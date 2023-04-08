Table of Contents



















Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor. He was born in 1994 and rose to fame as a teenager with his debut album “My World 2.0” in 2010. Since then, he has released several commercially successful albums, including “Believe” and “Purpose,” and has won numerous awards for his music, including a Grammy Award.

Justin Bieber’s music explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, and he is known for his distinct and soulful voice. He is also recognized for his high-energy live performances and his ability to connect with his fans.

In addition to his music career, Justin Bieber has also acted in films and television shows, including the documentary series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” and the movie “Zoolander 2.” He is also involved in various philanthropic causes, including supporting underprivileged children and advocating for mental health awareness.

Overall, Justin Bieber is one of the most successful and influential music artists of his generation, with his talent and charisma making him a global pop icon. Despite facing various controversies throughout his career, he continues to be a force in the music industry and a role model for many of his fans.

10. “Where Are Ü Now” (feat. Skrillex and Diplo)

“Where Are Ü Now” is a song by Justin Bieber featuring Skrillex and Diplo. The song was released in 2015 and features a blend of electronic dance music and pop, with Bieber’s smooth vocals set against a backdrop of synths and percussion. The lyrics of the song explore the theme of a lost love, with Bieber singing about the pain of a broken relationship and wondering where his ex-lover is now. Overall, “Where Are Ü Now” is a catchy and emotionally resonant track that showcases Bieber’s ability to collaborate with other artists and create music that is both musically innovative and commercially successful.

9. “Boyfriend”

“Boyfriend” is a pop and R&B song by Canadian singer Justin Bieber. It was released in 2012 as the lead single from his album “Believe.” The song features a smooth, catchy beat with lyrics that express Bieber’s desire to be a great boyfriend to a special girl. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Bieber singing, “If I was your boyfriend, I’d never let you go.” The song was a commercial success, debuting at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and reaching the top 10 in several other countries. It is considered one of Bieber’s signature songs.

8. “Beauty And A Beat” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

“Beauty And A Beat” is a hit song by Justin Bieber featuring Nicki Minaj that was released in 2012. The song features a fun and upbeat pop sound, with Bieber singing about a girl who catches his eye on the dancefloor. The addition of Nicki Minaj’s playful rap verse adds an extra layer of energy and sass to the song, making it a fan favorite. The music video for “Beauty And A Beat” was shot in one take and features Bieber and his friends throwing a wild party in a waterpark, adding to the song’s playful and carefree vibe. “Beauty And A Beat” has become a beloved hit in Bieber’s discography and remains a fan favorite to this day.

7. “Intentions” (feat. Quavo)

“Intentions” is a song by Justin Bieber featuring Quavo from the hip hop group Migos. The song was released in 2020 and features a catchy and upbeat sound, with Bieber’s smooth vocals set against a backdrop of acoustic guitar and percussion. The lyrics of the song explore the theme of unconditional love and support, with Bieber singing about his intention to be a supportive partner and helping his lover achieve her goals. Overall, “Intentions” is a feel-good and empowering track that showcases Bieber’s growth as an artist and his ability to create music that is both musically enjoyable and socially conscious.

6. “Catching Feelings”

“Catching Feelings” is a track from Justin Bieber’s third studio album, Believe. The mid-tempo song features Bieber’s soulful vocals, accompanied by a simple guitar melody and a catchy chorus. The lyrics explore the emotions of falling in love and the uncertainty that comes with it. Bieber’s smooth voice blends perfectly with the R&B-inspired production, creating a romantic and intimate atmosphere. The song showcases Bieber’s growth as an artist, as he moves away from his bubblegum pop roots and into a more mature sound. Overall, “Catching Feelings” is a heartfelt and honest portrayal of young love.

5. “Peaches” (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Peaches” is a hit song by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon that was released in 2021. The song features a smooth and laid-back sound, with Bieber singing about his love for a special someone. The addition of Daniel Caesar and Giveon’s soulful vocals adds an extra layer of richness and depth to the song, making it a standout hit. The lyrics paint a picture of a carefree summer romance, with Bieber singing, “I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California, that’s that shit.” “Peaches” has become a fan favorite and a staple on pop radio, showcasing Bieber’s versatility as an artist.

4. “As Long As You Love Me” (feat. Big Sean)

“As Long As You Love Me” is a song by Justin Bieber featuring rapper Big Sean from his album “Believe,” released in 2012. The song features a catchy and upbeat sound with a blend of pop and R&B music. The lyrics of the song explore the theme of commitment and loyalty in a relationship, with Bieber singing about his determination to make a relationship work as long as his lover loves him. The addition of Big Sean’s rap verse adds an extra dimension to the track and highlights Bieber’s ability to collaborate with other artists. Overall, “As Long As You Love Me” is a classic Bieber track that showcases his smooth vocals and talent for creating music that is both musically engaging and emotionally resonant.

3. “Baby” (feat. Ludacris)

“Baby” is a catchy pop song by Justin Bieber featuring rapper Ludacris. The track has a light and upbeat melody with a memorable chorus that quickly became a fan favorite. It describes the story of a young couple falling in love and Bieber’s desire to be with his girl. The song’s music video was one of the most-watched on YouTube, and it launched Bieber’s career as a pop superstar. With its fun lyrics and catchy tune, “Baby” is still a beloved hit that fans continue to sing along to today.

2. “Love Yourself”

“Love Yourself” is a hit song by Justin Bieber that was released in 2015. The song features a stripped-down acoustic sound, with Bieber singing about a toxic relationship and the importance of self-love. The chorus is a memorable and empowering mantra, with Bieber singing, “And if you think that I’m still holdin’ on to somethin’, You should go and love yourself.” “Love Yourself” has become an anthem for anyone who has ever been in a bad relationship and has reminded listeners of the importance of self-worth and self-care. The song has cemented Bieber’s reputation as a talented and introspective songwriter, and remains a beloved hit in his discography.

1. “Sorry”

“Sorry” is a popular song by Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, released in 2015 as the second single from his album “Purpose”. It’s an upbeat and catchy track with tropical house influences, produced by Skrillex and BloodPop. Lyrically, the song is about apologizing to a former lover for mistakes made in a past relationship. Bieber’s vocals are smooth and the melody is infectious, with a memorable chorus that is easy to sing along to. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one in several countries and solidifying Bieber’s place as a pop superstar.