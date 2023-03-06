1984 was a year of incredible music, with many unforgettable hits that have stood the test of time. One of the biggest songs of the year was “When Doves Cry” by Prince, a ground-breaking song that blended rock, funk, and pop into a unique and innovative sound. Other hits of the year included “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder, “Like a Virgin” by Madonna, and “Jump” by Van Halen.

The year also saw the rise of some of the biggest names in pop and rock music. Michael Jackson continued his reign as the King of Pop with the release of his album “Thriller,” which included hits such as “Beat It” and “Billie Jean.” Bruce Springsteen released his classic album “Born in the USA,” featuring songs such as “Dancing in the Dark” and “Glory Days.”

There were also notable contributions from British artists, including Wham! with their hit song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” and the iconic band Queen with their song “Radio Ga Ga.” Other notable hits from the year included “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr., “Against All Odds” by Phil Collins, and “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins.

Overall, the music of 1984 was characterized by a wide range of genres, including pop, rock, R&B, and funk. The songs of the year continue to be popular today, with many of them being played on classic rock and pop radio stations, and inspiring new generations of musicians and music lovers.

1. When Doves Cry – Prince and The Revolution

“When Doves Cry” is a 1984 hit song by the legendary musician Prince and his band The Revolution. The song was written, produced, and performed entirely by Prince himself. It features an innovative sound with a distinctive guitar riff, funky bassline, and electronic drums. Lyrically, the song explores the complexities of a romantic relationship, with Prince’s vocals conveying a sense of emotional turmoil and vulnerability. “When Doves Cry” was a massive commercial success, topping the charts in the United States and many other countries. It remains one of Prince’s most iconic and beloved songs, known for its unforgettable melody and powerful message.

2. What’s Love Got to Do With It – Tina Turner

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” is a classic pop-rock song by Tina Turner, released in 1984. The song, written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, became one of the singer’s most successful and iconic hits. The lyrics speak about the confusion and fear that comes with falling in love, and the ways in which love can sometimes feel like a burden or a risk. With its upbeat melody and Turner’s powerful vocals, the song became an instant favorite among audiences worldwide, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

3. Say Say Say – Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

“Say Say Say” is a duet between Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, released in 1983. The upbeat pop song features a catchy melody, playful lyrics, and a funky beat that showcases the musical chemistry between the two legendary artists. The song’s lyrics explore the themes of love and trust in a romantic relationship, and the challenges that come with communication and understanding. The accompanying music video, which features McCartney and Jackson as con artists, became an instant hit and is still remembered as one of the most iconic music videos of the 1980s. With its infectious energy and timeless appeal, “Say Say Say” remains a beloved classic of pop music.

“Footloose” is a popular song by American singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins. The upbeat and energetic track was released in 1984 and served as the theme song for the film of the same name. The song features Loggins’ trademark vocal style, driving guitar riffs, and a pulsing rhythm section. Lyrically, “Footloose” celebrates the joys of dancing and breaking free from societal norms. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable melody have made it a timeless classic, often played at parties and weddings. “Footloose” remains a beloved hit, synonymous with 1980s pop culture and a symbol of carefree living.

5. Against All Odds (Take a Look At Me Now) – Phil Collins

“Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” is a ballad by British musician Phil Collins. Released in 1984, the song was the main theme for the movie “Against All Odds.” Collins wrote, produced, and sang the song, which features his signature drumming and emotional vocals. Lyrically, the song is a heartbreaking tale of love lost and the struggle to move on. Collins’ soulful performance, combined with the song’s poignant lyrics and stirring instrumentation, have made it a classic of the era. “Against All Odds” remains a staple of soft rock and one of Collins’ most enduring hits.

6. Jump – Van Halen

“Jump” is a classic rock song by Van Halen, released in 1984. The song features a distinctive synthesizer riff, catchy chorus, and energetic guitar solo that perfectly encapsulate the band’s signature sound. The lyrics encourage listeners to take risks and pursue their dreams, emphasizing the importance of seizing the moment and living life to the fullest. With its infectious melody and upbeat energy, “Jump” became one of the band’s most popular and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s rock canon.

7. Hello – Lionel Richie

“Hello” is a classic love song by American singer Lionel Richie. Released in 1984, the ballad quickly became a global hit and one of Richie’s signature tunes. The song features a simple yet beautiful melody, accompanied by gentle piano chords and an emotive vocal performance by Richie. The lyrics depict a man expressing his deep affection for a woman, telling her how much he loves her and how she brings joy to his life. “Hello” remains a timeless romantic ballad, frequently played at weddings and other romantic occasions, and a testament to Richie’s enduring talent as a singer and songwriter.

8. Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes

“Owner of a Lonely Heart” is a progressive rock song by the British band Yes, released in 1983. The song features a driving bassline, synthesizers, and a memorable guitar riff that perfectly blend the band’s signature sound with the pop music of the time. The lyrics explore themes of loneliness and isolation, and the struggle to find connection in a world that can feel cold and indifferent. With its dynamic sound and catchy chorus, “Owner of a Lonely Heart” became one of the band’s most successful and popular songs, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. Its enduring popularity has made it a classic of the 1980s rock canon.

9. Ghostbusters – Ray Parker Jr.

“Ghostbusters” is a catchy and energetic song by American musician Ray Parker Jr. Released in 1984, the song was the main theme for the hit movie of the same name. The song features a funky bassline, upbeat tempo, and a memorable chorus that encourages listeners to join in singing. Lyrically, the song is inspired by the movie’s plot, describing a group of ghost-hunters who come to save the day. “Ghostbusters” quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, spawning numerous cover versions, remixes, and parodies. The song remains a beloved classic, synonymous with the 1980s and a testament to Parker’s songwriting and performing talents.

10. Karma Chameleon – Culture Club

“Karma Chameleon” is a classic pop song by the British band Culture Club, released in 1983. The song features a distinctive blend of reggae, pop, and soul music, highlighted by lead singer Boy George’s unique vocals and flamboyant style. The lyrics explore themes of identity and self-expression, and the challenges of fitting in with society’s expectations. With its catchy melody and upbeat energy, “Karma Chameleon” became one of the band’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

11. Missing You – John Waite

“Missing You” is a power ballad by John Waite, released in 1984. The song features Waite’s powerful vocals and a memorable guitar riff that perfectly capture the emotional intensity of the lyrics. The song speaks to the pain of separation and longing for a lost love, emphasizing the feelings of vulnerability and heartbreak that can come with romantic relationships. With its poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Missing You” became one of Waite’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s rock ballad canon.

