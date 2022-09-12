Although it sometimes goes unnoticed, music plays an essential role in video games. Images and graphics tell the story, but it is music that transmits emotions. Depending on the game, the soundtrack may alert players to impending danger or the culmination of a long-fought battle. When the music is good, it blends seamlessly with the story to create an unforgettable world for gamers to explore .

Whether you play casino games or massively multiplayer online games, you know firsthand how music can influence gameplay. Read on to learn about the role of music in video games.

Mobile Gaming

Gaming on mobile devices has taken off in recent years, giving people a way to take their favorite games with them on the go. All sorts of games are available in mobile format, with puzzle, strategy, and casino games being among the most popular. While a game’s storyline or additional incentives, such as free spins in an online casino, may attract players, a game’s soundtrack also plays an important role. Slots utilize theme tunes and ‘rewarding’ sounds to further immerse players.

Memorable mobile games like Angry Birds incorporated catchy music into the gameplay, giving players a sense of accomplishment every time the birds succeeded against evil pigs. Likewise, a simple card game app is transformed when sound effects such as shuffling are added to make the game more realistic. Although mobile devices lack high-end sound systems, music is still a critical part of these games.

Console Gaming

Many video game enthusiasts believe PCs and consoles deliver the best experience. When talking in terms of performance, PCs and consoles win out over their mobile counterparts pretty much every time. Smartphones and tablets still aren’t able to deliver the same spec of graphics and sounds. That’s why some of the most epic soundtracks are found on games designed for PCs and consoles.

The music in these games helps immerse players in a new world, allowing them to escape reality for a few minutes or hours as they play. Games like GTA 5 even allow players to choose the music they listen to, including some of the best hip-hop and pop music. The game’s script and music are often closely linked, allowing players to experience the emotions of the characters they’re playing. Developers want to ensure players are engaged during important sequences and cut scenes, and the soundtrack has a vital role in making this happen.

Music in Popular Games

If you’ve played any of the games in the classic RPG franchise Final Fantasy, you’re familiar with the game’s battle medley leading up to an important fight. The battle medley has helped define the series, appearing in almost every game. Whether you’re playing the first or the latest game in the franchise, the music lets you know that a momentous fight is right around the corner. Victory music is also a big part of the soundtrack, allowing players to celebrate success after they’ve won a battle or progressed the story.

Nintendo’s Super Mario Brother series is another example of how music can shape a game. Almost everyone’s familiar with the catchy beats that play in the background throughout the game. While these games don’t have the iconic battle medley that defines RPGs like Final Fantasy, the music in Super Mario helps set the mood for players and also varies depending on what character you play with. While Mario’s music is defined by his constant jumping, Yoshi’s music is defined by his cheerful disposition.

Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda franchise also stands out for its epic music. These adventure games take players on a journey through the eyes of their main character, Link. The music sets the tone as Link sets out to explore the world around him and battle bosses. The music intensifies as Link gets into the game or prepares to face a boss, helping motivate players for what lies ahead.