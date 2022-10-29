Nanii Acosta invites listeners to connect with Golden Hold Vol 1

The talented R&B singer Nanii Acosta has been riding high since releasing her first single, Sittin’ Sideways in 2017. She now invites her fans to check out her first EP, Golden Hold Volume I which features her two smash hits, Dimé and Mas.

Nanii Acosta markets herself as a singer/songwriter, vocal storyteller and influencer. So, it’s no surprise that this talented young performer has over 8.8K followers on Instagram, 15K TikTok likes and over 660 monthly listeners.

Overall, she’s a distinctive artist with a relatable pen, creating a lane for herself to diversify her brand as a visionary; she has already collaborated with producers such as Bonafide Beatz, pianist Teddyfx, and engineer Michael Ashby.

This Jersey girl has recently placed her bilingual roots in the dynamic streets of Brooklyn, New York. This is where she’s emerging as a dynamic Afro-Latina singer/songwriter. She’s blazing the streets and connecting with her audience to share the duality in her artistry.

This talented young artist delivers expressive R&B music with modern melodies, catchy sounds and distinctive visuals to match her expansive personality. As an influencer, she is challenging the status quo with fashionable styles and forward-thinking perspectives.

Be sure to check out Nanii Acosta’s work and her latest EP, EP, Golden Hold Volume I which features her two smash hits, Dimé and Mas. Add these to your easy listening and R&B playlists.