12. All Night Long (All Night) – Lionel Richie

“All Night Long (All Night)” is an upbeat and infectious party anthem by American musician Lionel Richie. Released in 1983, the song features a joyful and danceable rhythm, punctuated by Richie’s soaring vocals and the catchy refrain of “all night long.” The lyrics celebrate the universal language of music and the joy it brings to people from all walks of life. “All Night Long” became an instant classic and a commercial success, topping the charts in several countries. The song remains a staple of 1980s pop culture, often played at parties and events, and a testament to Richie’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

13. Let’s Hear It for the Boy – Deniece Williams

“Let’s Hear It for the Boy” is an upbeat pop song by Deniece Williams, released in 1984. The song features a lively rhythm, catchy chorus, and Williams’ soulful vocals that perfectly capture the joy and excitement of falling in love. The lyrics speak to the exhilaration and uncertainty of new relationships, emphasizing the importance of taking risks and following one’s heart. With its energetic sound and positive message, “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” became one of Williams’ most successful and popular hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

14. Dancing In the Dark – Bruce Springsteen

“Dancing in the Dark” is a classic rock song by American musician Bruce Springsteen. Released in 1984, the song features a catchy synth riff, driving rhythm section, and Springsteen’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics describe the frustrations of a young man struggling to find his place in the world, and his desire to escape the monotony of everyday life by dancing with a lover. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious melody have made it a beloved classic of Springsteen’s repertoire, often played at concerts and other live events. “Dancing in the Dark” is a testament to Springsteen’s songwriting prowess and his ability to capture the spirit of the times.

15. Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun” is a classic pop song by Cyndi Lauper, released in 1983. The song features a bouncy synth-pop melody, energetic vocals, and playful lyrics that celebrate female empowerment and the joy of living in the moment. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat energy have made it a staple of dance floors and karaoke bars around the world. With its fun-loving spirit and positive message, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” became one of Lauper’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

16. The Reflex – Duran Duran

“The Reflex” is a hit song by British new wave band Duran Duran. Released in 1984, the song features a distinctive guitar riff, funky bassline, and driving drum beat, layered with synthesizers and Nick Rhodes’ innovative keyboard arrangements. The lyrics explore the complex nature of romantic relationships and the emotional struggles that come with them. “The Reflex” was an instant commercial success, topping the charts in several countries and solidifying Duran Duran’s status as one of the most popular bands of the era. The song’s infectious melody and innovative production continue to make it a fan favorite and a timeless classic of 1980s pop culture.

17. Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper

“Time After Time” is a soulful ballad by Cyndi Lauper, released in 1984. The song features Lauper’s haunting vocals, a stripped-down arrangement, and poignant lyrics that speak to the enduring nature of love and the passage of time. The song’s emotional intensity and vulnerability have made it a favorite for slow dances and romantic moments. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Time After Time” became one of Lauper’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop ballad canon.

18. Jump (For My Love) – The Pointer Sisters

“Jump (For My Love)” is an upbeat and energetic dance-pop song by American vocal group The Pointer Sisters. Released in 1983, the song features a catchy synth riff, lively percussion, and the group’s distinctive vocal harmonies. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance with abandon, inspiring a sense of joy and liberation. “Jump (For My Love)” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning the group a Grammy nomination. The song remains a beloved classic of the 1980s dance-pop genre and a testament to The Pointer Sisters’ impressive musical talent and infectious energy.

19. Talking In Your Sleep – The Romantics

“Talking in Your Sleep” is a new wave pop song by the American band The Romantics, released in 1983. The song features a catchy guitar riff, driving rhythm, and upbeat vocals that perfectly capture the energy of the era. The lyrics speak to the frustration and confusion that can come with romantic relationships, emphasizing the challenge of decoding the hidden messages and signals that partners can send. With its infectious melody and danceable beat, “Talking in Your Sleep” became one of the band’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a classic of the 1980s pop rock canon.

20. Self Control – Laura Branigan

“Self Control” is a powerful and emotive song by American singer Laura Branigan. Released in 1984, the song features a dramatic and haunting melody, layered with lush synthesizers and Branigan’s commanding vocals. The lyrics describe the struggle to resist temptation and maintain self-control in the face of desire and passion. “Self Control” became a global hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries and solidifying Branigan’s status as a talented and versatile vocalist. The song’s intense atmosphere and gripping lyrics continue to make it a fan favorite and a classic of the era.

21. Let’s Go Crazy – Prince and The Revolution

“Let’s Go Crazy” is an electrifying and iconic song by American musician Prince and his band, The Revolution. Released in 1984, the song features a driving guitar riff, funky bassline, and Prince’s signature falsetto vocals. The lyrics encourage listeners to let go of their inhibitions and embrace life to the fullest, celebrating the wild and unpredictable nature of existence. “Let’s Go Crazy” quickly became a fan favorite and a classic of Prince’s repertoire, often played at concerts and other live events. The song’s infectious energy and Prince’s virtuosic musicianship continue to captivate listeners to this day.

22. Say It Isn’t So – Daryl Hall and John Oates

“Say It Isn’t So” is a soulful pop song by the American duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, released in 1983. The song features Hall’s distinctive vocals, Oates’ smooth harmonies, and a memorable saxophone riff that perfectly capture the emotional intensity of the lyrics. The song speaks to the pain of betrayal and the challenge of reconciling with a lost love. With its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Say It Isn’t So” became one of the duo’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

23. Hold Me Now – Thompson Twins

“Hold Me Now” is a poignant and emotional song by British pop group Thompson Twins. Released in 1984, the song features a haunting melody, driven by lush synthesizers and Tom Bailey’s heartfelt vocals. The lyrics explore the complexity of love and the pain of losing a partner, expressing a deep sense of longing and vulnerability. “Hold Me Now” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning the group critical acclaim. The song remains a beloved classic of the 1980s pop genre and a testament to Thompson Twins’ unique musical style and emotional depth.

24. Joanna – Kool and The Gang

“Joanna” is a soulful ballad by Kool & the Gang, released in 1983. The song features the band’s trademark funky rhythm and smooth vocals, along with a memorable melody and heartfelt lyrics that speak to the beauty and complexity of romantic love. The song’s chorus, “Joanna, I love you / You’re the one, the one for me,” has become a classic expression of devotion and passion. With its infectious beat and emotional resonance, “Joanna” became one of the band’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s R&B canon.

