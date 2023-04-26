Van Morrison is one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the 20th century, known for his distinctive voice, soulful lyrics, and bluesy rhythms. With a career spanning over six decades, Morrison has released countless albums and singles, earning him a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. Throughout his career, Morrison has explored a wide range of musical genres, including rock, R&B, jazz, and Celtic folk, earning him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best Van Morrison songs of all time. From his early days with Them to his solo career, Morrison has produced numerous classics that have become an essential part of the rock and roll canon. We will be looking at songs that showcase Morrison’s unique blend of soulful vocals, poetic lyrics, and masterful musicianship. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to his music, this list will provide a comprehensive overview of the best of Van Morrison’s career.

1. Tupelo Honey

“Tupelo Honey” is a classic song by Van Morrison, released in 1971 on his fifth studio album of the same name. The song is a beautiful and romantic ode to Morrison’s then-wife Janet “Planet” Rigsbee, whom he married in 1968. The track’s mellow melody and Morrison’s soulful vocals create a dreamy and nostalgic atmosphere that perfectly captures the essence of a long-lasting love. The lyrics, filled with natural imagery and references to Southern culture, pay tribute to the sweetness and purity of their relationship, like the Tupelo tree’s honey, which is known for its delicate and unique flavor. “Tupelo Honey” has become one of Morrison’s most beloved and enduring songs, and its timeless appeal continues to resonate with listeners around the world.

2. Dweller on The Threshold

“Dweller on The Threshold” is a haunting and introspective song by Van Morrison, released in 1985 on his album “A Sense of Wonder”. The track features Morrison’s characteristic blend of Celtic folk, blues, and rock, with a mesmerizing melody and evocative lyrics that explore the theme of spiritual transformation. The title refers to the concept of the “dweller on the threshold,” a metaphorical figure in esoteric traditions that represents the threshold between the conscious and the unconscious, the material and the spiritual. The song’s poetic verses and Morrison’s emotive vocals create a sense of mystical longing and yearning for transcendence, making it a standout track in his discography. “Dweller on The Threshold” showcases Morrison’s ability to merge his musical influences with his spiritual and philosophical ideas, creating a unique and powerful expression of his artistic vision.

3. Days Like This

“Days Like This” is a joyful and upbeat song by Van Morrison, released in 1995 on his album of the same name. The track features a catchy melody and soulful vocals, with a positive and uplifting message about cherishing life’s simple pleasures. The lyrics celebrate the joy of spending time with loved ones, experiencing the beauty of nature, and finding contentment in everyday moments. The song’s feel-good vibe and Morrison’s enthusiastic performance make it a popular choice for weddings, parties, and other festive occasions. “Days Like This” demonstrates Morrison’s versatility as an artist, showcasing his ability to shift seamlessly between different genres and moods while retaining his signature sound. The song’s enduring popularity and universal appeal are a testament to Morrison’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

4. In The Garden

“In The Garden” is a beautiful and contemplative song by Van Morrison, released in 1986 on his album “No Guru, No Method, No Teacher”. The track features Morrison’s trademark fusion of Celtic folk, blues, and gospel, with a haunting melody and poignant lyrics that explore the theme of spiritual seeking. The song’s title refers to the biblical Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus is said to have prayed before his crucifixion, and the lyrics evoke a sense of deep introspection and longing for redemption. Morrison’s emotive vocals and the song’s sweeping orchestration create a sense of awe and reverence, making it a standout track in his discography. “In The Garden” showcases Morrison’s ability to merge his musical influences with his spiritual and philosophical ideas, creating a deeply moving and powerful expression of his artistic vision.

