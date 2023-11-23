In the rich tapestry of rock history, few bands have left as indelible a mark as INXS. With a career spanning several decades, the Australian rock outfit has consistently delivered a sonic journey that resonates with fans across the globe. In this exploration of musical excellence, we delve into the heart of INXS’s discography to unveil the “Top 10 Best INXS Songs of All Time.” From their early days in the vibrant Melbourne music scene to their meteoric rise on the international stage, INXS crafted a sound that seamlessly blended rock, new wave, and funk, creating an unmistakable signature that transcended genres. This carefully curated list traverses the band’s evolution, capturing the essence of their musical prowess and the enduring impact they’ve had on the industry. From iconic hits that dominated the charts to hidden gems that showcase the depth of their artistry, each entry in this countdown is a testament to INXS’s ability to craft melodies that stand the test of time. So, join us on a nostalgic journey through the soundscape of INXS’s greatest hits, celebrating the brilliance that continues to captivate listeners and solidify their place in the pantheon of musical legends.

1. The One Thing

"The One Thing" by INXS is a classic song that showcases the band's signature sound and energy. Here are a few steps to fully appreciate and enjoy this iconic track:

Listen to the song in a quiet room, free from distractions, to fully immerse yourself in the music. Pay attention to the infectious bassline played by Garry Gary Beers, which is a standout feature of the song. Take note of Michael Hutchence's powerful and soulful vocals, which bring depth and emotion to the lyrics. Appreciate the catchy guitar riffs and energetic drumming that drive the song forward. Reflect on the introspective and introspective lyrics, which explore themes of desire and self-discovery. Explore the song's production and arrangement, which expertly blends elements of rock, pop, and new wave. Discover other popular songs by INXS, such as "Need You Tonight" and "Never Tear Us Apart," to further appreciate their musical talent. Share the song with others who appreciate great music, as it is a timeless gem that deserves recognition.

2. Need You Tonight

When exploring the top songs by INXS, "Need You Tonight" stands out as a timeless favorite. Here are the key elements that make this song a standout:

Catchy Rhythm: The distinctive guitar riff and pulsating bassline create a captivating and infectious groove. Seductive Lyrics: The provocative lyrics, combined with Michael Hutchence's sultry vocals, add an alluring and sensual appeal. Powerful Hook: The memorable chorus and the iconic "I need you tonight" line instantly grab the listener's attention. Innovative Production: The use of sampling and electronic elements showcases INXS's ability to merge rock and pop with a contemporary sound. Chart Success: The song's commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifies its status as a classic hit.

3. Never Tear Us Apart

"Never Tear Us Apart" by INXS is a timeless classic that resonates with listeners. Here are three steps to fully appreciate this iconic song:

Listen to the soulful vocals of Michael Hutchence, soaking in the emotion and vulnerability he brings to the lyrics. Pay attention to the mesmerizing saxophone solo by Kirk Pengilly, which adds a haunting and melodic element to the song. Reflect on the universal theme of love and the enduring power of relationships, as conveyed through the poignant lyrics and heartfelt delivery.

For fans of "Never Tear Us Apart," other notable songs by INXS to explore include "Need You Tonight," "New Sensation," and "Mystify." These tracks showcase the band's unique sound and their ability to create unforgettable music.

4. What You Need

"What You Need" by INXS is a timeless song that perfectly captures the band's unique sound and dynamic live performances. Originally released in 1986, it quickly became one of their most beloved hits. The song's infectious rhythm, catchy guitar riffs, and Michael Hutchence's captivating vocals all contribute to its status as a standout track in their extensive discography. Its memorable chorus and relatable lyrics have kept "What You Need" relevant and popular among listeners even today. For both dedicated fans of INXS and those new to their music, this song is a must-listen.

5. The Gift

"The Gift" by INXS is a popular song that showcases the band's unique sound and musical style. If you're a fan of INXS or interested in exploring their music, here are some steps to fully appreciate "The Gift":

Listen to the song multiple times to become familiar with its melody and lyrics. Pay attention to the instrumentation and how each instrument contributes to the overall sound. Explore the song's meaning and message by analyzing the lyrics. Research the cultural and historical context surrounding the song's release. Discover other popular songs by INXS to broaden your understanding of their discography.

6. Elegantly Wasted

"Elegantly Wasted" by INXS is a standout track in the band's discography. Here are:

Step 1: Listen to the song to fully appreciate its catchy melodies and rhythm.

Step 2: Pay attention to the powerful vocals and emotive lyrics delivered by the late Michael Hutchence.

Step 3: Dive into the song's meaning, exploring themes of decadence and the allure of excess.

Step 4: Explore other tracks from INXS, such as "Need You Tonight" and "New Sensation," to get a broader sense of the band's musical prowess.

Ultimately, "Elegantly Wasted" showcases INXS's ability to create memorable and impactful music. It is a must-listen for fans of the band and lovers of '80s rock.

7. Heaven Sent

When exploring the captivating music of INXS, the song "Heaven Sent" is a must-listen. Here are five steps to fully appreciate this iconic track:

Listen attentively to the intricate guitar riffs and mesmerizing bassline. Immerse yourself in the powerful vocals and emotionally charged lyrics. Pay attention to the dynamic shifts in tempo and the infectious energy of the rhythm section. Appreciate the seamless blend of rock, pop, and funk elements in the composition. Reflect on the song's timeless message and the impact it has had on listeners over the years.

8. Suicide Blondes

When it comes to the best songs by INXS, "Suicide Blondes" stands out as one of their top tracks. This energetic and catchy song showcases the band's signature sound and highlights their talent for creating memorable melodies and impactful lyrics. With its infectious chorus and driving rhythm, "Suicide Blondes" remains a standout track in INXS's discography. It perfectly exemplifies the band's ability to blend rock and pop elements, resulting in a timeless and distinctive sound. Fans of INXS will undoubtedly appreciate the infectious energy and raw emotion that "Suicide Blondes" brings to the table.

9. Original Sin

One of the top tracks by INXS is "Original Sin." Here are some steps to fully appreciate and enjoy the song:

Listen to the studio version of "Original Sin" to experience the band's original vision. Watch live performances of the song to witness the energy and charisma of lead vocalist Michael Hutchence. Read the lyrics to fully grasp the meaning and depth of the song. Explore covers of "Original Sin" by other artists to appreciate different interpretations.

Pro-tip: Create a playlist featuring other hit songs by INXS to fully immerse yourself in their musical genius.

10. New Sensation

"New Sensation" by INXS is a classic song that captures the energy and spirit of the band. Here are some steps to fully enjoy this iconic track:

Find a comfortable spot to listen to the song. Turn up the volume to immerse yourself in the music. Pay attention to the infectious rhythm and catchy guitar riffs. Let yourself be carried away by Michael Hutchence's powerful vocals. Sing along or dance to the energetic chorus. Take a moment to appreciate the skillful instrumentation and tight harmonies. Allow the song to uplift your mood and transport you to a new sensation.

For more great songs by INXS, check out "Need You Tonight," "Suicide Blonde," and "Never Tear Us Apart." Get ready to rock!