25. I Just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder

“I Just Called to Say I Love You” is a timeless and romantic ballad by American musician Stevie Wonder. Released in 1984, the song features a simple and melodic piano riff, complemented by Wonder’s soulful vocals and a gentle rhythm section. The lyrics express a deep and heartfelt love for a partner, celebrating the joy and connection that comes with romantic relationships. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” became a global hit, topping the charts in several countries and earning Wonder an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The song’s universal message of love and appreciation continues to resonate with listeners of all ages.

26. Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

“Somebody’s Watching Me” is a synth-pop song by Rockwell, released in 1984. The song features a catchy melody, distinctive bassline, and eerie vocals that perfectly capture the paranoid, dystopian spirit of the era. The lyrics speak to the fear and anxiety that can come with the loss of privacy and the rise of surveillance. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “I always feel like somebody’s watching me,” has become a classic expression of the sense of unease and dislocation that characterized the era. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

27. Break My Stride – Matthew Wilder

“Break My Stride” is a catchy pop song by American singer Matthew Wilder, released in 1983. The song features an upbeat rhythm, bouncy synthesizers, and Wilder’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics speak to the importance of perseverance and determination in the face of adversity. The song’s memorable chorus, “Ain’t nothing gonna break my stride / Nobody’s gonna slow me down,” has become a classic expression of resilience and determination. With its infectious melody and uplifting message, “Break My Stride” became one of Wilder’s most successful and enduring hits, earning critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

28. 99 Luftballons – Nena

“99 Luftballons” is a popular and influential song by German band Nena. Released in 1983, the song features a driving beat, catchy synthesizer riffs, and the group’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics describe the accidental launch of 99 red balloons into the sky, leading to a military response and eventual destruction of a city. The song’s anti-war message and commentary on the dangers of nuclear weapons struck a chord with audiences around the world, and “99 Luftballons” became a global hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song remains a classic of the 1980s new wave genre and a testament to Nena’s innovative musical style and political consciousness.

29. I Can Dream About You – Dan Hartman

“I Can Dream About You” is a catchy and upbeat song by American musician Dan Hartman. Released in 1984, the song features a pulsating rhythm section, bright synthesizers, and Hartman’s smooth vocals. The lyrics describe a romantic fantasy about a lover who is always on the singer’s mind, even in his dreams. “I Can Dream About You” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and solidifying Hartman’s status as a talented and versatile musician. The song’s infectious energy and romantic sentiment continue to make it a fan favorite and a classic of the 1980s pop genre.

30. The Glamorous Life – Sheila E.

“The Glamorous Life” is a pop and funk song by Sheila E, released in 1984. The song features a catchy bassline, dynamic percussion, and Sheila E’s powerful vocals. The lyrics speak to the allure and excess of the celebrity lifestyle, with the chorus declaring, “The glamorous life, she don’t need a man’s touch.” The song’s energetic beat and infectious melody make it a dance floor favorite, while its themes of independence and self-reliance have made it an anthem of female empowerment. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic of the 1980s pop canon.

31. Oh Sherrie – Steve Perry

“Oh Sherrie” is a power ballad by American musician Steve Perry, released in 1984. The song features Perry’s signature soaring vocals, accompanied by a driving beat and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics describe a tumultuous romance, with Perry pleading for his lover to stay with him despite the challenges they face. “Oh Sherrie” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in the US and Canada, and earning Perry a devoted fan base. The song remains a classic of the 1980s rock genre and a testament to Perry’s exceptional vocal range and emotional depth.

32. Stuck On You – Lionel Richie

“Stuck On You” is a heartfelt and romantic ballad by American musician Lionel Richie. Released in 1984, the song features Richie’s soulful vocals, accompanied by a simple acoustic guitar melody and gentle percussion. The lyrics describe a deep and abiding love for a partner, expressing the desire to be close and connected even in the face of challenges and hardships. “Stuck On You” became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and earning Richie critical acclaim for his songwriting and vocal performance. The song remains a beloved classic of the 1980s pop genre and a testament to Richie’s timeless musical style.

33. I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues – Elton John

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” is a classic pop ballad by Elton John, released in 1983. The song features a catchy melody, soulful instrumentation, and John’s signature emotive vocals. The lyrics speak to the power and pain of love, with the chorus declaring, “And I guess that’s why they call it the blues / Time on my hands could be time spent with you.” The song’s universal themes and emotional resonance have made it a beloved classic of the 1980s pop canon. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless ballad that continues to resonate with audiences today.

34. She Bop – Cyndi Lauper

“She Bop” is a catchy and irreverent song by American singer Cyndi Lauper. Released in 1984, the song features Lauper’s signature quirky vocals, backed by a driving beat and lively synthesizer riffs. The lyrics describe a young woman’s discovery of her own sexuality and exploration of her body, challenging traditional gender roles and societal norms. “She Bop” was initially controversial for its frank discussion of female masturbation, but became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning Lauper critical acclaim for her bold and empowering message. The song remains a classic of the 1980s new wave genre and a testament to Lauper’s innovative musical style and outspoken feminism.

35. Borderline – Madonna

“Borderline” is an infectious and danceable song by American singer Madonna. Released in 1984, the song features Madonna’s distinctive vocals, backed by a driving beat and bright synthesizer riffs. The lyrics describe a complicated and intense romantic relationship, with Madonna expressing her desire to be loved and understood by her partner. “Borderline” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning Madonna critical acclaim for her unique musical style and catchy pop sensibility. The song remains a classic of the 1980s pop genre and a testament to Madonna’s enduring popularity and influence in the music industry.

36. Sunglasses at Night – Corey Hart

“Sunglasses at Night” is a new wave and synth-pop song by Canadian musician Corey Hart, released in 1984. The song features a driving beat, catchy melody, and Hart’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of identity and the desire to stand out from the crowd, with the chorus declaring, “I wear my sunglasses at night / So I can, so I can / Keep track of the visions in my eyes.” The song’s memorable hook and edgy, mysterious vibe have made it a classic of the 1980s pop canon, and an enduring favorite of new wave and synth-pop fans.

