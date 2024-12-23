Dua Lipa has taken the music world by storm, captivating audiences with her powerful voice and infectious pop anthems. Since bursting onto the scene with her self-titled debut album in 2017, she has consistently redefined the boundaries of contemporary pop. From catchy hooks to danceable beats, her tracks have not only topped charts worldwide but have also become cultural phenomena, resonating with fans across generations.

In this article, we delve into the top 10 most popular Dua Lipa songs of all time, exploring the hits that have solidified her status as a global superstar. Each song tells a unique story, showcasing her evolution as an artist and her ability to connect with listeners on a personal level. Whether it’s the empowering lyrics of “New Rules” or the sultry vibes of “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa’s discography is a testament to her talent and versatility. Join us as we celebrate the songs that have defined her career and continue to inspire millions around the world. Get ready to relive the magic and groove to the irresistible sounds of Dua Lipa!

1. New Rules (2017)

“New Rules” was the song that propelled Dua Lipa into international stardom, becoming one of the defining tracks of 2017. Its empowering message, catchy melody, and irresistible chorus resonated deeply with listeners, especially those navigating the challenging world of post-breakup recovery. The song stands as a bold declaration of self-respect, outlining the boundaries necessary to move on from a toxic relationship. Lipa’s confident vocals, paired with an upbeat production that blends tropical house and pop, create an infectious energy that’s impossible to resist. The lyrics encourage the listener to maintain control and not give in to the temptation of returning to a past lover. This message of empowerment is delivered with such charisma that it quickly became an anthem for women everywhere. Alongside the music, the song’s music video featured a viral dance routine that further solidified its place in pop culture. Lipa and her dancers, with their synchronized choreography, gave the song an additional layer of visual flair, making it one of the most iconic videos of the year. “New Rules” is more than just a breakup song; it’s a self-empowerment anthem that has inspired countless individuals to prioritize their happiness and embrace independence. The song’s success helped establish Dua Lipa as a force in the music industry, and its influence continues to be felt, as it remains one of her most popular tracks. Its combination of a strong message, infectious melody, and catchy beats has made “New Rules” a pop classic, one that will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.

2. Don’t Start Now (2019)

When Dua Lipa released “Don’t Start Now” in late 2019, it marked a major shift in her musical style. The track embraced a disco-infused sound that immediately captured the attention of listeners worldwide. With its infectious bassline and danceable rhythm, it was impossible not to move to the beat. Lyrically, the song serves as a declaration of independence and strength, as Lipa firmly tells an ex not to try to come back into her life after they’ve already been let go. The empowering message is clear: she’s moved on, and there’s no turning back. The song’s production, which draws from retro disco influences while remaining fresh and modern, was an innovative approach for Lipa, and it showcased her evolution as an artist. Her confident vocal delivery, paired with the upbeat tempo, creates a track that’s both fierce and fun. The chorus is an instant earworm, and the song’s energetic spirit makes it a natural fit for dance floors. “Don’t Start Now” was not only a critical and commercial success, but it also marked the beginning of a new era for Dua Lipa, one in which she would continue to explore bold sounds and themes of empowerment. With its mix of nostalgia and modern flair, the song quickly became a global hit and one of her signature tracks. It’s a perfect blend of personal growth and irresistible pop, making it one of the standout hits of the year.

3. Levitating (2020)

“Levitating” is one of those feel-good anthems that has the power to instantly lift your spirits, and it did just that when it was released in 2020. The song perfectly encapsulates the joy and excitement that come with being in love, wrapped in a playful, upbeat package that’s hard to resist. The track blends pop with funk elements, resulting in a fun, infectious vibe that invites you to dance and sing along. Dua Lipa’s vocals are light-hearted and radiant, matching the song’s whimsical lyrics that imagine the thrill of love making you feel like you’re floating or “levitating.” The song’s upbeat rhythm is a celebration of positive energy and the joy of living in the moment. What makes “Levitating” stand out, however, is the collaboration with rapper DaBaby. His verse adds an unexpected, yet complementary, twist to the track, injecting even more energy and excitement into the song. The contrast between Lipa’s playful, almost dreamlike vocal performance and DaBaby’s grounded, confident rap creates a unique dynamic that makes the song even more enjoyable. The music video, filled with vibrant colors and imaginative visuals, further elevates the song’s whimsical feel, making it a perfect visual companion to the music itself. “Levitating” quickly became one of the most popular tracks of 2020, a song that radiates positivity and joy. It’s the type of track that makes you want to leave all your worries behind and simply enjoy the feeling of being in love and free.

