Few bands have captured the hearts of millions quite like Journey. With their soaring anthems, unforgettable melodies, and powerful lyrics, Journey has become a timeless force in the world of rock music. Whether you’re blasting their hits on a road trip, belting out the lyrics at karaoke, or simply letting the music sweep you away, Journey’s songs have a unique way of connecting with fans across generations. From the driving force of Steve Perry’s legendary vocals to the electrifying guitar work of Neal Schon, this band has solidified its place in rock history.

But with so many iconic tracks, it’s hard to pick the best of the best. Which songs stand out as the most popular, the most enduring, and the most beloved by fans worldwide? In this article, we’ll take you through the top 10 Journey songs of all time—those anthems that continue to inspire, uplift, and get stuck in your head for days. From timeless ballads like “Open Arms” to the ultimate sing-along anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’,” these tracks have stood the test of time, proving that Journey is more than just a band—they’re a musical legacy. Get ready to turn up the volume and relive the magic!

1. Don’t Stop Believin’ (1981)

Arguably the most iconic Journey song, “Don’t Stop Believin’” has transcended generations since its release in 1981. Opening with Jonathan Cain’s unforgettable piano riff, the song builds into a powerful anthem of hope and resilience. Steve Perry’s soaring vocals tell the story of a “small-town girl” and a “city boy,” making it relatable to anyone chasing dreams or navigating life’s uncertainties. Its universal message of perseverance, combined with Neal Schon’s electrifying guitar solo, cemented it as one of the greatest rock songs of all time. Whether heard in stadiums, movies, or TV shows like Glee, “Don’t Stop Believin’” continues to inspire listeners worldwide.

2. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (1983)

Released in 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” is a quintessential Journey track with its pulsating synths and hard-hitting guitar riffs. This song captures the emotional turmoil of love lost but remains defiant, with Perry’s impassioned vocals leading the charge. The powerful combination of rock and synth elements made it a standout on Frontiers. The accompanying music video—though often playfully critiqued for its low-budget aesthetic—has only added to the song’s enduring charm. It’s an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt heartache and the determination to move forward.

3. Faithfully (1983)

“Faithfully” is one of Journey’s most heartfelt ballads, written by keyboardist Jonathan Cain and released in 1983. The song beautifully captures the struggles and sacrifices of life on the road, particularly the toll it takes on relationships. Steve Perry’s emotive delivery, combined with the song’s sweeping melody, resonates deeply with listeners. The lyrics, “I’m forever yours, faithfully,” are a testament to commitment in the face of adversity. It’s a song that has become a wedding staple and continues to tug at heartstrings worldwide.

4. Open Arms (1981)

“Open Arms” is the quintessential power ballad, showcasing Journey’s softer side. Released in 1981 on the Escape album, this song became an instant hit with its tender lyrics and emotive piano-driven melody. Steve Perry’s vocals are at their most vulnerable here, as he sings about love, reconciliation, and hope. The chorus—full of longing and sincerity—has made it one of the band’s most beloved romantic songs. Its universal theme of wanting to mend a relationship has resonated with listeners for decades, making it a go-to for slow dances and special moments.

5. Any Way You Want It (1980)

Released in 1980 on the Departure album, “Any Way You Want It” is a high-energy anthem that showcases Journey’s ability to craft infectious rock tunes. With its punchy rhythm, catchy chorus, and Steve Perry’s dynamic vocal delivery, this track is an adrenaline rush from start to finish. Written by Perry and Neal Schon, the song was inspired by their experiences on tour. The upbeat, feel-good nature of the song has made it a fan-favorite, perfect for blasting while driving with the windows down or at full volume during a party.

6. Wheel in the Sky (1978)

“Wheel in the Sky,” released in 1978 on the Infinity album, marked a turning point for Journey as they moved toward a more radio-friendly sound. The song, driven by its haunting melody and Schon’s striking guitar work, tells a tale of longing and uncertainty. The metaphor of the “wheel in the sky” turning captures the inevitability of life’s changes. Steve Perry’s powerful vocals added a new dimension to the band’s sound, helping them reach a wider audience. The song’s mysterious, almost cosmic vibe has kept it a staple in Journey’s live performances.

7. Lights (1978)

An ode to San Francisco, “Lights” was released in 1978 on the Infinity album and remains one of Journey’s most beloved tracks. The song’s mellow rhythm and soulful vocals evoke a deep sense of nostalgia and love for the city by the bay. Interestingly, the song was originally written about Los Angeles, but it was later changed to reflect the band’s connection to San Francisco. Steve Perry’s heartwarming delivery, combined with Schon’s smooth guitar work, makes this song a timeless classic that perfectly captures the feeling of coming home.

8. Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’ (1979)

Released in 1979 on the Evolution album, “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’” tells a tale of heartbreak and betrayal. With its bluesy groove and sing-along “na-na-na” chorus, it’s a song that’s both cathartic and catchy. Steve Perry’s raw, emotional vocal performance conveys the pain of a love gone wrong. Inspired by a real-life relationship, the song resonates with anyone who’s ever been cheated on. Its relatable theme and infectious melody have helped it stand the test of time, making it a fan favorite at concerts.

9. Who’s Crying Now (1981)

“Who’s Crying Now,” released in 1981 as part of the Escape album, is a smooth, mid-tempo track that explores the ups and downs of a tumultuous relationship. The song’s mellow yet poignant melody, combined with Perry’s soulful vocals, creates a reflective atmosphere. Neal Schon’s iconic guitar solo in the latter half of the song is a highlight, adding emotional depth to the track. The song’s theme of love and regret has made it a resonant piece for listeners, remaining one of Journey’s most enduring hits.

10. Stone in Love (1981)

“Stone in Love,” another standout from the Escape album released in 1981, is a celebration of youthful passion and nostalgia. With its driving guitar riffs and upbeat tempo, the song captures the feeling of being deeply, hopelessly in love. Steve Perry’s impassioned vocals, combined with Schon’s fiery guitar work, make this track a fan favorite, particularly at live shows. The song’s energy and sentimentality have made it an anthem for anyone reminiscing about the early days of romance, making it a timeless addition to Journey’s catalog.