37. Eyes Without a Face – Billy Idol

“Eyes Without a Face” is a haunting and atmospheric song by English musician Billy Idol. Released in 1984, the song features Idol’s brooding vocals, backed by a moody synthesizer melody and ethereal background vocals. The lyrics describe a troubled relationship and the feelings of isolation and detachment that can come with unrequited love. “Eyes Without a Face” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning Idol critical acclaim for his innovative and daring musical style. The song remains a classic of the 1980s new wave genre and a testament to Idol’s iconic image and sound.

38. Here Comes the Rain Again – The Eurythmics

“Here Comes the Rain Again” is a melancholy pop song by British duo The Eurythmics, released in 1984. The song features a haunting melody, atmospheric synthesizers, and Annie Lennox’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of change and the passage of time, with the chorus declaring, “Here comes the rain again / Falling on my head like a memory.” The song’s emotional depth and atmospheric production have made it a classic of the 1980s pop canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of alternative and new wave music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

39. Uptown Girl – Billy Joel

“Uptown Girl” is a fun and upbeat song by American singer-songwriter Billy Joel. Released in 1983, the song features Joel’s signature piano playing and cheerful vocals, backed by a lively beat and catchy guitar riffs. The lyrics describe a working-class man’s infatuation with an upper-class woman, expressing the desire to win her over with his charm and wit. “Uptown Girl” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning Joel critical acclaim for his catchy pop sensibility and clever songwriting. The song remains a beloved classic of the 1980s pop genre and a testament to Joel’s enduring popularity and talent as a musician.

40. Sister Christian – Night Ranger

“Sister Christian” is a power ballad by American rock band Night Ranger. Released in 1984, the song features a slow and emotional melody, with lead singer Jack Blades’ emotive vocals backed by guitar riffs and piano accompaniment. The lyrics describe a coming of age story, with the protagonist bidding farewell to her youth and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. “Sister Christian” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and becoming a beloved classic of the 1980s rock genre. The song remains a testament to Night Ranger’s musical talent and ability to create heartfelt and powerful ballads.

41. Drive – The Cars

“Drive” is a power ballad by American rock band The Cars, released in 1984. The song features a haunting melody, atmospheric synthesizers, and Ric Ocasek’s emotive vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of loss and regret, with the chorus declaring, “Who’s gonna drive you home tonight?” The song’s emotional depth and understated production have made it a classic of the 1980s pop rock canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of alternative and new wave music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless ballad that continues to resonate with audiences today.

42. Twist of Fate – Olivia Newton

“Twist of Fate” is an upbeat and catchy song by Australian singer Olivia Newton-John. Released in 1983, the song features Newton-John’s signature vocals, backed by a pulsating beat and lively synthesizer riffs. The lyrics describe the excitement and uncertainty of falling in love, expressing the desire to take a chance and follow one’s heart. “Twist of Fate” was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 in several countries and earning Newton-John critical acclaim for her infectious pop sensibility and expressive voice. The song remains a classic of the 1980s pop genre and a testament to Newton-John’s enduring popularity and talent as a performer.

43. Union of the Snake – Duran Duran

“Union of the Snake” is a synth-pop song by British band Duran Duran, released in 1983. The song features a driving beat, catchy synthesizers, and Simon Le Bon’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of secrecy and the allure of the unknown, with the chorus declaring, “Union of the snake is on the climb / Moving up it’s gonna race it’s gonna break / Through the borderline.” The song’s memorable hook and edgy, mysterious vibe have made it a classic of the 1980s pop canon, and an enduring favorite of new wave and synth-pop fans.

44. The Heart of Rock & Roll – Huey Lewis & The News

“The Heart of Rock & Roll” is a high-energy song by American rock band Huey Lewis & The News. Released in 1984, the song features Lewis’ signature vocals, backed by a lively beat, catchy guitar riffs, and a strong horn section. The lyrics celebrate the vibrant music scene and the universal appeal of rock and roll, expressing the joy and excitement of live performances and the power of music to bring people together. “The Heart of Rock & Roll” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and becoming a classic of the 1980s rock genre. The song remains a testament to Huey Lewis & The News’ musical talent and ability to create upbeat and memorable songs.

45. Hard Habit to Break – Chicago

“Hard Habit to Break” is a soft rock ballad by American band Chicago, released in 1984. The song features lush orchestration, soaring vocals, and a catchy melody. The lyrics speak to the theme of heartbreak and the difficulty of moving on, with the chorus declaring, “You’re a hard habit to break / And I can’t just walk away.” The song’s emotional depth and polished production have made it a classic of the 1980s soft rock canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of adult contemporary music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless ballad that continues to resonate with audiences today.

46. The Warrior – Scandal

“The Warrior” is a new wave rock song by American band Scandal, featuring lead vocalist Patty Smyth. The song was released in 1984 and quickly became a hit, thanks to its driving beat, catchy synthesizers, and powerful vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of strength and independence, with Smyth declaring, “Shootin’ at the walls of heartache, bang, bang / I am the warrior.” The song’s memorable hook and energetic vibe have made it a classic of the 1980s pop canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of new wave and rock music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as an anthem of female empowerment that continues to inspire audiences today.

47. If Ever You’re In My Arms Again – Peabo Bryson

“If Ever You’re In My Arms Again” is a romantic ballad by American singer Peabo Bryson. Released in 1984, the song features Bryson’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a gentle melody and a simple yet effective arrangement. The lyrics express the longing and devotion of a lover, promising to cherish and comfort their partner whenever they need it. “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts and becoming a beloved classic of the 1980s R&B genre. The song remains a testament to Bryson’s vocal range and ability to deliver emotional and heartfelt performances.

48. Automatic – Pointer Sisters

“Automatic” is a funk-pop hit by the Pointer Sisters, released in 1984. The song features the group’s signature harmonies, backed by an irresistible synthesizer riff and a funky bassline. The lyrics describe the thrill of driving a luxurious car with all its modern amenities, playing on the themes of automation and modern technology. “Automatic” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts and becoming one of the group’s most recognizable hits. The song remains a testament to the Pointer Sisters’ ability to create fun and catchy pop tunes that embody the spirit of the 1980s.

49. Let the Music Play – Shannon

“Let the Music Play” is a dance-pop classic by American singer Shannon. Released in 1983, the song features Shannon’s powerful and soulful vocals, backed by an infectious beat and catchy synthesizer melodies. The lyrics describe the euphoria of dancing to music, expressing the joy and liberation of being lost in the rhythm. “Let the Music Play” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts and becoming a defining song of the 1980s dance-pop genre. The song remains a testament to Shannon’s vocal prowess and ability to create timeless dance-floor anthems that continue to inspire and energize generations.