4. IDGAF (2018)

Released in 2018, “IDGAF” is an unapologetically bold anthem that speaks to anyone who has faced heartbreak and decided to move on with strength and resilience. The song’s title, which stands for “I Don’t Give A F***,” perfectly captures the essence of the track—a fearless declaration of independence and self-worth after a breakup. With its punchy production, the song is a blast of energy that refuses to hold back. Dua Lipa’s vocals are full of attitude and confidence, delivering each lyric with sass and defiance. The chorus is a powerful reminder to reclaim one’s happiness and not let anyone, especially an ex, drag you down. The lyrics offer a mix of humor and empowerment, as Lipa navigates the emotions that come with ending a toxic relationship. “IDGAF” is filled with an infectious sense of liberation, and its driving beat makes it a perfect anthem for anyone ready to let go of the past and embrace a new chapter. The track’s edgy production, combined with Lipa’s fierce vocal performance, creates a high-energy pop song that is both empowering and cathartic. The song stands out not only for its bold message but also for its ability to connect with listeners who have been through similar experiences. “IDGAF” is a reminder that it’s okay to put yourself first, even when dealing with the aftermath of a failed relationship. The song’s success proved that Lipa was ready to take on the pop world with her unique voice and confidence, and it remains a standout track in her catalog. It’s an anthem for anyone who has decided to let go of the past and live life on their own terms.

5. Physical (2020)

“Physical,” released in 2020, is an electrifying throwback to the energetic, bold pop of the ’80s, blending retro vibes with Dua Lipa’s modern twist. The song opens with a pulsating beat and instantly gets your heart racing, evoking the rush of passion and excitement. The track is all about living in the moment, surrendering to desire, and indulging in physical attraction. Lipa’s powerful vocals take center stage, driving the song forward with confidence and excitement. The lyrics encourage listeners to throw caution to the wind and embrace the heat of the moment. What makes “Physical” truly stand out is its high-octane energy and upbeat tempo, making it a perfect addition to any dance playlist. The track pulses with infectious enthusiasm, from its driving beat to its explosive chorus, making it hard to resist tapping your feet or even getting up to dance. Its synth-heavy production evokes the feeling of an ‘80s workout montage or a high-energy dance floor, making it feel timeless while still maintaining a fresh, modern appeal. The music video, full of vibrant colors and bold choreography, mirrors the song’s intensity and fun, showcasing Dua Lipa’s incredible stage presence and charisma. “Physical” quickly became one of the standout tracks of her “Future Nostalgia” album, delivering a thrilling sonic experience while also embodying themes of freedom, self-expression, and living fully in the present. It proved to be a global hit, capturing the mood of the moment while paying homage to past pop influences. Whether you’re at the gym, on the dance floor, or simply enjoying a lively playlist, “Physical” is the song that will keep you moving and feeling alive.

6. One Kiss (with Calvin Harris) (2018)

When Dua Lipa joined forces with Calvin Harris for “One Kiss” in 2018, the result was a summer anthem that took over the charts and became a staple in clubs around the world. This infectious track seamlessly blends house beats with catchy pop hooks, creating a dance-ready anthem that’s impossible to resist. The song’s lyrics capture the intoxicating thrill of a fleeting romance, with the promise of just one kiss being enough to ignite a passionate connection. The chemistry between Lipa and Harris shines through in this collaboration, with Lipa’s smooth, sultry vocals perfectly complementing Harris’ production. The song’s tempo and rhythm make it a perfect dance track, with its vibrant beats and deep basslines delivering a feeling of carefree summer nights and electric energy. “One Kiss” quickly became a global sensation, topping the charts in numerous countries and dominating playlists throughout the summer of 2018. Its catchy melody and infectious chorus made it an easy hit at parties and festivals, while the track’s romantic yet playful vibe appealed to listeners of all ages. The success of “One Kiss” also solidified Dua Lipa’s position as one of pop’s leading voices, showcasing her ability to seamlessly transition between different musical styles. The collaboration with Harris brought out the best in both artists, with Lipa’s fresh approach to pop and Harris’ signature production style merging to create a memorable hit. “One Kiss” is a song that captures the essence of spontaneous, fleeting love, all wrapped up in an irresistibly catchy dance track.

