David Ruffin, born on January 18, 1941, in Whynot, Mississippi, was an American soul singer best known for his powerful and emotive lead vocals as a member of The Temptations. Ruffin’s distinctive voice and charismatic stage presence played a pivotal role in defining the sound of Motown during the 1960s.

Joining The Temptations in 1964, Ruffin quickly became a focal point of the group’s success. His soulful and passionate delivery elevated hits like “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “I Wish It Would Rain.” Ruffin’s raspy yet smooth voice added a unique dimension to The Temptations’ harmonies, contributing to their status as one of Motown’s premier acts.

Despite his success with The Temptations, Ruffin pursued a solo career in the late 1960s. His solo hits included “My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)” and “Walk Away from Love.” Ruffin’s solo work showcased his versatility and ability to convey deep emotions through his soulful vocals.

David Ruffin’s life was marked by personal struggles, including battles with substance abuse, which ultimately contributed to his departure from The Temptations. He passed away on June 1, 1991, leaving behind a musical legacy that continues to influence soul and R&B artists. Ruffin’s impact on Motown and the broader landscape of soul music endures through the timeless allure of his voice and the indelible mark he left on the genre.

1. My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)

In 1969, David Ruffin released his iconic song "My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)". This soulful ballad displays Ruffin's vocal range and emotional depth. Let's explore why this track is so beloved.

"My Whole World Ended" captures the pain of a broken relationship. Ruffin's passionate delivery brings these lyrics to life. His vocal prowess is showcased as he transitions from soft tones to high notes.

The production of this song incorporates elements of Motown's signature sound – lush orchestration and a captivating rhythm. This timeless arrangement ensures the song's continued popularity.

"My Whole World Ended" was a significant moment in David Ruffin's solo career after leaving The Temptations. It topped the charts, solidifying Ruffin's status as one of the best vocalists in soul music.

During the recording sessions, producer Harvey Fuqua noticed the passionate performance and wanted to keep it intact. This added an extra layer of authenticity that resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

"My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)" remains a testament to David Ruffin's immense talent. Its timeless appeal and impact solidify its place as one of his greatest songs.

2. Walk Away from Love

David Ruffin's 1975 hit, 'Walk Away from Love,' is a soulful masterpiece. It displays his vocal range and emotion. This song is still popular today.

Let's look at some facts about it:

Its melodies and lyrics capture the pain of a lost love. Ruffin's voice conveys many emotions.

Tip: Listen while walking outside. It adds to the experience.

Plus: 'I Want You Back' has vocals that make you want a reunion.

3. I Want You Back

"I Want You Back" is a timeless classic by David Ruffin. It was released in 1969 and it's full of his powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery. It became a chart-topping hit and still remains beloved today.

Ruffin sings about longing for a lost love, pouring his heartbreak into every note. He expresses his desire to rekindle the relationship with his impassioned vocals and emotional intensity.

The catchy melody and infectious rhythm add to its timeless appeal. His distinctive voice and well-crafted instrumentation take it to unparalleled heights.

It's said that during one recording session, Ruffin's performance was so moving it brought tears to the eyes of those present. This reflects the profound impact he had as an artist, connecting deeply with both his audience and himself through his music.

"I Want You Back" is celebrated as one of Ruffin's greatest achievements. It showcases his immense talent and leaves an indelible mark on soul music history.

4. Each Day Is a Lifetime

"Each Day Is a Lifetime" is David Ruffin's remarkable track. His soulful vocals and emotional delivery make it powerful. Its lyrics and melody express longing and time's passage.

It's number four on our list of the best David Ruffin songs. It's only three minutes long, but it reaches heartstrings with every note.

What sets it apart is its introspective nature. It explores themes of lost love and being apart from someone you love. It reminds us that when longing for someone, each day feels like an eternity.

Supposedly, Ruffin drew from his own feelings of heartbreak and longing during recording. This adds authenticity to his performance. If love were a bank, Ruffin would be bankrupt after this song. He gave all the love he's got!

5. Gonna Give Her All the Love I've Got

David Ruffin's legendary song 'Gonna Give Her All the Love I've Got' is renowned for its passionate and soulful delivery. It climbed to #18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and is classified as Soul and R&B. The songwriters were Barrett Strong and Norman Whitfield.

