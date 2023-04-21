Neil Diamond is one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of all time, with a career spanning over six decades. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Diamond’s music is known for its catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and his distinctive baritone voice. He has written and performed some of the most memorable songs in music history, from his early hits in the 1960s to his later work in the 2000s.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Neil Diamond songs of all time. These are the songs that have captured the hearts of fans around the world, and that have stood the test of time. We will explore the stories behind these songs, their impact on popular culture, and why they continue to resonate with audiences today. Whether you are a lifelong fan of Neil Diamond or just discovering his music for the first time, this article is sure to offer some insights into the remarkable career of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

10. America

“America” is one of Neil Diamond’s most beloved songs and has become an iconic anthem in American pop culture. Released in 1980, the song tells the story of immigrants coming to America to chase their dreams and seek a better life. Diamond’s powerful vocals and the song’s uplifting melody make it a timeless classic, and its lyrics continue to resonate with audiences today. “America” has been used in various movies, TV shows, and political campaigns over the years, cementing its place as a cultural touchstone. The song has become a staple in Diamond’s live performances, and it never fails to get the crowd singing along. “America” is not only a tribute to the United States but also a celebration of the human spirit and the endless possibilities that come with chasing your dreams.

9. Play Me

“Play Me” is a romantic ballad written and performed by Neil Diamond. Released in 1972, the song tells the story of a musician serenading his love interest through his music. With its haunting melody and Diamond’s emotive vocals, “Play Me” has become one of the most iconic love songs in music history. The song’s lyrics capture the intimacy and vulnerability of falling in love and the power of music to express emotions that words cannot. “Play Me” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, but Diamond’s original version remains the definitive rendition. The song has also been used in various films and TV shows, cementing its place in popular culture. For fans of Neil Diamond, “Play Me” is a timeless classic that never fails to evoke feelings of romance and nostalgia.

8. Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon

“Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon” is a song written and performed by Neil Diamond, released in 1967. The song’s catchy melody and Diamond’s smooth vocals make it a memorable classic in his repertoire. The lyrics depict a man’s desire for a younger woman, assuring her that she will soon grow up and become a woman. The song’s subject matter was controversial at the time of its release but has since become a beloved classic. The song’s popularity skyrocketed after it was featured in the movie “Pulp Fiction” in 1994. The song’s inclusion in the film’s soundtrack introduced Diamond’s music to a new generation of fans, and it has since become one of his most recognizable songs. “Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon” is a timeless classic that continues to captivate listeners with its catchy tune and memorable lyrics.

7. Love on the Rocks

“Love on the Rocks” is a powerful ballad performed by Neil Diamond, released in 1980. The song’s haunting melody and Diamond’s passionate vocals capture the heartbreak and pain of a failed relationship. The lyrics describe the feeling of being stuck in a loveless relationship, with the chorus proclaiming that “Love on the rocks ain’t no big surprise.” The song’s relatable lyrics and emotive delivery have resonated with audiences over the years, making it one of Diamond’s most popular songs. “Love on the Rocks” has been covered by numerous artists and has been used in various movies and TV shows, cementing its place as a timeless classic. For fans of Neil Diamond, “Love on the Rocks” is a powerful reminder of the pain and beauty of love and the power of music to express emotions that words cannot.

6. Cracklin’ Rosie

“Cracklin’ Rosie” is an upbeat and catchy song written and performed by Neil Diamond, released in 1970. The song’s upbeat melody and Diamond’s energetic vocals make it a beloved classic in his repertoire. The lyrics tell the story of a man’s love for a bottle of wine named Cracklin’ Rosie, with the chorus proclaiming “Cracklin’ Rosie, get on board, we’re gonna ride till there ain’t no more to go.” The song’s playful lyrics and infectious tune have made it a favorite of fans around the world, and it remains a popular sing-along song to this day. “Cracklin’ Rosie” was Diamond’s first US #1 hit and has been covered by various artists over the years, cementing its place as a timeless classic in music history. For fans of Neil Diamond, “Cracklin’ Rosie” is a fun and uplifting reminder of the joy and exuberance of youth.

5. Forever in Blue Jeans

“Forever in Blue Jeans” is a fun and lively song performed by Neil Diamond, released in 1978. The song’s upbeat melody and Diamond’s signature vocals make it an instantly recognizable classic. The lyrics celebrate the simple pleasures of life, with the chorus proclaiming “Money talks, but it don’t sing and dance, and it don’t walk, and long as I can have you here with me, I’d much rather be forever in blue jeans.” The song’s catchy tune and relatable lyrics have made it a fan favorite, and it remains a popular sing-along song to this day. “Forever in Blue Jeans” was a top 20 hit in the US and has been covered by various artists over the years, cementing its place as a timeless classic in music history. For fans of Neil Diamond, “Forever in Blue Jeans” is a joyful reminder of the beauty of life’s simple pleasures.

4. I’m A Believer

“I’m A Believer” is a classic song written by Neil Diamond and famously performed by The Monkees, released in 1966. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy lyrics make it a timeless classic in pop culture. Diamond wrote the song in just two hours, and it quickly became a hit, reaching #1 on the US charts. The song tells the story of a man who falls in love and becomes a believer in love, with the chorus proclaiming “I’m a believer, I couldn’t leave her if I tried.” The song’s universal message of love and optimism has resonated with audiences for over five decades, and it remains a popular karaoke and cover song to this day. For fans of Neil Diamond, “I’m A Believer” is a reminder of his remarkable songwriting talent and his ability to capture the joy and magic of falling in love.

3. You Don’t Bring Me Flowers

“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” is a powerful duet performed by Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand, released in 1978. The song tells the story of a couple whose love has faded over time, with the chorus lamenting “You don’t bring me flowers, you don’t sing me love songs, you hardly talk to me anymore.” The song’s poignant lyrics and the powerful vocals of Diamond and Streisand make it a timeless classic. The song was originally written as a solo by Diamond but was later combined with Streisand’s version to create a duet. The song’s emotional impact has resonated with audiences for over four decades, making it a popular choice for weddings, anniversaries, and other romantic occasions. For fans of Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” is a reminder of their extraordinary vocal talents and their ability to convey complex emotions through music.

2. I Am… I Said

“I Am… I Said” is a deeply personal and introspective song performed by Neil Diamond, released in 1971. The song’s haunting melody and Diamond’s emotive vocals make it one of his most powerful and memorable songs. The lyrics reflect on the feeling of displacement and the struggle to find one’s place in the world, with the chorus proclaiming “I am, I said, to no one there, and no one heard at all, not even the chair.” The song’s raw emotional honesty and the vulnerability of Diamond’s performance have resonated with audiences over the years, making it a beloved classic. “I Am… I Said” has been covered by various artists over the years, but Diamond’s original version remains the definitive rendition. For fans of Neil Diamond, “I Am… I Said” is a reminder of his extraordinary songwriting talent and his ability to capture the essence of the human experience through his music.

1. Sweet Caroline

“Sweet Caroline” is a classic song performed by Neil Diamond, released in 1969. The song’s iconic “bum-bum-bum” chorus and Diamond’s signature vocals make it one of the most recognizable and beloved songs in music history. The song’s lyrics celebrate the beauty and joy of falling in love, with the chorus proclaiming “Sweet Caroline, good times never seemed so good.” The song’s infectious tune and relatable lyrics have made it a fan favorite, and it remains a popular sing-along song to this day. “Sweet Caroline” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and has been used in various movies, TV shows, and sporting events, cementing its place as a cultural touchstone. For fans of Neil Diamond, “Sweet Caroline” is a timeless classic that never fails to bring a smile to their face and joy to their heart.