50. To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before – Julio Iglesias and Willie Nelson

“To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” is a duet by Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and American country singer Willie Nelson, released in 1984. The song features a mix of Spanish and English lyrics, with Iglesias and Nelson trading verses over a gentle melody and acoustic guitar. The lyrics speak to the theme of love and memory, with the chorus declaring, “To all the girls I’ve loved before / Who traveled in and out my door / I’m glad they came along / I dedicate this song.” The song’s emotional depth and timeless melody have made it a classic of the 1980s and a beloved staple of both Spanish and country music.

51. Caribbean Queen (No More Love On the Run) – Billy Ocean

“Caribbean Queen (No More Love On the Run)” is a dance-pop song by British singer Billy Ocean, released in 1984. The song features a lively beat, catchy synthesizers, and Ocean’s smooth vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of a passionate romance, with Ocean declaring his love for a beautiful Caribbean woman. The song’s irresistible groove and upbeat vibe have made it a classic of the 1980s dance-pop canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of R&B and soul music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless anthem of summer love that continues to move audiences today.

52. That’s All – Genesis

“That’s All” is a power-pop ballad by Genesis, released in 1983. The song features Phil Collins’ distinctive vocal style, backed by a soaring piano melody and guitar riffs. The lyrics describe the melancholic feeling of a failed relationship, expressing the narrator’s frustration and disappointment with the situation. “That’s All” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts and becoming a fan favorite. The song remains a testament to Genesis’ ability to create emotive and powerful ballads that continue to resonate with listeners decades later.

53. Running With the Night – Lionel Richie

“Running With the Night” is a pop rock song by American singer Lionel Richie, released in 1983. The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and Richie’s signature soulful vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of youthful freedom, with Richie declaring his love for the night and the thrill of the open road. The song’s upbeat vibe and energetic melody have made it a classic of the 1980s pop rock canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of R&B and soul music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless anthem of adventure and rebellion that continues to inspire audiences today.

54. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Elton John

“Sad Songs (Say So Much)” is a catchy and upbeat pop song by Elton John, released in 1984. The song features a memorable piano melody, catchy chorus, and horn section, which all add to its lively sound. The lyrics touch on the idea that music can serve as a comforting presence during times of sorrow and loss. “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts and becoming one of Elton John’s most beloved and recognizable hits. The song remains a testament to Elton John’s ability to craft pop songs with universal themes and infectious melodies.

55. I Want a New Drug – Huey Lewis and The News

“I Want a New Drug” is a rock song by American band Huey Lewis and The News, released in 1984. The song features a lively beat, catchy synthesizers, and Lewis’s distinctive voice. The lyrics speak to the theme of the search for a perfect drug, with Lewis declaring his desire for a new and improved way to feel alive. The song’s energetic melody and catchy hook have made it a classic of the 1980s rock canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of pop and new wave music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless anthem of experimentation and desire that continues to excite audiences today.

56. Islands In the Stream – Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

“Islands in the Stream” is a classic duet by country music icons Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, released in 1983. The song features a catchy melody, pop-country production, and heartfelt lyrics about the strength of love and the enduring bond between two people. The song’s title is a reference to the Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name, and the lyrics use the metaphor of islands in the sea to describe the couple’s unbreakable connection. “Islands in the Stream” was a commercial and critical success, topping several charts and becoming one of the most beloved country duets of all time.

57. Love Is a Battlefield – Pat Benatar

“Love Is a Battlefield” is a rock song by American singer Pat Benatar, released in 1983. The song features a powerful beat, driving guitars, and Benatar’s signature powerhouse vocals. The lyrics speak to the theme of the struggles of love, with Benatar declaring that love is like a battlefield. The song’s passionate energy and anthemic chorus have made it a classic of the 1980s rock canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of pop and hard rock music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless anthem of resilience and strength that continues to resonate with audiences today.

58. Infatuation – Rod Stewart

“Infatuation” is a rock song by British singer Rod Stewart, released in 1984. The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riff, and Rod Stewart’s signature raspy vocals. The lyrics describe the intense and all-consuming feeling of infatuation with someone, and the sense of urgency and passion that comes with it. “Infatuation” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts and becoming a staple of 80s rock radio. The song remains a testament to Rod Stewart’s ability to deliver powerful and catchy rock songs that capture the essence of human emotion.

“Almost Paradise” is a romantic ballad performed by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson, released in 1984 as the love theme from the film “Footloose.” The song is a duet between Reno and Wilson, showcasing their powerful vocals and emotional range. The lyrics describe the feeling of falling in love and the euphoria that comes with it, with the chorus declaring “Almost paradise, we’re knocking on heaven’s door.” “Almost Paradise” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts and becoming a beloved love song of the 80s. The song remains a timeless classic of the era.

60. Legs – ZZ Top

“Legs” is a rock song by American band ZZ Top, released in 1984. The song features a distinctive riff, bluesy guitars, and a catchy chorus that repeats the word “legs.” The lyrics speak to the theme of attraction and desire, with the band members extolling the virtues of a woman’s legs. The song’s funky groove and infectious melody have made it a classic of the 1980s rock canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of blues rock and hard rock music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless anthem of rock and roll lust that continues to captivate audiences today.

61. State of Shock – The Jacksons

“State of Shock” is a high-energy rock-funk collaboration between The Jacksons and Mick Jagger, released in 1984. The song features an infectious beat, funky guitar riffs, and powerful vocals from both Michael Jackson and Jagger. The lyrics describe the intense feeling of being in love and the “state of shock” that it can induce. “State of Shock” was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on several charts and becoming one of The Jacksons’ most popular songs. The collaboration with Jagger also helped to cement the group’s crossover appeal to rock audiences.

62. Love Somebody – Rick Springfield

“Love Somebody” is a pop rock song by Australian-American singer Rick Springfield, released in 1984. The song features upbeat guitars, synthesizers, and a catchy chorus that repeats the phrase “I love you” over and over. The lyrics speak to the theme of unrequited love, with Springfield pleading for a chance to be loved by someone. The song’s upbeat energy and infectious melody have made it a classic of the 1980s pop rock canon, and an enduring favorite of fans of catchy, upbeat music. Its enduring popularity has cemented its place as a timeless anthem of love and longing that continues to charm audiences today.

