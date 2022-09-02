The 3 Greatest Hip Hop Acts Of All Time

More than 50 years have passed since the appearance of hip-hop. This genre has captured

the hearts of millions of people and has become one of the most popular over the past

decade. Dynamic expressive music comes from the speakers of millions of people, and

young performers do not miss the opportunity to show their talents.

But hip-hop has become popular beyond parties and noisy concerts. The genre has

influenced music content on the internet. Now you can find thousands of channels on

various hosting sites that are dedicated to rap. Moreover, even the singers themselves use

social networks for promotion. For a while, they "change" their profession, study viral

content, collaborate with bloggers and look for other ways to get

new fans. Hip-hop has captured the whole world, and today we decided to remember the

brightest representatives of the genre and their merits.

Snoop Dogg is an artist, film producer and rapper who became especially famous after

meeting Dr.Dre. For the most part, the rapper' activities are connected with him. Together

they created many famous tracks, like "Still D.R.E" and "The next episode", which became

mega-popular and in demand, and the words of the tracks are known to every hip-hop fan.

It's hard to imagine what the genre would be like without Snoop Dogg. He has an interesting

timbre, and his voice can be recognized from thousands of others.

This list could not do without the great Eminem. Slim Shady cemented his place in the

annals of music history. Many critics call Marshall the real king of hip-hop, and millions of

fans unanimously confirm this fact. Of course, there are those people who do not understand

the artist and are skeptical about him, but there is no denying the fact that Eminem has had

a huge impact on the genre, and his tracks are still included in the tops of various charts.

His story is well known thanks to the release of the movie "8 Mile", and if you are interested

in Marshall as a historical figure, we advise you to watch it. And if you don't have that much

time, just go to YouTube and type "Eminem Biography" in the search. After viewing, do not

forget to support the authors with a like, because in order to become famous authors, they

put a lot of effort into promotion and spend money to buy real YouTube subscribers.

Feedback from the audience helps them create content further, and videos become visible to

more people.

50 cent. It's hard to find a person who hasn't sung "In da Club" and "Candy shop" at parties

at least once. Curtis James Jackson III plays one of the key roles in popularizing the genre.

Thanks to his tracks, ordinary people learned about hip-hop and gradually became fans.

When 50 cent started rapping in a friend's basement, no one could have imagined that the

guy would achieve such incredible success. But after a while he managed to sell more than

40 million copies of the albums "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" and "The Massacre". To this day, 50

cent is considered one of the most diligent hip-hop acts.