Swae Lee, born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known as one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi. Swae Lee’s unique vocal range, captivating melodies, and catchy hooks have made him one of the most sought-after artists in the music industry. Over the years, Swae Lee has released several hit singles and collaborated with numerous high-profile musicians. In this article, we will be counting down Swae Lee’s top 10 best songs of all time.

Swae Lee’s career began to take off in 2014 when he and his brother Slim Jxmmi formed the duo Rae Sremmurd. The duo released their debut album “SremmLife” in 2015, which was a commercial success, peaking at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart. Swae Lee’s solo career began to take off in 2017 when he featured on French Montana’s hit single “Unforgettable.” The song became a global success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning Swae Lee his first Grammy nomination. Since then, Swae Lee has continued to release hit singles, collaborate with other artists, and establish himself as one of the most innovative and influential artists of his generation.

1. Hopeless Romantic (feat. Swae Lee)

“Hopeless Romantic” is a smooth and melodic track featuring Swae Lee, released in 2018. The song tells the story of a romantic relationship that has hit a rough patch, with Swae Lee’s vocals delivering a message of hope and perseverance. The track is characterized by a mellow beat and dreamy synths, with Swae Lee’s falsetto floating over the top of the instrumentation. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Swae Lee’s high-pitched vocals carrying the emotive lyrics, “You the one that got away, yeah, don’t wanna think about it/Every night and every day, yeah, I’m hopeless without you.” Overall, “Hopeless Romantic” is a standout track in Swae Lee’s discography, showcasing his unique vocal style and ability to craft compelling, emotional songs.

2. Sunflower

“Sunflower” is a collaboration between Swae Lee and Post Malone, released in 2018 as part of the soundtrack for the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The song features a bouncy beat and catchy hook, with Swae Lee and Post Malone trading verses about their respective love interests. The chorus is particularly infectious, with Swae Lee’s smooth vocals delivering the earworm lyrics, “You’re a sunflower, I think your love would be too much.” The song was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “Sunflower” is a testament to Swae Lee’s ability to craft radio-friendly hits that resonate with audiences, and is sure to be a staple of his live performances for years to come.

3. Won’t Be Late (feat. Drake)

“Won’t Be Late” is a collaboration between Swae Lee and Canadian rapper Drake, released in 2019. The song features a dancehall-inspired beat, with Swae Lee and Drake trading verses about their respective love interests. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Swae Lee’s smooth vocals delivering the catchy hook, “Don’t you worry ’bout a thing, don’t you worry ’bout me/I’ll be good, I’ll be good, I’ll be great.” The track also features a standout verse from Drake, who delivers his signature flow over the infectious beat. “Won’t Be Late” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is widely regarded as one of Swae Lee’s best collaborations to date. The song showcases Swae Lee’s versatility as an artist, and his ability to seamlessly blend different genres to create something fresh and exciting.

4. Powerglide (feat. Juicy J)

“Powerglide” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Swae Lee featuring Juicy J. The track was released in 2018 and quickly became a chart-topping hit, known for its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo. The song’s title refers to the classic car model, the Chevrolet Impala, and the lyrics revolve around the rappers’ luxurious lifestyles, including fast cars, money, and women. Swae Lee’s melodic flow is complemented by Juicy J’s hard-hitting verses, making for a dynamic and entertaining collaboration. The music video showcases the rappers cruising around in various sports cars and partying with friends, adding to the song’s lively and carefree vibe. Overall, “Powerglide” is a feel-good banger that celebrates the high life and encourages listeners to let loose and have a good time.

5. Too Bizarre

“Too Bizarre” is a collaborative song by Swae Lee, featuring fellow American rappers, SremmLife Crew and Young Thug. The song was released in 2021 and is known for its distinctive melody and trap beats. The lyrics revolve around the rappers’ lavish lifestyles, with references to designer clothes, expensive jewelry, and women. Swae Lee’s vocal range is showcased in the chorus, which is catchy and instantly memorable. SremmLife Crew and Young Thug’s verses add to the song’s energy, with their unique flows and clever wordplay. The music video features the rappers in a variety of surreal and trippy settings, further emphasizing the song’s title, “Too Bizarre.” Overall, “Too Bizarre” is a fun and energetic song that highlights the creativity and talent of these successful rappers.