63. Miss Me Blind – Culture Club

“Miss Me Blind” is a new wave and pop song by British band Culture Club, released in 1984. The song features a catchy synth-pop beat, funky bassline, and smooth vocals from lead singer Boy George. The lyrics describe a tumultuous relationship and the confusion that can come with love. “Miss Me Blind” was a hit for Culture Club, reaching the top 5 on several charts, including the US Billboard Hot 100. The song’s upbeat sound and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite and a staple of 80s pop culture.

64. If This Is It – Huey Lewis and The News

“If This Is It” is a pop rock song by Huey Lewis and The News, released in 1984. The song features an infectious melody, upbeat guitars, and a catchy chorus that urges a partner to be honest about their feelings. The lyrics explore the ups and downs of a relationship, with the protagonist questioning the sincerity of their partner’s affections. The song’s catchy hook and sing-along chorus have made it a favorite of fans of 1980s pop rock, and its timeless message of honesty and communication continues to resonate with audiences today. It remains one of Huey Lewis and The News’ most popular and beloved hits.

65. You Might Think – The Cars

“You Might Think” is a 1984 new wave rock song by The Cars. It features a driving beat and catchy synthesizer riffs. The song is about a man who thinks he’s in love with a woman who doesn’t seem interested in him, but he can’t seem to get her out of his head. The music video is memorable for its use of early computer-generated imagery, featuring a cartoon fly buzzing around a woman’s face. “You Might Think” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in the United States and winning the first-ever Video of the Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

66. Lucky Star – Madonna

“Lucky Star” is a synth-pop dance track by Madonna, released in 1983 as the lead single from her self-titled debut album. The song features a catchy beat, synthesized hooks, and Madonna’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics express the singer’s desire to be with a lover, as she wonders if they can share a lucky star. The song helped establish Madonna’s image as a pop icon and was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on several international charts. Its infectious rhythm and memorable chorus have made it a fan favorite and a classic 80s dance anthem.

67. Cover Me – Bruce Springsteen

“Cover Me” is a song by American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, released in 1984 as the lead single from his album “Born in the USA”. The song features a driving beat, pulsing synths, and powerful vocals from Springsteen, with lyrics that explore the theme of protection and shelter. The chorus “Cover me, come on baby cover me” is a plea for emotional support and the desire for a partner to shield him from the harsh realities of life. The song’s uplifting tone and catchy melody have made it a fan favorite, and it remains a staple of Springsteen’s live shows.

68. Cum On Feel the Noize – Quiet Riot

“Cum On Feel the Noize” is a heavy metal anthem originally written and recorded by British band Slade in 1973. It was later covered by American rock band Quiet Riot in 1983, and became a massive hit, reaching number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features pounding drums, screeching guitars, and lead singer Kevin DuBrow’s raspy vocals, urging listeners to “cum on feel the noise” and join in the celebration of rock and roll. The song’s infectious energy and sing-along chorus have made it a classic of the glam metal genre and a staple of rock radio.

69. Breakdance – Irene Cara

“Breakdance” is a high-energy dance track by Irene Cara, released in 1984. The song was a hit in the breakdancing community and became popular in clubs and dance competitions. The lyrics encourage people to get up and dance, specifically to breakdancing, while the infectious beat and Cara’s vocals create a fun and upbeat atmosphere. The song features heavy use of synthesizers and electronic drums, adding to its futuristic and danceable sound. “Breakdance” remains a cult favorite and a nostalgic relic of the 80s breakdancing scene, beloved by fans of the era’s music and dance culture.

70. Adult Education – Daryl Hall and John Oates

“Adult Education” is a song by the American duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, released in 1984. The track features a catchy melody and infectious rhythm, with prominent use of synths and drums. The lyrics tell a story about the importance of learning and education, with the chorus urging the listener to “Don’t you be no fool / When love really don’t make no sense / Don’t you be no fool / Come learn the meaning of innocence.” The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a staple of 80s pop-rock music.

71. They Don’t Know – Tracy Ullman

“They Don’t Know” is a catchy pop song by Tracy Ullman that became a hit in 1983. The song features upbeat guitar riffs and a bouncy melody, and Ullman’s vocals are playful and cheerful. The lyrics describe a woman’s feelings of infatuation for a man who doesn’t seem to know she exists. Ullman’s unique style and quirky personality shine through in the music video, which features her wearing a bright yellow dress and singing and dancing through the streets of London. “They Don’t Know” remains a beloved song of the era and a classic example of 80s pop.

72. An Innocent Man – Billy Joel

“An Innocent Man” is a doo-wop-inspired song by Billy Joel, released in 1983. The song is an ode to the classic R&B and doo-wop songs of the 1950s and 1960s, and Joel’s vocal performance emulates the distinctive style of those eras. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody, and its lyrics describe the joys and pitfalls of falling in love. “An Innocent Man” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a popular and enduring song in Joel’s catalog, frequently included in his live performances.

73. Cruel Summer – Bananarama

“Cruel Summer” is a synth-pop classic by British girl group Bananarama. The song features catchy synthesizers, rhythmic drums, and the group’s signature harmonies. The lyrics describe the feeling of loneliness and isolation during a hot summer, with the singer yearning for the return of her lover. The song gained international success and became a summer anthem of the 80s. It has been covered and sampled by various artists, including Ace of Base, and has been featured in several movies and TV shows. “Cruel Summer” remains a beloved classic of 80s pop culture and dance music.

74. Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung

“Dance Hall Days” is a popular song by British new wave band Wang Chung. Released in 1984, the upbeat track blends pop, rock and electronic elements, with catchy guitar riffs and a prominent saxophone solo. The song’s lyrics are nostalgic, referencing the music and fashion of the 1940s and 50s, and conveying a sense of yearning for a simpler time. “Dance Hall Days” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and the top 10 in the UK. It remains a popular song for its danceable beat and infectious melody.

75. Give It Up – K.C.

“Give It Up” is a dance-pop and funk song by K.C. and the Sunshine Band, released in 1983. The song is characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy lyrics, and strong basslines, making it a perfect party anthem. The song’s chorus “Give it up, baby, give it up” has a simple but infectious melody that gets stuck in your head. The song’s lively and upbeat sound made it a chart-topper and an instant classic. “Give It Up” has since been covered and remixed by many artists, cementing its status as a timeless dance track that never fails to get people moving.

