Shaylin B releases romantic new ballad “Middle”

Shaylin B has just released her emotional and romantic new single “Middle” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. The artist is seeking to connect with her listeners with this romantic new ballad “Middle” which is inspired by experiences of past heartbreak.

The Chicago native and multi-talented Shaylin B is well known in the music and film industry as a professional singer, songwriter and dancer. From the age of five years, Shaylin B has been performing.

The artist honed her craft and has delivered show stopping performances in the Tony Award-winning musical, “Lion King” on Broadway where she played “Young Nala” at the Minskoff Theater in New York. Her family relocated to California when Shaylin was 11 providing a great opportunity for her to build her musical career.

Shaylin has performed as “Lil Inez” in 3D Theatrical’s production of Hairspray, alongside Youtube sensation and American Idol contestant Todrick Hall. Shaylin places great value on her community and she has taken part in programs to benefit the underprivileged through music events and concerts.

Shaylin has also opened for many legendary artists including Anderson Paak and Ty Dolla Sign.

She has performed at Detroit’s iconic Fox Theater for the NAACP’s annual Act-SO Award Ceremony where she paid homage to the late, great Aretha Franklin.

The singer now resides in California. Her new single “Middle” has premiered with a music video which is both musically and visually a heartfelt expression of her past experiences with love and heartbreak. In “Middle” Shaylin relives the ups and downs from a long distance relationship which saw two worlds collide.

Shaylin’s musical vision is inspired by musical artists such as Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Whitney Houston, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan. These influences have helped shape her signature sound. The artist’s sublime vocals in “Middle” set her apart from her contemporaries. This is a young singer to watch. She is the voice of the future.

“Middle” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms. The delicious YouTube music video for “Middle” was artfully edited by Vincent Escobar and shot by Drewski Films. Add this awesome track to your R&B playlists.