6. Unforgettable

“Unforgettable” is a single by American rapper and singer, Swae Lee. The song was released in 2017 and became a massive hit, peaking at number one on the US Rhythmic and Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts. The track is known for its afrobeat-inspired rhythms, catchy melody, and Swae Lee’s smooth vocals. The lyrics tell a romantic story about a chance encounter with a girl that Swae Lee finds unforgettable. The song’s popularity was further boosted by the remix featuring French Montana, which added a new verse and increased its global reach. The music video was shot in Uganda and showcases the beauty and vibrancy of the country and its people. Overall, “Unforgettable” is a feel-good love song that has become a staple in Swae Lee’s discography and a beloved hit among fans of hip-hop and R&B.

7. Close To Me

“Close To Me” is a collaboration between Swae Lee, British singer Ellie Goulding, and producer Diplo. The song was released in 2018 and is a pop and electronic dance music (EDM) crossover. The track’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are complemented by Swae Lee’s and Goulding’s vocals, which create a harmonious duet. The lyrics are about two people who can’t resist each other and keep coming back together, despite knowing that the relationship is not good for them. The music video features Swae Lee and Goulding in a futuristic, neon-lit city, dancing and singing while surrounded by holographic images. The song was a commercial success, peaking in the top 40 in multiple countries, including the US, UK, and Australia. Overall, “Close To Me” is a catchy and fun pop song that showcases the versatility of Swae Lee’s vocal abilities.

8. ROXANNE

“ROXANNE” is a remix by Swae Lee of the popular song by Arizona Zervas. The track was released in 2019 and features Swae Lee’s signature melodic flow and trap beats. The lyrics are about a girl named Roxanne, who is portrayed as a seductive and mysterious figure that both Swae Lee and Arizona Zervas are drawn to. The remix adds a new layer to the song, with Swae Lee’s verses adding a fresh perspective to the story. The music video features Swae Lee in a variety of surreal and trippy settings, showcasing his creativity and artistic vision. The remix was a commercial success, peaking at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Overall, “ROXANNE” is a catchy and infectious remix that highlights Swae Lee’s versatility as a rapper and singer.

9. Be Like That

“Be Like That” is a collaboration between Swae Lee, American singer-songwriter Kane Brown, and American rapper Khalid. The song was released in 2020 and is a blend of pop and R&B music. The track’s mellow melody and smooth vocals are complemented by Swae Lee’s, Khalid’s, and Brown’s voices, which create a harmonious blend. The lyrics are about the ups and downs of a relationship and the desire to be with someone, even when things are difficult. The music video features the three artists in a variety of settings, from a rooftop party to a neon-lit bedroom, adding to the song’s romantic and dreamy vibe. The song was a commercial success, peaking in the top 20 on the US Adult Top 40 chart. Overall, “Be Like That” is a heartfelt and relatable song that showcases Swae Lee’s versatility as a collaborator and artist.

10. Arms Around You (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)

“Arms Around You” is a collaboration between Swae Lee, Colombian singer Maluma, and late rapper XXXTentacion. The song was released in 2018 posthumously, and its success was a tribute to the rapper’s legacy. The track is known for its Latin-inspired rhythms and catchy chorus, with Swae Lee and Maluma’s voices blending together seamlessly. The lyrics are about being in love and wanting to hold someone close, with the chorus expressing the desire to have arms around the person. The music video features Swae Lee, Maluma, and XXXTentacion in a variety of settings, from a beach to a night club, adding to the song’s carefree and romantic vibe. The song was a commercial success, peaking in the top 40 on multiple charts worldwide. Overall, “Arms Around You” is a beautiful and emotional song that showcases the talents of these three artists.