Rayl drops new single “Summertime”

The Toronto-based R&B singer/songwriter, Rayl has just released her new single “Summertime” featuring Erin B on all the usual streaming platforms.

This song was produced by Adam Josh (Savannah Re, LOONY, Yarah). It was co-written by Rayl and fellow Toronto talent Erin B – who is also featured on the track. This sublime track is a beautiful guitar-led R&B ballad reminiscing about the perfect summer romance.

Rayl was born in St Andrew in Jamaica before moving to Toronto, Canada at the age of 11. She embraced singing and the art of music from an early age. She inherited her love of R&B from her family and was inspired by artists such as Jhene Aiko, Rihanna and Kehlani.

Rayl likes to think outside the box and be open minded when it comes to her music. Notable for her amazing voice, exquisite melodies, and relatable storytelling, Rayl writes about her own experiences and channels them through her music, which has helped her get through some of the darkest times in her life.

“Summertime” was inspired by Ray’s fascination with the theme of love in the summer, whether it’s a summer fling or a long-time relationship, coupled with those long warm nights, going on long drives, and having timeless conversations that you don’t want to end.

“Summertime” is a beautiful guitar-led R&B ballad about two lovers reminiscing about their perfect summer romance. The artist, Rayl waxes lyrical about her insecurities in love, and wanting her man to take her feelings seriously. The featured artist Erin B professes his love, and assures his leading lady that he is for real. The story is about lasting love.

Rayl told Singersroom about the inspiration behind the track, “Summertime”. She explained that:

“As fall approaches, it’s the time to reminisce about the perfect summer romance and I wanted ‘Summertime’ to evoke those feelings of warmth and happiness. I think it is the perfect end of summer song. As for how the song came about, Erin and I were listening to guitar instrumentals during a session, and once we stumbled on the perfect one, the melody and lyrics just started to perfectly form. I was thinking about the kind of vibe I was going for in terms of easy on the ears and sweet and ‘Summertime’ is just that”.

“Summertime” is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms. Check it out now and add it to your playlists.

