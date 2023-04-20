Spoon, the iconic indie rock band hailing from Austin, Texas, has been churning out critically acclaimed and beloved music for over two decades. Known for their unique sound, blending elements of rock, pop, funk, and soul, Spoon has become a staple in the alternative music scene. With ten studio albums and countless singles and EPs under their belt, it’s no easy task to narrow down their best songs. However, after careful consideration and much debate, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best Spoon songs of all time. These songs represent the best of Spoon’s musical talent and creativity, spanning their impressive career and showcasing their evolution as artists. From the anthemic “The Underdog” to the funky “I Turn My Camera On,” and the moody “All the Negatives Have Been Destroyed,” these songs are a testament to Spoon’s enduring influence and legacy in the indie rock world. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top 10 best Spoon songs of all time.

1. Don’t You Evah

“Don’t You Evah” by Spoon is a catchy and upbeat indie rock song that will get your feet tapping and your head bobbing. The song’s driving rhythm and infectious melody are anchored by the band’s signature tight grooves and Britt Daniel’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics, while somewhat cryptic, seem to be about an impending breakup or separation, with Daniel pleading with his partner not to leave him. The chorus, “Don’t you ever, don’t you ever stop being dandy, showing me you’re handsome,” is a catchy and memorable hook that will stay with you long after the song has ended.

2. Got Nuffin

“Got Nuffin” is a hard-hitting rock song from Spoon’s 2010 album, “Transference.” The song features a driving beat and gritty guitar riffs that will get your adrenaline pumping. The lyrics are somewhat cryptic, with Britt Daniel singing about feeling lost and disconnected from the world around him. The chorus, “I got nothing to lose but darkness and shadows, got nothing to lose but bitterness and patterns,” is a powerful and cathartic statement of defiance.

3. Hot Thoughts

“Hot Thoughts” is a sleek and sexy dance-rock anthem that showcases Spoon’s ability to blend genres and create something truly unique. The song features a funky bassline, shimmering synths, and Britt Daniel’s smooth and seductive vocals. The lyrics are suggestive and playful, with Daniel singing about a lover who has “got hot thoughts all over my mind.” The chorus, “Hot thoughts all in my mind, and all of the time you’re by my side,” is a catchy and infectious hook that will have you singing along in no time.

4. Inside Out

“Inside Out” is a haunting and introspective ballad that showcases Spoon’s softer side. The song features a simple, stripped-down arrangement that allows Britt Daniel’s vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are poignant and confessional, with Daniel singing about the pain of a failed relationship and the struggle to move on. The chorus, “I wanna feel it, can’t you see me? I wanna hear it loud and clear,” is a powerful and emotional statement of longing and vulnerability.

5. Can I Sit Next to You

“Can I Sit Next to You” is a funky and infectious dance-pop song that will have you grooving from start to finish. The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and Britt Daniel’s smooth and soulful vocals. The lyrics are suggestive and playful, with Daniel singing about wanting to get closer to a lover. The chorus, “Can I sit next to you? Can you sit next to me? Get the champagne, let’s have a drink,” is a catchy and memorable hook that will stay with you long after the song has ended.

6. The Underdog

“The Underdog” is a triumphant and anthemic indie rock song that celebrates the power of perseverance and determination. The song features a catchy horn section, driving rhythm, and Britt Daniel’s passionate vocals. The lyrics are uplifting and inspiring, with Daniel singing about the underdog rising up to overcome the odds and achieve greatness. The chorus, “You got no fear of the underdog, that’s why you will not survive,” is a powerful statement about the importance of resilience and the courage to take risks.

7. I Turn My Camera On

“I Turn My Camera On” is a funky and soulful track that showcases Spoon’s ability to blend genres and create something truly unique. The song features a groovy bassline, funky guitar riffs, and Britt Daniel’s smooth and seductive vocals. The lyrics are suggestive and playful, with Daniel singing about the thrill of seduction and the power of attraction. The chorus, “I turn my camera on, I cut my fingers on the way,” is a catchy and memorable hook that will stay with you long after the song has ended.

8. Rent I Pay

“Rent I Pay” is a high-energy rock song that will get your heart racing and your head banging. The song features a driving beat, gritty guitar riffs, and Britt Daniel’s raw and powerful vocals. The lyrics are defiant and rebellious, with Daniel singing about the struggle to make ends meet and the frustration of being caught in a cycle of debt and financial insecurity. The chorus, “Rent I pay, money’s already spent, I don’t have to pay for anything,” is a powerful statement about the struggle for economic freedom and independence.

9. Everything Hits at Once

“Everything Hits at Once” is a catchy and upbeat indie rock song that showcases Spoon’s knack for writing memorable hooks and infectious melodies. The song features a bouncy rhythm, catchy guitar riffs, and Britt Daniel’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics are somewhat cryptic, with Daniel singing about the chaos and unpredictability of life. The chorus, “Everything hits at once, what we need is just what we want,” is a catchy and memorable hook that will have you singing along in no time.

10. All the Negatives Have Been Destroyed

“All the Negatives Have Been Destroyed” is a moody and atmospheric track that showcases Spoon’s more introspective side. The song features a haunting melody, atmospheric guitars, and Britt Daniel’s plaintive vocals. The lyrics are melancholy and reflective, with Daniel singing about the pain of a failed relationship and the struggle to move on. The chorus, “All the negatives have been destroyed, except for you and me, all the negatives have been destroyed, like they never were,” is a poignant and emotional statement of acceptance and letting go.