76. I’m So Excited – The Pointer Sisters

“I’m So Excited” is an energetic dance-pop song by The Pointer Sisters, released in 1982. The catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a favorite for dancing, while the lyrics express a joyful, optimistic attitude towards life and love. The song’s chorus, with the repeated refrain of “I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it,” has become iconic and instantly recognizable. The song was a hit upon its release and has remained a staple of 80s pop music ever since, inspiring numerous covers and remixes. Its positive energy and infectious spirit continue to captivate audiences decades later.

77. I Still Can’t Get Over Loving You – Ray Parker Jr.

“I Still Can’t Get Over Loving You” is a romantic ballad by American singer and guitarist Ray Parker Jr. The song was released in 1984 and quickly became a hit, reaching number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a love that endures despite challenges and distance. Parker’s smooth vocals, accompanied by a prominent guitar solo, create an emotional and nostalgic atmosphere that captures the listener’s attention. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable melody make it a timeless classic of 1980s pop music, showcasing Parker’s talent as a singer-songwriter and musician.

78. Thriller – Michael Jackson

“Thriller” is a pop song by Michael Jackson released in 1984. It became one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s, thanks in part to its now-famous music video. The song features a catchy beat and lyrics about the thrill of being scared, perfect for the Halloween season. The video, directed by John Landis, is a mini-movie featuring Jackson as a werewolf and zombies dancing to the beat. “Thriller” was a commercial success, staying at the top of the charts for 37 weeks and earning Jackson numerous awards. It has since become a Halloween staple and a pop culture classic.

79. Holiday – Madonna

“Holiday” is a 1983 pop dance song by American singer Madonna. It became one of her early hits and a signature song, with its infectious upbeat melody, memorable chorus, and empowering lyrics about escaping life’s stresses and enjoying oneself. The song’s success propelled Madonna to international stardom and helped establish her as a cultural icon. It has since been featured in numerous films, TV shows, and commercials, and has been covered by many other artists. “Holiday” remains a beloved classic that continues to inspire listeners to let go and dance to their hearts’ content.

80. Breakin’…There’s No Stopping Us – Ollie And Jerry

“Breakin’…There’s No Stopping Us” is a song by Ollie and Jerry from the soundtrack of the 1984 film “Breakin'”. The song features a combination of electro-funk, hip-hop and R&B sounds, with catchy beats and funky synths. The lyrics encourage listeners to dance and move to the music, with a positive and energetic vibe that reflects the upbeat mood of the film. The song became a hit in the dance clubs and helped to popularize the breakdancing culture. With its iconic beat and memorable lyrics, “Breakin’…There’s No Stopping Us” remains a classic of 80s dance music.

81. Nobody Told Me – John Lennon

“Nobody Told Me” is a posthumous release by John Lennon, released in 1984. The song features Lennon’s signature vocals and guitar work, combined with an upbeat and catchy melody. The lyrics are a reflection on the state of the world, with Lennon bemoaning the prevalence of war, poverty, and hate. The song also contains a sense of hope and optimism, with Lennon singing about the need for love and unity. The track has since become a classic in the Lennon canon and a testament to his lasting legacy as a musician and activist for peace.

82. Church of the Poison Mind – Culture Club

“Church of the Poison Mind” by Culture Club is a classic pop song released in 1983. The song features a catchy melody with a reggae-inspired beat and a blend of keyboards and horns. Lead singer Boy George’s distinct and soulful vocals shine as he sings about the struggle of dealing with a manipulative and toxic lover. The song’s lyrics also touch on themes of self-destruction and addiction. “Church of the Poison Mind” is a perfect example of Culture Club’s unique sound and ability to combine different musical genres into a catchy and unforgettable pop hit.

83. Think of Laura – Christopher Cross

“Think of Laura” is a soft rock ballad by American singer-songwriter Christopher Cross. The song was released in 1983 and became a hit in the United States, reaching #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a tribute to Laura Carter, a classmate of Cross who died in a car accident. The lyrics encourage the listener to think of Laura and remember her fondly, and the music is characterized by Cross’s smooth vocals and gentle guitar work. The song has since become a nostalgic favorite, known for its sentimental lyrics and melodic hooks.

84. Time Will Reveal – Debarge

“Time Will Reveal” is a smooth and soulful R&B ballad by DeBarge. Released in 1983, it features silky harmonies and a romantic message about the power of time and patience in relationships. The song showcases the vocal talents of lead singer, El DeBarge, who delivers a heartfelt and passionate performance. The lush instrumentation includes keyboard, guitar, bass, and drums, with a standout saxophone solo in the bridge. “Time Will Reveal” was a hit on the Billboard R&B chart, reaching #1 and cementing DeBarge’s place as one of the premier R&B groups of the era.

85. Wrapped Around Your Finger – The Police

“Wrapped Around Your Finger” is a song by British rock band The Police. It was released in 1983 as the second single from their album “Synchronicity”. The song showcases the band’s musical talent with a complex arrangement featuring intricate guitar work, atmospheric keyboards, and a powerful drumbeat. Sting’s vocals are haunting and emotional as he sings about the struggles of being in a relationship where one person holds all the power. The song’s title and lyrics draw on the idea of being “wrapped around someone’s finger”, meaning being under their control. It remains one of The Police’s most iconic and popular songs.

86. Pink Houses – John Cougar Mellencamp

“Pink Houses” is a classic American rock song by John Cougar Mellencamp, released in 1983. The song is a reflection on the state of the American Dream, highlighting the struggles and injustices faced by ordinary people living in small towns across the country. Mellencamp’s lyrics are poignant and evocative, painting a vivid picture of life in rural America, while his gritty guitar riffs and driving rhythm section create a sense of energy and urgency. “Pink Houses” remains a beloved anthem of working-class America, and continues to inspire listeners with its timeless message of hope, perseverance, and the enduring power of rock and roll.

87. Round and Round – Ratt

“Round and Round” is a classic hard rock song by American heavy metal band Ratt, released in 1984. The track is known for its catchy guitar riffs and pounding drum beats, which became popular during the peak of the heavy metal era. The lyrics tell the story of a man trapped in a toxic relationship and struggling to break free. The song was a commercial success, reaching No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Ratt’s most recognizable songs. “Round and Round” remains a popular hard rock anthem and is often included on classic rock radio playlists.