7. Break My Heart (2020)

“Break My Heart,” released in 2020, is a perfect example of Dua Lipa’s ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with infectious pop melodies. The song captures the vulnerability and excitement of falling in love, while also exploring the fear and uncertainty that comes with opening yourself up to someone new. With its bouncy bassline and catchy hook, “Break My Heart” is impossible to resist. Lipa’s voice is at its most tender and sincere as she sings about the possibility of being hurt, yet she conveys the emotion with a sense of empowerment, refusing to shy away from the risks of love. The lyrics are relatable to anyone who’s ever experienced the fear of heartbreak, while also celebrating the thrill of connection and intimacy. The song’s production mixes upbeat, danceable elements with a funky, retro vibe, creating a track that feels both modern and nostalgic. The juxtaposition between the upbeat, carefree melody and the deeper emotional message makes “Break My Heart” a pop gem, one that resonates with listeners on multiple levels. The track’s infectious energy and memorable chorus make it an easy favorite, while its introspective lyrics add depth and substance to the song. “Break My Heart” showcases Lipa’s growth as an artist, offering a perfect balance between vulnerability and strength. It’s a song that perfectly captures the complexities of love—exciting yet scary, freeing yet risky. With its danceable beat and emotional depth, the song is a perfect addition to any playlist, offering a mix of joy and heartache that everyone can relate to.

8. Be the One (2016)

“Be the One” was a pivotal release for Dua Lipa in 2016, signaling the beginning of her rise to stardom. This track showcases a more emotional side of the artist, with its introspective lyrics and soulful vocals. The song is a yearning love ballad, where Lipa expresses a deep desire to be the one for someone, despite the doubts and distance that exist between them. The lyrics are a heartfelt plea for reciprocation, and Lipa’s delivery is full of longing and vulnerability. The song’s production, a mix of electronic beats and lush synths, complements its emotional tone perfectly, creating an atmosphere of both tenderness and hope. “Be the One” was a breakout moment for Lipa, marking her transition from an emerging artist to one with undeniable potential. Its blend of emotional depth and contemporary pop elements caught the attention of fans and critics alike, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the music world. The song’s infectious chorus and relatable lyrics made it an instant favorite, capturing the complexities of love and desire in a way that resonated with listeners. While it may not have achieved the same global recognition as some of her later hits, “Be the One” remains a fan favorite and is often seen as one of the tracks that paved the way for Lipa’s future success. The song’s understated yet powerful message about love, longing, and hope ensures it will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.

9. We’re Good (2021)

“We’re Good,” released in 2021, is a smooth, laid-back track that marks a shift in Dua Lipa’s sound, offering a more mature and introspective take on relationships. The song reflects on the end of a romantic connection, but with a sense of grace and acceptance rather than bitterness or regret. Lipa’s soft, sultry vocals glide effortlessly over the mellow beats, capturing the bittersweet emotions of realizing that a relationship has run its course. The lyrics focus on the understanding that both parties are okay with moving on, acknowledging that it’s time to part ways, but with no hard feelings. The relaxed tempo and tropical influences in the production create a calming atmosphere, making “We’re Good” the perfect track for a chill evening or a reflective moment. Despite its laid-back vibe, the song’s subtle depth and emotional resonance are undeniable. Lipa’s ability to convey a sense of closure and emotional maturity shines through, offering a fresh perspective on love and acceptance. “We’re Good” shows a more reflective side of the artist, allowing listeners to see her growth not only as a pop star but also as a person who understands the complexities of relationships. The song’s smooth production and catchy melody make it a standout track from her 2021 releases, and its introspective nature makes it one of her most nuanced songs to date. With “We’re Good,” Dua Lipa proves that she’s capable of handling the delicate emotions of a breakup while keeping her signature pop sensibility intact.

10. Hallucinate (2020)

“Hallucinate,” from Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” album, is a euphoric, high-energy track that takes listeners on a journey through the exhilaration of infatuation and love. Released in 2020, the song’s upbeat tempo and vibrant production make it a dance-floor favorite, perfect for letting go and losing yourself in the music. The lyrics capture the intoxicating feeling of being so in love that everything around you seems to blur into a joyful, dreamlike state—hence the title, “Hallucinate.” Lipa’s voice is full of energy and excitement, matching the song’s electrifying beat. The track combines elements of pop, disco, and funk, creating an irresistible sonic blend that makes it impossible to stay still. “Hallucinate” is a celebration of love, freedom, and feeling alive, with its energetic vibe encouraging listeners to embrace the thrill of being in the moment. The production is lush and layered, with swirling synths and a driving beat that create a sense of exhilaration and release. The music video for “Hallucinate” is just as vibrant and colorful, complementing the song’s energetic feel with its surreal and playful visuals. The track quickly became one of the standout moments from “Future Nostalgia,” showcasing Dua Lipa’s ability to create songs that are both fun and emotionally charged. “Hallucinate” is a song about feeling so deeply for someone that it overwhelms your senses, turning every moment into a euphoric experience. With its upbeat energy and catchy melody, it’s a song that embodies the joy of love and the rush of emotions that come with it.