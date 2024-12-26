When it comes to modern pop music, few artists have captured hearts and headlines quite like Harry Styles. Bursting onto the scene as a member of One Direction, Styles quickly evolved into a global superstar, enchanting fans with his distinctive voice, charismatic style, and heartfelt lyrics. As a solo artist, he has pushed boundaries and redefined what it means to be a pop icon, blending elements of rock, folk, and soul into a sound that is uniquely his own.

From anthems that make you want to dance to ballads that tug at your heartstrings, Styles’ discography is a treasure trove of musical gems. Each song tells a story, reflecting his journey of self-discovery and artistic growth. In this article, we’ll dive into the top 10 most popular Harry Styles songs of all time, exploring the tracks that have not only topped charts but also resonated deeply with fans around the globe. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering his music, prepare to relive the magic of Styles’ incredible hits that continue to inspire and uplift audiences everywhere!

1. “Sign of the Times” (2017)

“Sign of the Times” marked a bold new chapter in Harry Styles’ career, debuting in April 2017 as the lead single from his self-titled solo album. This sweeping ballad is an emotional powerhouse, blending introspective lyrics with anthemic instrumentation. Themes of struggle, resilience, and hope resonate deeply as Styles’ haunting falsetto takes center stage. The song’s orchestral arrangement, complete with soaring strings and piano-driven melodies, evokes a cinematic quality that elevates it beyond a typical pop track. Lines like, “Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times,” are both poignant and profound, offering solace amidst chaos. Critics hailed “Sign of the Times” as a masterpiece, likening its grandiosity to classic rock influences like David Bowie and Queen. Its six-minute runtime defies mainstream pop conventions, showcasing Styles’ willingness to take creative risks. The track’s impact was amplified by a breathtaking music video, which features Styles literally soaring over scenic landscapes—a visual metaphor for rising above adversity. This debut cemented Styles as a force in the music world, with a sound that balances timeless artistry and modern relevance.

2. “Watermelon Sugar” (2019)

“Watermelon Sugar,” released in November 2019, is a vibrant ode to summer and the euphoria of fleeting romance. The track radiates joy with its breezy instrumentation and sun-soaked energy, driven by funky guitars and a playful horn section. Styles delivers an irresistible performance, combining smooth vocals with lyrics that cleverly dance around themes of sensuality and pleasure. The recurring hook, “Watermelon sugar high,” becomes an infectious mantra, perfectly capturing the carefree spirit of warm, sunlit days. Accompanied by a colorful, beachy music video, the song quickly became a summer anthem, bringing listeners to a world of carefree bliss. Its nostalgic feel, combined with its modern pop sensibilities, creates a timeless quality that resonates across generations. Styles’ ability to balance suggestive undertones with genuine joy highlights his knack for crafting music that feels intimate yet universally appealing. Garnering a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, “Watermelon Sugar” solidified Styles’ reputation as a master of feel-good hits, making it a quintessential addition to any playlist.

3. “Adore You” (2019)

“Adore You,” released in December 2019, is a tender and whimsical love song that showcases Harry Styles’ artistry at its finest. The track is anchored by a lush production of dreamy guitars, rhythmic basslines, and airy harmonies, creating a soundscape that feels both intimate and expansive. At its heart, the song celebrates devotion and unconditional love, with Styles crooning, “Just let me adore you, like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do.” The lyrics are earnest and heartfelt, capturing the magic of affection in its purest form. The music video takes the narrative to another level, set in the fantastical Isle of Eroda, where Styles befriends a lonely fish in a story filled with metaphors for love and acceptance. This cinematic approach adds layers of depth to the song’s themes, inviting listeners to immerse themselves fully in the experience. “Adore You” is a masterclass in blending lyrical vulnerability with pop appeal, solidifying it as one of Styles’ most beloved tracks.

4. “Kiwi” (2017)

“Kiwi,” released in September 2017, is a fiery and unapologetically bold track that channels pure rock ‘n’ roll energy. From the opening riff, the song grabs your attention with its punchy guitar-driven sound and relentless rhythm. Lyrically, Styles teases with cryptic and playful lines like, “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business,” leaving fans speculating about the story behind the words. The raw intensity of the track captures the chaos and thrill of living on the edge, with Styles delivering one of his most dynamic vocal performances to date. The live rendition of “Kiwi” amplifies its electrifying appeal, often turning concert venues into arenas of unrestrained energy and chaos. Its gritty edge and rebellious spirit make it a standout track, highlighting Styles’ versatility and willingness to push musical boundaries. This song is a thrilling ride from start to finish, embodying the wild side of Harry Styles’ artistic range.

