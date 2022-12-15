Aya Ito releases new R&B EP “Just Might”

Sultry Japanese-American R&B musician Aya Ito is releasing her debut EP “Just Might” from Thursday, December 15, 2022 on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. Aya Ito is a Japanese and Black American multilingual, multi-genre, Chicago based singer/songwriter. The talented young artists sings in English, Japanese, & Spanish.

Aya Ito is a native of Tokyo, Japan but currently based in Chicago. It’s no surprise she’s been dubbed a force of nature. Her musical influences include: Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, H.E.R., Frank Ocean, Whitney Houston, Robert Glasper, Zedd, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jhene Aiko.

Aya Ito created her signature pop/R&B/soul fusion sound based on those influences as well as her cultural background. She also plays the guitar and piano and she blends her trilingual ability (English, Spanish & Japanese) into her musical performances.

Aya has successfully toured both the US and Japan performing in numerous venues attracting a huge following. She has been lauded for her beauty and her musical talent. In August 2020, she made her television debut in ABC7’s broadcast special of the Bud Billiken Parade where she performed her single “Don’t Take My LIfe” which was released on SmashTown Records.

In the summer of 2022, Aya Ito joined many Afro Beats artists, radio hosts and TV personalities for the “The First Afrozons Dubai Soundoff” held in Dubai. This awesome event was a tribute to five years of the Afro Beats sound and was hosted by radio personality, Sheila O. At this event, Aya Ito opened for D Banj (the legendary Nigerian Afro Beats artist).

Aya Ito’s impressive debut EP “Just Might” features the following 7 singles:

Heart of Stone

Worthy of My Love

Aya – Spell Bound

Just Might

2 Keep U

2 Keep U (Japanese)

The first five singles will be released on a separate English EP (on December 15th) and the final two will be released as part of a separate project (in Japanese) on December 15.

Enchanting, sultry, and catchy, Just Might follows a story that many of us are all too familiar with. Doubting if we will ever find, not only love, but also a deep and meaningful connection, we question every relationship. The journey to your person can be a long and heartbreaking one that almost makes you give up on love altogether; but Just Might is an optimistic story. The EP is engineered and partially produced by Slavic Livins, who has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, G Herbo, T-pain, and many more. Just Might reflects Aya’s pop and R&B influences in her own way and successfully mixes both production styles with live instrumentation.

Aya Ito’s debut EP will be released on Thursday, December 15 (in Japan) and 18th (in the US) across all the usual streaming platforms. You should add this talented newcomer to your playlists.