88. Head over Heels – The Go-Go’s

“Head over Heels” by The Go-Go’s is a catchy new wave/pop-rock song released in 1984. The upbeat track features a prominent guitar riff and a driving beat that’s sure to get listeners moving. Lead singer Belinda Carlisle delivers powerful vocals about the intense feeling of being head over heels in love, while the harmonies from the other band members add depth to the track. The song’s infectious melody and catchy chorus make it a timeless classic that still resonates with audiences today, and it’s considered one of The Go-Go’s most iconic hits.

89. The Longest Time – Billy Joel

“The Longest Time” is a doo-wop influenced song by Billy Joel released in 1983. The song is about a man who has been waiting for his lover to return for the longest time. The song’s upbeat melody is accompanied by Joel’s vocal harmonies, which emulate a doo-wop group. The song features a simple, catchy chorus that has become a staple of Joel’s live performances. “The Longest Time” was a hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained a beloved classic for fans of both Billy Joel and doo-wop music.

90. Tonight – Kool and The Gang

“Tonight” is a vibrant and upbeat R&B and funk-pop song by Kool & The Gang, released in 1984. The song features charismatic vocals, energetic horns, and groovy rhythm section. The lyrics are about seizing the night and letting go of inhibitions to have a good time. The song was a major success, peaking at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and topping the R&B and Dance charts. It also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The song has become a timeless party anthem and a staple in Kool & The Gang’s live performances.

91. Got a Hold On Me – Christine McVie

“Got a Hold On Me” is a lively pop-rock song by Christine McVie, a member of the legendary British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac. The song was released in 1984 as the lead single from her second solo album, self-titled Christine McVie. It features McVie’s distinctive and powerful vocals, backed by a catchy melody, upbeat guitar riffs, and a driving rhythm section. The song was a commercial success, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and earning McVie a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. It remains a fan favorite and a staple of McVie’s live shows.

92. Dancing In the Sheets – Shalamar

Released in 1984, “Dancing in the Sheets” by Shalamar is a dance-pop and funk song that was featured in the movie “Footloose”. The song became a hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the top 10 on the R&B chart. The upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus make it a popular dance track that continues to be played in clubs and at parties today. The lyrics are sensual and playful, encouraging listeners to let loose and dance with someone special. The song is a perfect example of the upbeat and infectious dance music that was popular in the 80s.

93. Undercover (Of the Night) – The Rolling Stones

“Undercover (Of the Night)” is a political protest song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1983. The song deals with political oppression and violence, inspired by the civil war in Central America. It features a heavy drumbeat and a driving guitar riff, creating a sense of urgency and tension. The lyrics vividly describe the horrors of war and the ways in which people are controlled and manipulated by their governments. The song’s music video, directed by Julien Temple, also portrays the violent and oppressive nature of the political climate. “Undercover (Of the Night)” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that highlights important social issues.

94. On the Dark Side – John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band

“On the Dark Side” is a classic rock song by John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band. Featured in the movie “Eddie and the Cruisers,” the song has a 1950s rock and roll feel with a strong saxophone solo. The lyrics speak about a person trying to find their way in the world and feeling lost in the darkness. The catchy chorus encourages listeners to keep moving forward and not give up. With its upbeat rhythm and memorable melody, “On the Dark Side” has become a beloved classic rock anthem that continues to be played on the radio and at parties.

95. New Moon On Monday – Duran Duran

“New Moon On Monday” is a song by the British band Duran Duran, released in 1984. The song features a catchy melody with a driving beat, complemented by the band’s signature synth-pop sound. The lyrics describe a rebellious group of individuals who take to the streets on a Monday night, searching for freedom and adventure. The song’s music video, directed by renowned filmmaker Brian Grant, depicts a dystopian society where the band members lead a revolution against an oppressive government. “New Moon On Monday” became a hit for Duran Duran and remains a fan favorite to this day.

96. Major Tom (Coming Home) – Peter Schilling

“Major Tom (Coming Home)” is a synth-pop song by German musician Peter Schilling. The lyrics tell the story of fictional astronaut Major Tom, who becomes lost in space after his communication with Earth is cut off. The song’s catchy chorus and electronic instrumentation, including the use of a vocoder, helped it become a hit in Europe and North America. The song has been covered and referenced in various forms of media, cementing its place as a pop culture icon. Its popularity has been attributed to its sci-fi themes and Schilling’s emotive vocal performance.

97. Magic – The Cars

“Magic” is a 1984 hit single by American new wave rock band The Cars. The song is driven by a synth-heavy sound and catchy, energetic vocals by lead singer Ric Ocasek. The song’s lyrics describe the power of attraction and the magic of a new romantic relationship. The chorus features an infectious hook that is still instantly recognizable today. The song’s success helped propel The Cars to even greater fame, cementing their status as one of the defining bands of the 1980s. “Magic” remains a classic of the era, and its catchy melody and upbeat lyrics continue to resonate with fans today.

98. When You Close Your Eyes – Night Ranger

“When You Close Your Eyes” is a power ballad by American rock band Night Ranger. Released in 1983, the song became a hit, reaching number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It features a catchy chorus with soaring vocals and a memorable guitar solo. The song’s lyrics are about the power of love and the way it can transport us to a different reality when we close our eyes. “When You Close Your Eyes” has remained a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio, showcasing Night Ranger’s talent for crafting melodic and emotional rock ballads.

99. Rock Me Tonite – Billy Squier

“Rock Me Tonite” is a rock song by American musician Billy Squier. The track, featured on his album “Signs of Life,” became a chart-topping hit in the United States in the 1980s, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s catchy rhythm and guitar riffs, along with Squier’s powerful vocals, make it a quintessential example of classic rock music. The music video, however, received mixed reactions due to Squier’s flamboyant dancing and styling, which some critics felt undermined his hard rock image. Despite the controversy, “Rock Me Tonite” remains a beloved classic rock hit.

100. Yah Mo Be There – James Ingram and Michael McDonald

“Yah Mo Be There” is a soulful duet by James Ingram and Michael McDonald, released in 1983. The song combines the smooth, distinctive voices of the two singers to create a dynamic sound that blends elements of R&B, pop, and jazz. The upbeat melody is complemented by the positive lyrics that speak of hope and the power of love to overcome obstacles. The catchy chorus, “Yah mo be there,” is a play on words that is meant to sound like “You and me, we’ll be there.” The song was a commercial success and remains a classic example of ’80s pop.