The lyrics explore themes of love and devotion. Its raw and authentic nature resonates with listeners. Interestingly, it was initially recorded by David Ruffin's elder brother Jimmy in 1966. Yet, it was David's version that was successful.

This remarkable track has left a lasting impact on fans around the world. It's one of the top 10 David Ruffin songs and a timeless classic in soul music.

6. I've Got to Find Myself a Brand New Baby

David Ruffin's soulful crooning of "I've Got to Find Myself a Brand New Baby" reflects longing and desire. His powerful vocals and emotional depth make it one of his most memorable performances.

A look at his discography regarding the song:

The masterpiece stands as a testament to Ruffin's ability to connect with people emotionally. Its captivating lyrics and soul-stirring melodies make it iconic.

It holds personal significance for Ruffin, since it gave him the chance to make a name for himself as a solo artist after leaving The Temptations.

An interesting anecdote accompanies this track. Legend has it that during recording sessions, Ruffin put his heart and soul into every note, leaving everyone in awe.



7. Everything's Coming Up Love

"Everything's Coming Up Love!" is a track by David Ruffin that presents his smooth vocals and a range for the books. Lyrics that lift you up and a melody that's bound to make you smile – this song showcases love in an entirely unique way. It's no surprise that this track stands out in Ruffin's impressive discography!

The musical journey of this song reveals the depth of Ruffin's artistry. Released in 1976, it features his signature blend of soul, gospel, and R&B elements. Its groove is unbeatable and Ruffin's delivery is heartfelt – it truly represents his talent as a vocalist.

Beneath the surface, Ruffin explores the transformative power of love. His rich vocal tones create an emotional connection with the listener, proclaiming the joys and positivity love brings. "Everything's Coming Up Love" stands as a testament to Ruffin's ability to convey emotion through music.

Ruffin's live performances of this track further demonstrate its impact. Audiences were swept away by his passionate rendition, singing along and creating an atmosphere of love and unity.

To this day, "Everything's Coming Up Love" resonates with fans due to its timeless message and exceptional execution. It's an iconic piece that puts David Ruffin at the top of the list of all-time great soul singers. Through this track, Ruffin reminds us of love's transformative power and its everlasting presence.

8. Heavy Love

David Ruffin presents a unique mixture of soul and R&B with the chart-topping hit, "Heavy Love". It dives deep into the emotion of love and its enormous weight. His raw emotion is heard in each lyric, while the soft tune complements his powerful voice, conveying the complex nature of relationships.

Ruffin's song reminds us of the immense impact love has on our lives. To get the most out of this song, listen to it in a tranquil environment to take in the mesmerizing music and heartfelt words.



9. Statue of a Fool

David Ruffin's "Statue of a Fool" is a profound musical masterpiece that captures the pain of lost love. His exceptional vocal range and emotive delivery make this song stand out. Let's take a look at the key details of this iconic song in a simplified table:

Song Artist Year Statue of a Fool David Ruffin 1975

"Statue of a Fool" speaks to feelings of intense anguish and heartbreak. Ruffin's soul-stirring performance brings these raw emotions to life.

This timeless song is a reminder to cherish love when we have it. When it's gone, we can feel like an eternal statue–frozen in sorrow.

Don't miss out on "Statue of a Fool" as you explore Ruffin's discography. Experience its power and vulnerability, and let yourself be moved by its haunting beauty.

10. Common Man

The gem of David Ruffin's illustrious discography, '10. Common Man', is a standout. This track mesmerizes with its emotive words and passionate performance, celebrating Ruffin's talent.

To explore the elements of '10. Common Man', here's a table:

Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Album Release Year Chart Position 'My Whole World Ended' 1969 #2 (US R&B)

Released in 1969 from 'My Whole World Ended', this #2 US R&B song had a big effect on people everywhere. It expressed the social alterations of the time without being cliché or pushy. Ruffin's unique singing style draws listeners in, letting them relate to the lyrics.

The soulful sounds of '10. Common Man' urge us to be understanding and compassionate to others – don't pass up this amazing musical experience that still stirs emotions and conversations today.