5. “Falling” (2019)

“Falling,” released in November 2019, is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that delves into themes of heartbreak, regret, and self-doubt. With its minimalist arrangement centered around a melancholic piano melody, the song allows Styles’ vocals to shine with raw emotion. His voice quivers with vulnerability as he delivers lines like, “What am I now? What if I’m someone I don’t want around?” capturing the pain of introspection and the fear of losing oneself. The stripped-down production creates an intimate atmosphere, making it feel as though Styles is baring his soul directly to the listener. The accompanying music video deepens the song’s emotional impact, depicting Styles submerged in water as his surroundings slowly flood—a visual metaphor for being overwhelmed by one’s emotions. “Falling” is a standout moment in Styles’ discography, showcasing his ability to convey complex emotions with simplicity and grace. It’s a song that resonates with anyone who has faced moments of uncertainty, making it both a cathartic and profoundly moving experience.

6. “Lights Up” (2019)

“Lights Up,” released in October 2019, is an anthem of self-discovery and liberation. This introspective track blends dreamy pop melodies with subtle R&B influences, creating an alluring soundscape that feels both ethereal and grounded. The lyrics, “Lights up and they know who you are, do you know who you are?” explore themes of identity and the courage to embrace one’s authentic self. Styles’ soulful delivery is layered over a pulsating beat and shimmering synths, capturing the vulnerability and triumph of personal transformation. The song’s music video adds to its mystique, featuring Styles in vibrant, fluid imagery that celebrates freedom and self-expression. The visual and sonic elements together create a compelling narrative about shedding societal expectations and stepping into the light of one’s truth. “Lights Up” marked a pivotal moment in Styles’ career, as it redefined his artistic direction and connected with fans on a deeply personal level. Its uplifting message and captivating production make it a standout track that inspires listeners to embrace their individuality without fear.

7. “Treat People With Kindness” (2021)

“Treat People With Kindness,” released in January 2021, is a radiant burst of positivity that encapsulates Harry Styles’ ethos. The track’s retro-inspired sound, with its upbeat tempo and jubilant harmonies, evokes the feel-good energy of classic 70s pop. From the first note, the song exudes joy, with its hand-clapping rhythm and celebratory atmosphere inviting listeners to join in. Lyrically, Styles delivers a simple yet profound message: spreading kindness and love can make the world a better place. The accompanying music video features Styles and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a lively, choreographed dance sequence that radiates charm and camaraderie. The track’s inclusive, uplifting spirit resonates with audiences, serving as a much-needed reminder of the importance of empathy and human connection. “Treat People With Kindness” is more than a song—it’s a call to action, wrapped in a musical package that’s as fun as it is meaningful.

8. “As It Was” (2022)

Released in April 2022, “As It Was” is a bittersweet exploration of change and nostalgia, wrapped in an irresistible pop package. The song’s catchy synth-pop production, reminiscent of 80s new wave, contrasts with its introspective lyrics, creating a dynamic emotional pull. Styles reflects on the passage of time and the evolution of relationships, singing, “You know it’s not the same as it was,” with a mix of longing and acceptance. His vocal delivery is both tender and poignant, capturing the essence of yearning for simpler times while embracing the inevitability of growth. The accompanying music video, with its vibrant colors and symbolic choreography, adds layers to the song’s narrative, representing the push and pull of personal transformation. “As It Was” quickly became a commercial and critical success, earning accolades for its relatable themes and infectious melody. It’s a track that showcases Styles’ ability to marry vulnerability with pop sensibilities, making it a standout in his discography.

9. “Two Ghosts” (2017)

“Two Ghosts,” released in September 2017, is a tender ballad that delves into the lingering emotions of a past relationship. With its gentle acoustic guitar and understated production, the track creates a reflective atmosphere that feels both intimate and universal. Styles’ evocative lyrics, “We’re just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty,” poetically capture the essence of two people who’ve grown apart but remain haunted by memories of what once was. His heartfelt delivery lends an authenticity to the song, drawing listeners into its quiet, melancholic beauty. The track’s simplicity is its strength, allowing the raw emotions to take center stage. “Two Ghosts” stands out as one of the more introspective moments on Styles’ debut album, offering a glimpse into his ability to translate personal experiences into universally relatable art. It’s a song that lingers long after it ends, leaving listeners pondering their own ghosts of relationships past.

10. “Girl Crush” (2020)

“Girl Crush,” performed by Harry Styles during live shows in 2020, is a soulful reinterpretation of Little Big Town’s country ballad. Styles transforms the song into a deeply intimate and stirring experience, infusing it with his signature vocal warmth and emotional depth. The lyrics explore themes of yearning and jealousy, with a perspective that transcends traditional love songs. Styles’ stripped-down arrangement, featuring tender guitar strums and his evocative voice, draws listeners into the raw vulnerability of the track. His delivery is both powerful and understated, allowing the emotion to shine through without overshadowing the song’s lyrical poignancy. “Girl Crush” is a testament to Styles’ ability to breathe new life into existing material, making it uniquely his own while preserving its original spirit. The performance highlights his versatility and deep connection to music, offering fans a chance to experience a beloved song through his lens.