Wilson Pickett was an American soul singer who became known as one of the most important figures in the history of soul music. Born in 1941 in Alabama, Pickett rose to fame in the 1960s with hits such as “In the Midnight Hour,” “Land of 1,000 Dances,” and “Mustang Sally.” His music was characterized by his powerful and emotive vocals, his gritty and raw sound, and his ability to blend elements of soul, R&B, and rock into his songs.

Pickett’s influence on the world of soul music cannot be overstated. He was known for his electrifying live performances, his dynamic stage presence, and his ability to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level. His music has left an indelible mark on the world, and his legacy continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans alike.

Despite his passing in 2006, Pickett’s music continues to be celebrated and cherished by fans around the world. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, cementing his place as one of the most important and influential figures in the history of popular music.

1. Hey Jude

“Hey Jude” is a soulful and energetic cover of The Beatles’ classic song, performed by Wilson Pickett in 1969. Pickett’s rendition features his powerful and soulful vocals, backed by a groovy rhythm section and soaring horns, creating a sense of energy and excitement. The song’s length and structure were unusual for a single at the time, with a long instrumental section and a repeated chorus, but Pickett’s performance and the arrangement make it a standout. “Hey Jude” is a testament to Pickett’s talent as a performer and his ability to infuse soul and passion into any song he sang.

2. Don’t Knock My Love – Pt. I

“Don’t Knock My Love – Pt. I” is a classic soul and funk song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1971. The song features Pickett’s powerful and soulful vocals, backed by a funky rhythm section and horn arrangements. The track’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus create an uplifting and joyful vibe, encouraging listeners to let go and dance. “Don’t Knock My Love – Pt. I” is a testament to Pickett’s talent as a performer and his ability to infuse his music with a sense of raw energy and emotion, making it a timeless and iconic addition to the soul and funk canon.

3. I’m In Love

“I’m In Love” is a song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1967 as a single. The song’s infectious and upbeat rhythm, Pickett’s powerful and soulful vocals, and the catchy melody create a lively and energetic atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the theme of being in love and the joy that it brings, are delivered with a sense of enthusiasm and excitement. “I’m In Love” is a standout track of Pickett’s career, showcasing his ability to create music that is both soulful and uplifting. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the soul music era.

4. In The Midnight Hour

“In the Midnight Hour” is a classic soul song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1965. The song features Pickett’s powerful and soulful vocals, backed by a tight rhythm section and brassy horns, creating a sense of energy and excitement. The lyrics speak of a desire to be with the one you love, and Pickett’s passionate delivery makes the song a soulful anthem of love and longing. “In the Midnight Hour” is a testament to Pickett’s talent as a performer and his ability to infuse soul and emotion into any song he sang. The song remains a classic of the soul and R&B genres.

5. Funky Broadway

“Funky Broadway” is a classic soul and funk song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1967. The song features Pickett’s powerful and gritty vocals, backed by a driving rhythm section and funky guitar riffs. The track’s infectious groove and catchy chorus create an irresistible party atmosphere, inspiring listeners to get up and dance. “Funky Broadway” is a testament to Pickett’s ability to fuse soul and funk into a unique and exciting sound, and his talent as a performer to engage audiences and bring them together through music. The song remains a beloved classic and a staple in soul and funk playlists to this day.

6. Sugar Sugar

“Sugar Sugar” is a song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1970 as part of his album “Wilson Pickett in Philadelphia.” The song’s smooth and sultry melody, Pickett’s soulful and emotive vocals, and the laid-back vibe create a romantic and sensual atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the theme of sweet and intimate love, are delivered with a sense of passion and tenderness. “Sugar Sugar” is a standout track of Pickett’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both soulful and romantic. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and timeless songs of the soul music era.

7. Land of 1,000 Dances

“Land of 1,000 Dances” is a high-energy and infectious song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1966. The song features Pickett’s signature soulful vocals, backed by a driving rhythm section and brassy horns, creating a sense of joy and celebration. The song’s lyrics list various dance moves and encourage listeners to join in, making it a dance-floor favorite. Pickett’s energetic delivery and the song’s catchy chorus have made it a classic of the soul and R&B genres, with numerous cover versions by other artists. “Land of 1,000 Dances” is a testament to Pickett’s talent as a performer and his ability to create music that gets people moving.

8. Mustang Sally

“Mustang Sally” is a song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1966 as a single. The song’s driving and upbeat rhythm, Pickett’s soulful and energetic vocals, and the catchy guitar riffs create a lively and fun atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the theme of a man urging his girlfriend to leave behind her old life and start anew, are delivered with a sense of urgency and playfulness. “Mustang Sally” is a standout track of Pickett’s career, showcasing his ability to create music that is both soulful and upbeat. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the soul music era.

9. Fire and Water

“Fire and Water” is a soulful and emotionally charged ballad by Wilson Pickett, released in 1972. The song features Pickett’s powerful and expressive vocals, backed by a haunting string arrangement and a gospel-infused choir. The track’s introspective and contemplative lyrics tell a story of love, loss, and redemption, resonating with listeners on a deep and personal level. “Fire and Water” showcases Pickett’s ability to bring soul and gospel influences into a pop ballad, creating a stirring and heartfelt tribute to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit.

10. Engine Number 9

“Engine Number 9” is a song by Wilson Pickett, released in 1970 as part of his album “Wilson Pickett in Philadelphia.” The song’s driving and funky rhythm, Pickett’s powerful and soulful vocals, and the groovy bassline create an energetic and danceable atmosphere. The lyrics, which speak to the theme of a man trying to get to his lover, are delivered with a sense of urgency and excitement. “Engine Number 9” is a standout track of Pickett’s catalog, showcasing his ability to create music that is both soulful and funky. It remains a fan favorite and is considered one of the most iconic and memorable songs of the soul and funk music era.