5. Someone Like You

“Someone Like You” is a soulful and romantic song by Van Morrison, released in 1987 on his album “Poetic Champions Compose”. The track features a simple yet powerful melody and Morrison’s signature vocals, conveying a sense of longing and vulnerability. The lyrics express the narrator’s search for a perfect love, and the hope of finding someone who understands and accepts him for who he is. The song’s emotional depth and sincerity have made it a classic in Morrison’s discography, and its universal theme of love and connection continues to resonate with listeners. “Someone Like You” showcases Morrison’s talent as a songwriter and performer, with his ability to convey complex emotions through his music, making it a timeless and enduring work of art.

6. Brown Eyed Girl

“Brown Eyed Girl” is one of Van Morrison’s most iconic and beloved songs, released in 1967 on his album “Blowin’ Your Mind!”. The track features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with Morrison’s soulful vocals and a memorable flute riff creating a sense of youthful energy and carefree joy. The lyrics celebrate the simple pleasures of young love and the beauty of nature, with the titular “brown-eyed girl” serving as a symbol of innocence and purity. “Brown Eyed Girl” has become a staple of classic rock radio and a ubiquitous presence in popular culture, inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years. The song’s enduring popularity and timeless appeal are a testament to Morrison’s talent as a songwriter and performer, and its status as a classic of the genre is well-deserved.

7. And It Stoned Me

“And It Stoned Me” is a soulful and evocative song by Van Morrison, released in 1970 on his album “Moondance”. The track features Morrison’s signature blend of R&B, folk, and blues, with a melodic guitar riff and a mellow groove creating a sense of dreamy nostalgia. The lyrics describe a childhood memory of a magical moment in nature, when the narrator was “stoned” by the beauty of the world around him. The song’s poetic verses and Morrison’s emotive vocals create a sense of wonder and awe, making it a standout track in his discography. “And It Stoned Me” showcases Morrison’s ability to merge his musical influences with his spiritual and philosophical ideas, creating a unique and powerful expression of his artistic vision. The song’s timeless appeal and universal theme of finding joy and beauty in the world around us continue to resonate with listeners today.

8. Have I Told You Lately

“Have I Told You Lately” is a tender and heartfelt love song by Van Morrison, released in 1989 on his album “Avalon Sunset”. The track features a beautiful melody and Morrison’s soulful vocals, conveying a sense of gratitude and appreciation for a loved one. The lyrics express the narrator’s desire to express his love and devotion to his partner, and the song’s gentle and romantic tone creates a sense of intimacy and warmth. “Have I Told You Lately” has become a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions, and its universal message of love and appreciation continues to resonate with listeners around the world. The song showcases Morrison’s talent as a songwriter and performer, with his ability to convey complex emotions through his music, making it a timeless and enduring work of art.

9. Into The Mystic

“Into The Mystic” is a beautiful and mystical song by Van Morrison, released in 1970 on his album “Moondance”. The track features a dreamy and ethereal melody, with Morrison’s soulful vocals and a haunting saxophone riff creating a sense of otherworldly wonder. The lyrics describe a spiritual journey into the unknown, where the narrator seeks to connect with a higher power and find meaning in the universe. The song’s poetic verses and Morrison’s emotive performance create a sense of awe and reverence, making it a standout track in his discography. “Into The Mystic” showcases Morrison’s ability to merge his musical influences with his spiritual and philosophical ideas, creating a unique and powerful expression of his artistic vision. The song’s enduring popularity and universal appeal are a testament to its timeless message of hope and transcendence.

10. Crazy Love

“Crazy Love” is a romantic and soulful song by Van Morrison, released in 1970 on his album “Moondance”. The track features a gentle and melodic piano riff, with Morrison’s heartfelt vocals and a lush string arrangement creating a sense of tender intimacy. The lyrics express the narrator’s devotion and love for his partner, describing the feeling of being swept away by passion and desire. The song’s romantic tone and Morrison’s emotive performance have made it a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions, and its universal message of love and connection continues to resonate with listeners around the world. “Crazy Love” showcases Morrison’s talent as a songwriter and performer, with his ability to convey complex emotions through his music, making it a timeless and enduring work of art.