Gomez’s musical range and showcasing her ability to experiment with different sounds. The track solidified her place in the world of electronic pop and remains a fan favorite for its infectious rhythm and deeply relatable message.

9. “Wolves” (2017)

Another collaboration with Marshmello, “Wolves” was released in 2017 and offered a stunning blend of electronic music and pop. The song features a haunting, atmospheric melody paired with Selena Gomez’s ethereal vocals, creating a captivating listening experience. “Wolves” explores themes of love, vulnerability, and emotional highs and lows. The song’s lyrics speak to the tumultuous nature of a relationship where both people are drawn to each other, yet struggle to find stability. It reflects the feeling of being pulled between the desire to connect with someone and the fear of being hurt. “Wolves” is deeply emotional, with Gomez’s voice soaring above the atmospheric production, emphasizing the vulnerability of the song’s themes. The haunting chorus echoes the idea of being “lost in the wilderness,” drawing listeners into the uncertainty of navigating complex feelings. The track is both introspective and energizing, making it a perfect blend of pop sensibilities and electronic sound. The beat drops and synth-heavy production create a dance-worthy atmosphere while still holding onto the song’s emotional core. The music video for “Wolves” complements the track’s themes, featuring dramatic visuals and symbolic imagery that reinforce the feeling of emotional conflict. “Wolves” was well received by both fans and critics, becoming a chart-topping hit and further cementing Selena Gomez’s place in the pop music world. The track remains a testament to Gomez’s ability to blend vulnerability and strength in her music, delivering a song that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

10. “Naturally” (2009)

“Naturally,” released in 2009 as part of her work with Selena Gomez & the Scene, is a high-energy pop song that captures the excitement and rush of young love. With its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and infectious hooks, “Naturally” quickly became an anthem for anyone experiencing the thrills of first love and the freedom that comes with youth. The song’s lyrics emphasize the ease and effortless connection that can occur when you find someone who makes you feel alive, describing the magic of feeling “naturally” drawn to someone. Gomez’s youthful energy and bright vocals are perfectly matched to the song’s infectious rhythm, creating an upbeat and celebratory feel. The track showcases her natural charisma and the enthusiasm she brought to her early music, making it one of the most memorable songs from her early career. The music video for “Naturally” features vibrant visuals and energetic choreography, mirroring the song’s spirited vibe. It emphasizes the joy of being carefree and enjoying the simple, exciting moments that come with youth and romance. The song was a commercial success, helping to establish Selena Gomez & the Scene as a force in the pop music world. “Naturally” remains a fan favorite for its infectious energy and feel-good lyrics, representing the carefree spirit of youth. As one of her earliest hits, it marked the beginning of Selena Gomez’s musical journey and continues to be a nostalgic track for fans of her earlier work. The song’s success laid the groundwork for Gomez’s transition into a more mature solo career, but “Naturally” will always be remembered as a joyful, timeless pop anthem.